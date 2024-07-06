Site bilingue consacré à L'Esprit moderne et le catholicisme de Gauguin

I'm happy to announce a brand-new website with three attached links put on-

line very recently by the Saint Louis Art Museum (USA). Devoted to a long

manuscript written and illustrated by artist Paul Gauguin towards the end of

his life, the site will be of considerable interest to many different Fabula

users.

This now-completed project, begun around the time Covid-19 hit in

2020, was made possible by a generous gift of the manuscript to SLAM by

Vincent L. Price Jr., in memory of his parents, Marguerite and Vincent L.

Price.

Painstakingly transcribed and introduced by my colleague, the eminent

Gauguin scholar, Elizabeth C. Childs, Etta and Mark Steinberg Professor of

Modern Art History at Washington University in Saint Louis, the website also

has links to a clear reproduction of the original illustrated text, as well as

to my own new, full length English translation, introduction and extensive

annotations.

As readers will discover Gauguin's manuscript deals with a wide

range of traditions and issues in the history of art, religion, philosophy,

modern science, literature, even sociology. The current translation I offer

here is the first scholarly annotated translation to be made from a full

transcription of the original manuscript.

Accéder au site…