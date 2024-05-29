De la vie à la pensée : histoires et pratiques du geste autothéorique (Louvain-la-Neuve)

*ENGLISH VERSION BELOW*

APPEL A COMMUNICATIONS

Colloque 27 et 28 février 2025

De la vie à la pensée : histoires et pratiques du geste autothéorique

Depuis l’ouvrage pionnier de Lauren Fournier, Autotheory as a Feminist Practice (2021) on assiste ces dernières années à plusieurs initiatives académiques qui étudient des entreprises de création et de pensée contemporaines à travers la perspective de l’autothéorie [1] . Ce terme dont il est possible de retracer l’apparition – d’une première mention dans l’ouvrage Changing the Wor(L)D (1997) de Stacey Young, à Les Argonautes (2015) de Maggie Nelson, en passant par Testo Junkie (2008) de Paul B. Preciado – constitue plus la description d’une pratique, d’un geste de pensée ou d’une intentionnalité qu’un concept stable. Le but de ce colloque sera ainsi moins de circonscrire un corpus contemporain que d’étudier les pratiques et gestes autothéoriques multiples, d’hier et d’aujourd’hui.

Actuellement, les travaux existants (Zwartjes 2019; Fournier, 2021; Papillon, 2023), inscrivent principalement la pratique de l’autothéorie au sein des discours issus des études de genre. C’est de la main d’écrivain·es, critiques et théoricien·nes issu·es des minorités de genre (ou de race) que l’on voit apparaître une démarche autothéorique qui se revendique en tant que telle pour produire un savoir alternatif aux discours hégémoniques (on pensera par exemple au projet d’une « autohistoria-teoría » de Gloria Anzaldúa en 1987). L’autothéorie semble donc constituer une version narrative et littéraire du postulat épistémologique du « savoir situé » créé à la même période par Donna Haraway (1988). Dans l’autothéorie le sujet cherche à produire un savoir généralisable et partageable, théorique donc, ancré cependant dans son expérience individuelle et singulière du monde. Le sujet devient producteur de théorie au travers d’une réflexion sur son vécu. Le geste autothéorique se distingue ainsi d’autres formes de récit autoréflexif par un aller-retour entre le concret et le général, le soi et le monde, le soi et la théorie. L’autothéorie pourrait donc être définie comme un geste visant à décloisonner les savoirs et leurs discours et à déhiérarchiser les expériences de vie et de pensée.

Les entreprises que l’on range sous cette étiquette inventent souvent de nouvelles formes afin de rendre compte de ce processus de recherche et de cette volonté de sortir de catégorisations dichotomiques trop rigides (théorie/pratique ; tangible/abstrait ; soi/autres; intime/public; sérieux/anecdotique; corps/esprit). Au croisement de l’essai, de la théorie, du texte philosophique et du texte autobiographique et/ou autofictionnel, ces œuvres font également trembler les frontières génériques. Parmi les caractéristiques de ces textes, on peut notamment mentionner l’usage performatif de la citation, la mise en récit d’anecdotes personnelles et rapportées qui dotent les textes d’une polyphonie assumée, le travail de mise en page qui agit sur la mise en forme du sens, la tendance à travailler en fragments et en réseaux, etc. Il ne s’agira toutefois pas d’enfermer les œuvres autothéoriques dans une « cage » générique qui figerait ces nouvelles formes de pensée et d’écriture, mais plutôt de prendre acte de la valeur littéraire et esthétique de ces textes et d’étudier leur performativité.

Comme l’indique Lauren Fournier dans son ouvrage, il est aussi possible d’identifier des projets que l’on pourrait nommer autothéoriques bien avant les années 1970-1980. L’autrice invite ainsi à relire les Essais (1580) de Montaigne, l’Ecco Homo (1888/1908) de Nietzsche, les autoanalyses de Sigmund Freud (1899) ou encore les essais de Franz Fanon (1952) à travers une perspective autothéorique. Ceci rend « problématique » l’histoire de ce geste de pensée qui trouve également ses racines dans l’histoire de la philosophie et des sciences humaines incarnée par ce que Fournier nomme les “trois grands patriarches” (Marx, Nietzsche et Freud) de la théorie avec un « grand T » (Fournier 2021). Tandis que les minorités s’emparent de la démarche autothéorique pour s’approprier leur position marginale et valoriser ainsi leur différence, cette tradition philosophique masculine a souvent récusé la place que prenait l’expérience personnelle dans l’élaboration de leur pensée au nom d’une prétendue scientificité ou objectivité que l’on sait aujourd’hui toujours située. Outre cette tradition philosophique continentale, la French Theory a aussi beaucoup œuvré au décloisonnement des discours et au retour du sujet dans l’élaboration du savoir. Pour Jane Gallop, « le passage entre la théorie et le récit de vie est pavé par deux mouvements intellectuels non-alignés – le féminisme américain et le poststructuralisme français » (Gallop 1988). Cependant, l’influence du poststructuralisme français sur les théoriciennes du genre états-uniennes est indéniable.

