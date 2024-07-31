Revue
The Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași, Socio-Humanistic Sciences Section

  • Iași, Editura Universității Tehnice „Gheorghe Asachi” din Iași , 2024
  • ISSN : 1224-5860
  • Numéro : 70
  • 86 pages
  • Date de publication :
Publié le

The Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași, Socio-Humanistic Sciences Section, a journal published by “Gheorghe Asachi” Technical University of Iași, Romania, has published issue no 1-2, vol. 70 (74) / 2024.

Contents:

OLIVER  DANIEL  SCHREINER  and  MARIUS PÎSLARU, Sensitivity Analysis of the Influence of Doctor-Patient Interaction on the Specific 
Processes  of  Clinical  Decisions  Adoption  in  Oncology  

GISÈLE MIRABELLE CÉPHANIE PIEBOP, Heritage onomastique du Cameroun : des raisons de s’inquieter ? 

IOANA-ALEXANDRA RADU and ILEANA-MONICA POPOVICI, Study on Reaction  Time  to  Visual  and  Auditory  Stimuli  in  Athletes  and Non-Athletes

LILIANA-ELISABETA RADU, GABRIELA CURCAN and ADELA-IOANA URSANU, The Motivation of Students’ Participation in School Sports 

MYKHAILO BABARYKA, De l’écran « noir » à la page « blanche » : moments intertextuels et mouvements intermédiatiques de l’écriture romanesque  dans  la  Rétine  de Théo Casciani 

CARMIL MATIA GIORGIO CHELARU, Eugenia Ursescu – An Exponent of Romanian Museography  

PETRONELA PARASCHIV and CIPRIAN-CONSTANTIN PARASCHIV, The Role  of  Psychological  Training  in  the  Complex  Development  of Female Football Players 

Le pdf de la revue est à consulter ici…
 