Site bilingue consacré à L'Esprit moderne et le catholicisme de Gauguin
I'm happy to announce a brand-new website with three attached links put on-
line very recently by the Saint Louis Art Museum (USA). Devoted to a long
manuscript written and illustrated by artist Paul Gauguin towards the end of
his life, the site will be of considerable interest to many different Fabula
users.
This now-completed project, begun around the time Covid-19 hit in
2020, was made possible by a generous gift of the manuscript to SLAM by
Vincent L. Price Jr., in memory of his parents, Marguerite and Vincent L.
Price.
Painstakingly transcribed and introduced by my colleague, the eminent
Gauguin scholar, Elizabeth C. Childs, Etta and Mark Steinberg Professor of
Modern Art History at Washington University in Saint Louis, the website also
has links to a clear reproduction of the original illustrated text, as well as
to my own new, full length English translation, introduction and extensive
annotations.
As readers will discover Gauguin's manuscript deals with a wide
range of traditions and issues in the history of art, religion, philosophy,
modern science, literature, even sociology. The current translation I offer
here is the first scholarly annotated translation to be made from a full
transcription of the original manuscript.