Dès lors, même si elle est aujourd’hui pratiquée principalement dans le sillage des épistémologies féministes, l’autothéorie en tant que geste de pensée dépasse cette tradition spécifique et peut être reliée à une pratique intellectuelle qui cherche à produire de la pensée généralisable à partir du vécu, du personnel et du singulier. À l’intérieur de cette tradition, outre les auteurs cités par Fournier, il serait possible de relire Roland Barthes par Roland Barthes (1975), de nombreux textes de Jacques Derrida (comme Circonfession [1991] pour n’en citer qu’un) ou plus récemment l’autobiographie philosophique de Barbara Cassin, Le bonheur, sa dent douce à la mort (2020). La démarche de ces textes ressemble au geste autothéorique même si les sujets d’énonciation ne parlent pas toujours depuis une position mineure. Sans chercher à produire une histoire de l’autothéorie, ce colloque souhaite ainsi rendre compte des différentes traditions qui convergent vers les pratiques et gestes autothéoriques contemporains, même si certains héritages peuvent être moins ouvertement avoués. Dans cette perspective, nous proposons d’élargir la définition du terme "autothéorie” pour y inclure toutes les entreprises d’écriture qui partent non seulement de soi mais également de l’expérience de la vie « vécue » afin d’élaborer un savoir théorique ou une pensée réflexive, voire philosophique.

Ce colloque a donc comme objectif de prolonger et de nourrir les travaux en cours sur l’autothéorie à partir de plusieurs axes :

1) L’autothéorie comme genre : après l’autobiographie et l’autofiction, la notion d’autothéorie, apparue il y a une dizaine d’années, constitue une nouvelle façon pour le sujet de se dire. De même que l’autofiction a permis de désigner la frontière toujours poreuse entre réalité et fiction ; l’autothéorie permet de parler de soi pour aller vers le monde et vers autrui, en inscrivant un discours concret sur soi dans un discours abstrait, souvent politique. Est-il possible de considérer l’autothéorie comme un nouveau genre qui octroie à la pensée et à la théorie leur dimension pleinement narrative et si oui, quelles seraient ses caractéristiques ? Peut-on considérer un essai académique ou un roman graphique (Fun Home d’Alison Bechdel, par exemple) comme autothéoriques ? Qu’est-ce qui distingue l’autothéorie des autres formes d’écriture de soi, comme l’autofiction, l’autoethnographie, l’autobiographie, etc. ? Comment expliquer l’expansion de ce nouveau genre dans le paysage contemporain ?

2) L’autothéorie et les savoirs situés : le savoir situé, concept épistémologique de Donna Haraway, propose de reconnaître la place du sujet dans la création du savoir. Les concepts d’autothéorie et de savoir situé invitent, tous les deux, les créateur·rices à situer leur subjectivité dans le régime de production dans lequel ils s’inscrivent. Si cette position subjectifiée de l’auteur·rice semble un point de départ nécessaire pour adopter une pratique autothéorique, est-il possible de considérer ces deux notions comme interchangeables ? Peut-on considérer l’autothéorie comme une pratique et le savoir situé comme une approche ? Quels sont les liens, explicites ou implicites, entre ces deux notions dans les textes autothéoriques ?

3) L’autothéorie comme stratégie « féministe » ou « queer » : la pratique autothéorique est d’habitude étudiée en tant qu’épistémologie féministe et queer en ce qu’elle permet de multiplier les réalités et de se forger une place tout en revendiquant sa singularité. On peut observer une volonté d’impliquer sa vie dans la théorie, mais aussi de produire un effet sur la pensée collective et les savoirs partagés. Comment les stratégies féministes envisagent-elles et politisent-elles l’autothéorie comme pratique littéraire ? Quels sont les effets tangibles de l’autothéorie sur le champ littéraire et les lecteur·rices ? Comment se met en place la performativité de ces œuvres ?

4) L’autothéorie et les expériences corporelles : certain·es auteur·rices mettent le vivant au centre de la théorie, leur corporéité devient alors un instrument d’expérimentation et de création. Le corps devient un lieu de production de la théorie. On remarque ainsi que le vivant évolue avec la théorie et donne une forme tangible à la matière conceptuelle. On pourra donc se demander : quelles sont les différentes stratégies mises en place par les auteur·rices pour impliquer le corps dans leur pensée ? Est-ce que les questions de corporéité et de relations entre les vivants permettent d’envisager sous une autre dimension les frontières de l’abstrait et du concret, du réel et du théorique ?

