Script-switching in Literary Texts (on line)

Call for Papers

Script-switching in Literary Texts

Online Colloquium Friday 14 March 2025

Writing has literally changed the course of human history. The relationship between language and script is profoundly influenced by political, cultural, economic, social and historical forces, which affect the invention, adoption, development, transfer and adaptation of writing systems; conversely, understanding writing systems offers invaluable insights into these dynamics as well as human creativity.

This interplay is especially relevant in the realm of literature, where scripts can be strategically employed to achieve among others political, linguistic, stylistic and narratological functions.

Our aim is to approach literary heterographics in a wide range of literary traditions and languages. Two or more scripts can be used within a text (e.g. Tolstoy, Eliot, Pound, H. Rider Haggard, Mingya Powles, Ståhlberg), or the text can be translated into other scripts than the one(s) it was originally written in (e.g. translation of works written in Cyrillic into the Latin script), or there may be other options for script-switching (compare with code-switching) and multiscriptism (compare with multilingualism).

Literary application of multiple scripts is the focus of our one-day online colloquium planned for Friday 14 March 2025. We invite concise (max. 15 minutes) discussion-inspiring contributions addressing the phenomenon of script-switching and its subtler implications, including the functions and motivations of these practices, analysis of the visual aspects, challenges for translators, editors, publishers and readers, etc. We especially encourage young scholars to participate.

Please send your abstract before 31 October 2024 of maximum 200 words with three scientific questions and a short (up to 50 words) bio to Dr. Marianna Deganutti, e-mail: marianna.deganutti // at // savba.sk with a copy to zerocodeswitching // at // pm.me.

Organizers

Prof. Johanna Domokos, Bielefeld University and Károli Gáspár University Budapest, LangueFlow

Dr. Marianna Deganutti, Slovak Academy of Sciences, LangueFlow

Dr. Jana-Katharina Mende, Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, LangueFlow

Dr. Sabira Ståhlberg, Independent Scholar, LangueFlow

Polyglot art: S. Ståhlberg

