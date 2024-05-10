Art Activism & Ecoart Communities in Ireland (Sorbonne nouvelle)

Journée d’études

« ART ACTIVISM & ECOART COMMUNITIES IN IRELAND"

le jeudi 16 mai 2024

Salle Athéna, Maison de la Recherche de la Sorbonne Nouvelle (4 rue des Irlandais, 75005 Paris)

Organisée par le centre de recherches en études irlandaises et nord-irlandaises ERIN (EA PRISMES, Sorbonne Nouvelle)

et l’équipe EMMA (Université Paul Valéry- Montpellier 3)

Avec le soutien du GIS EIRE

—

Programme

9h : Accueil et ouverture de la journée d’études par Marion NAUGRETTE-FOURNIER (Université de la Sorbonne Nouvelle) et Valérie MORISSON (Université Paul Valéry- Montpellier 3)

Chair : Marie MIANOWSKI (Université Grenoble-Alpes)

9h30 : Hélène ALFARO-AMAYON (Université Gustave Eiffel), guest artists Anne CLEARY (cinéaste) and Dennis CONNOLLY (artiste vidéaste) :

« The Eco Showboat »



10h15 : Guest artist Eileen HUTTON (Burren College of Art) :

« Mycelial Communities : A Soil Project Residency »

11h00-11h30 Coffee break

Chair : Valérie MORISSON (Université Paul Valéry-Montpellier 3)

11h30 : Guest artist Christine MACKEY : « MESOCOSM— floating medium worlds »

12h00 : Marie MIANOWSKI (Université Grenoble Alpes) : « The Flowers of Ms Fitton »

12h30-14h30 Lunch

Chair: Carle BONAFOUS-MURAT (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle) & Marion NAUGRETTE-FOURNIER (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle)

14h30 : Diane SCHUH (doctoral student, Université Paris 8) :

« Composing with the living : Three research-creation projects in music »

15h00: Guest artist & educator Cathy FITZGERALD: « Evolving Ecoliteracy for Creatives: The Hollywood Forest Story ecological art practice and Haumea Ecoversity »

15h30-16h30 : Guest artist and Keynote Speaker Katie HOLTEN : « LEARNING TO BE BETTER LOVERS : Forest Thinking to Reimagine the World »



16h30-17h00: Coffee break

17h00-18h00: ROUND TABLE with Cathy Fitzgerald, Katie Holten, Christine Mackey, Eileen Hutton, Prof. Emeritus Peter Blaze Corcoran (Florida Gulf Coast University), Diane Schuh (doctoral student, Université Paris 8), Marion Naugrette-Fournier (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle), Valérie Morisson (Université Paul Valéry-Montpellier 3)



18h30 Food & Drinks