5) Autres traditions « autothéoriques » : Quelle généalogie peut-on inventer rétrospectivement à la pratique contemporaine de l’autothéorie ? Quelles traditions intellectuelles et linguistiques ont participé également à l’histoire de ce geste ? Est-il pertinent de relier les productions de ces philosophes aux pratiques autothéoriques actuelles de champs minorisés (influence pourtant prouvée puisque Maggie Nelson prend deux textes de Barthes comme modèles pour Bleuets et Les Argonautes) ? Si oui, quels traits poser pour donner une profondeur historique au geste tout en nuançant les valeurs de ces auteur·rices ?

—

Les propositions de communication, en français ou en anglais, de maximum 1 page, accompagnées d’une biobibliographie, doivent être envoyées aux adresses : alexandra.devilers@uclouvain.be et marta.sabado@uclouvain.be avant le 15 septembre 2024. Une décision sera communiquée avant le 30 septembre. La publication des actes du colloque est envisagée.

Le colloque organisé par Alexandra Devilers (UCLouvain) et Marta Sábado Novau (UCLouvain) aura lieu le 27 et 28 février à l'UCLouvain à Louvain-la-Neuve en Belgique.

—

Comité scientifique :

Alexandra Devilers (UCLouvain), Anne-Isabelle François (Université Sorbonne nouvelle), Anneleen Masschelein (KULeuven), Marta Sábado (UCLouvain), Marie-Jeanne Zenetti (Université Lumière Lyon 2).

—

—

[1] Le colloque « Pratiques et usages de l’autothéorie au Québec » a été organisé par Nicholas Dawson, Andréanne Frenette-Vallières, Catherine Mercier, Michaël Trahan et Karianne Trudeau Beaunoyer à la Maison de la littérature au Québec. Il s’est tenu le 23 et le 24 mai 2024. La journée d’étude « Nouvelles formes et pratiques de l’écriture de soi : l’autothéorie et la transbiographie » organisée par Diana Mistreanu et Andrei Lazar s’est déroulée en ligne le 22 mars 2024.

—

ENGLISH VERSION

From life to thought : histories and practices of the autotheoretical gesture

Since Lauren Fournier's pioneering work Autotheory as a Feminist Practice (2021), the development of numerous academic initiatives examining contemporary creative and intellectual endeavors from an autotheorical perspective has been observed. The term “autotheory” – the emergence of which can be traced back to a first mention in Stacey Young's Changing the Wor(L)D (1997) to Maggie Nelson's The Argonauts (2015) as well as in Paul B. Preciado’s Testo Junkie (2008) – is more to be considered as a depiction of a practice, a gesture of thought or intentionality than a stable concept. Therefore, the aim of this conference is less to define a contemporary body of work than to explore the many autotheoretical practices and gestures, past and present.

Existing works (Zwartjes, 2019; Fournier, 2021; Papillon, 2023) situate the autotheoretical practice within the discourses of gender studies. It is from the voices of writers, critics, and theorists belonging to gender – or racial – minorities that the emergence of an autotheoretical approach aspiring to produce knowledge as an alternative to hegemonic discourses is noticeable (think, for instance, of Gloria Anzaldúa's 'autohistoria-teoría' project in 1987). Autotheory thus seems to constitute a narrative and literary version of the epistemological statement of 'situated knowledge' made at the same time by Donna Haraway (1988). In the autotheoretical approach, the subject intends to produce knowledge that can be generalized and shared – in other words, theoretical knowledge – but which is rooted in his or her individual and singular experience of the world. The subject becomes a theory producer by reflecting on his or her experience. The autotheoretical gesture is thus distinct from other forms of self-reflexive narrative in that it moves back and forth between the concrete and the general, the self and the world, and the self and theory. Autotheory could therefore be defined as a gesture that aims to decompartmentalize knowledge and its discourse, and to de-hierarchize lived experience and thought.

The enterprises which fall under this label often create new forms in order to account for this research process and the desire to move away from overly rigid dichotomies (theory/practice; tangible/abstract; self/other; private/public; serious/anecdotal; body/spirit). At the crossroads of essay, theory, philosophical text and autobiographical and/or autofictional text, these works also reorganize generic boundaries. Among the characteristics of these texts are the performative use of quotations, the retelling of personal and reported anecdotes that give the texts a presumed polyphony, the layout that influences the formation of meaning, the tendency to work in fragments and networks, and so on. However, the aim is not to lock autotheoretical works in a generic 'cage' that would freeze these new forms of thinking and writing, but rather to take note of the literary and aesthetic value of these texts and to study their performativity.

