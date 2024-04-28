Professor for Romance Philology/Literary and Cultural Studies, French and Italian (Bonn, Allemagne)

The Faculty of Arts at the University of Bonn is seeking to appoint a Professor (W3) for Romance Philology/Literary and Cultural Studies (French and Italian) in the Department of Classical and Romance Philology at the earliest opportunity.

We are looking for someone who covers the full breadth of Romance Philology/Literature and Literary and Cultural Studies in their research and teaching and whose research focuses on French and Italian.

The successful candidate is expected to be a committed participant in the international and interdisciplinary teaching and research networks of Romance Studies at the University of Bonn and a member of the board of the Centre Ernst Robert Curtius. They will need to be actively involved in the teaching and research initiatives of the Faculty of Arts as well as in academic administration. International and interdisciplinary teaching and research experience is required, as is experience in acquiring third-party funding.

Applicants must hold a relevant doctorate and a Habilitation or equivalent qualifications. The hiring requirements are in accordance with § 36 of the Higher Education Act of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (Hochschulgesetz NRW).

The University of Bonn is committed to diversity and equal opportunities. It is certified as a family-friendly university and has a dual career service. It aims to increase the proportion of women in areas where women are underrepresented and to promote their careers. The University of Bonn therefore strongly encourages women with relevant qualifications to apply for the position. Applications will be dealt with in accordance with the State Equality Act (Landesgleichstellungsgesetz).

Applications by qualified individuals with certified serious disability and by those of equal status are particularly welcome.

Please apply to the Dean of the Faculty of Arts using the online platform:

https://berufungsportal.uni-bonn.de

The deadline for applications is June 14, 2024.