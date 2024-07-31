The Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași, Socio-Humanistic Sciences Section, a journal published by “Gheorghe Asachi” Technical University of Iași, Romania, has published issue no 1-2, vol. 70 (74) / 2024.

Contents:

OLIVER DANIEL SCHREINER and MARIUS PÎSLARU, Sensitivity Analysis of the Influence of Doctor-Patient Interaction on the Specific

Processes of Clinical Decisions Adoption in Oncology

GISÈLE MIRABELLE CÉPHANIE PIEBOP, Heritage onomastique du Cameroun : des raisons de s’inquieter ?

IOANA-ALEXANDRA RADU and ILEANA-MONICA POPOVICI, Study on Reaction Time to Visual and Auditory Stimuli in Athletes and Non-Athletes

LILIANA-ELISABETA RADU, GABRIELA CURCAN and ADELA-IOANA URSANU, The Motivation of Students’ Participation in School Sports

MYKHAILO BABARYKA, De l’écran « noir » à la page « blanche » : moments intertextuels et mouvements intermédiatiques de l’écriture romanesque dans la Rétine de Théo Casciani

CARMIL MATIA GIORGIO CHELARU, Eugenia Ursescu – An Exponent of Romanian Museography

PETRONELA PARASCHIV and CIPRIAN-CONSTANTIN PARASCHIV, The Role of Psychological Training in the Complex Development of Female Football Players