As Lauren Fournier points out in her work, it is also possible to identify projects that could be called autotheoretical well before the 1970s and 1980s. The author invites us to re-read Montaigne's Essays (1580), Nietzsche's Ecco Homo (1888/1908), Sigmund Freud's self-analyses (1899) and Franz Fanon's essays (1952) from an autotheoretical perspective. However, this perspective of reference makes the history of this practice “problematic”. Autotheory is indeed rooted in the history of philosophy and human sciences, a history which is embodied by what Fournier calls the “three great patriarchs (Marx, Nietzsche and Freud) of theory “with a capital T” (Founier 2021) . While minorities use the autotheoretical approach to take ownership of their marginal position and thus enhance their difference, this male philosophical tradition has often rejected the role of personal experience in the development of their thought in the name of a supposed scientificity or objectivity that we now know is not possible. Alongside this continental philosophical tradition, French theory has also worked hard to decompartmentalize discourses and on the subject’s return to the development of knowledge. For Jane Gallop, 'the passage between theory and life narrative is paved by two non-aligned intellectual movements – American feminism and French poststructuralism' (Gallop 1988). However, the influence of French poststructuralism on American gender theorists is undeniable.

Autotheory, as a gesture of thought, thus transcends this specific tradition and can be linked to an intellectual practice that seeks to produce generalizable thought from the lived, the personal and the singular, even if today it is mainly practiced in the wake of feminist epistemologies. Within this tradition, in addition to the authors cited by Fournier, one could reread Roland Barthes par Roland Barthes (1975), numerous texts by Jacques Derrida (such as Circonfession [1991], to name but one) or, more recently, Barbara Cassin's philosophical autobiography Le bonheur, sa dent douce à la mort (2020). The approach of these texts resembles the autotheoretical gesture, even if the subjects of utterance do not always speak from a secondary position.

Without attempting to produce a history of autotheory, this conference aims to give an account of the different traditions that converge in contemporary autotheoretical practices and gestures, even if certain legacies are less openly declared. With this in mind, we propose to broaden the definition of the term 'autotheory' to include all writing endeavors that take not only the self as their point of departure, but also 'lived' life experience, in order to develop theoretical knowledge or reflective, even philosophical, thought.

The aim of this conference is therefore to extend and nourish current work on autotheory in numerous aeras:

1) Autotheory as a genre: Following on from autobiography and autofiction, the notion of autotheory, which emerged about ten years ago, is a new way for the subject to talk about themselves. In the same way that autofiction has made it possible to identify the ever-porous boundary between reality and fiction, autotheory makes it possible to talk about oneself to reach out to the world and to others, embedding a concrete discourse about oneself in an abstract, often political, discourse. Is it possible to consider autotheory as a new genre that gives thought and theory their full narrative dimension, and if so, what are its characteristics? Can an academic essay or a graphic novel (Alison Bechdel's Fun Home, for instance) be considered autotheoretical? What distinguishes autotheory from other forms of self-writing, such as autofiction, autoethnography, autobiography, and so on? How can we explain the expansion of this new genre in the contemporary landscape?

2) Autotheory and situated knowledge: Situated knowledge, Donna Haraway's epistemological concept, proposes to recognize the place of the subject in the creation of knowledge. The concepts of autotheory and situated knowledge both invite authors to situate their subjectivity within the regime of production in which they find themselves. If this subjectified position of the author seems to be a necessary starting point for an autotheoretical practice, is it possible to consider these two notions as interchangeable? Can we consider autotheory as a practice and situated knowledge as an approach? What are the explicit or implicit links between these two notions in autotheoretical texts?

3) Autotheory as a feminist or queer strategy: Autotheoretical practice is usually studied as a feminist and queer epistemology, in that it enables people to multiply their realities and forge a place for themselves while asserting their singularity. We can observe a desire to engage one's life in theory, but also to have an impact on collective thought and shared knowledge. How do feminist strategies approach and politicize autotheory as a literary practice? What are the tangible effects of autotheory on the literary field and on readers? How does the performativity of these works take shape?

4) Autotheory and bodily experiences: some authors place the living at the center of their theory, their physicality thus turns into an instrument of experimentation and creation. The body becomes a place where theory is produced. These examples show that the living evolves with theory and gives tangible form to conceptual material. So we might ask: what are the different strategies used by authors to involve the body in their thinking? Do questions of physicality and relationships between the living allow us to see the boundaries between the abstract and the concrete, the real and the theoretical, in a different light?

5) Other 'autotheoretical' traditions: Which genealogy can we invent in retrospect of the contemporary practice of autotheory? Which intellectual and linguistic traditions have also contributed to the history of this gesture? Is it relevant to link the productions of these philosophers to current autotheoretical practices in minority fields (an influence that has been proven, since Maggie Nelson uses two texts by Barthes as models for Bluets and The Argonauts)? If so, which features should be included to give historical depth to the gesture, while nuancing the values of these authors?

Proposals for papers may be written in French or in English and should not exceed 1 page. They should be accompanied by a biobibliography and sent to the following addresses: alexandra.devilers@uclouvain.be and marta.sabado@uclouvain.be by the 15th September 2024. A decision will be announced by the 30th September.