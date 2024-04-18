Lecturer in French at the University of Virginia

The Department of French at the University of Virginia invites applications for a full-time Lecturer in French to join the faculty beginning August 2024. This is a one-year, tenure-ineligible appointment.

The successful candidate will be expected to teach six undergraduate French courses, three each during the fall 2024 and spring 2025 terms.

Review of applications is expected to begin on May 10, 2024 and will continue until the position is filled. The University will perform background checks on all new hires prior to employment.

The Department of French at the University of Virginia is a community of teachers and scholars dedicated to the exploration of the literature, language, ideas, history, and cultural forms generated over the centuries by diverse peoples—from continental France, the Americas, Africa and Asia--who have expressed their thoughts, critiques, creations, and passions in French. Our Department is home to one of the country’s most robust undergraduate French majors as well as a thriving graduate program. The University of Virginia is located in beautiful Charlottesville with easy access to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Eastern Shore, the state capital of Richmond, and the nation's capital. Highly ranked for livability, Charlottesville is a town vibrant with culture, music, restaurants, and excellent schools.

For additional information about the position, please contact Prof. Ari Blatt ajb6f@virginia.edu.

Qualifications

Minimum Requirements

A terminal degree or Master's degree in French is required. Applicants must have a strong commitment to teaching excellence.

Preferred Qualifications

A Ph.D. in French.

Two years of teaching experience at the undergraduate level. This may include teaching done while in graduate school if the candidate was the primary instructor of those courses.

Native or near-native fluency in French.

Area of expertise is open, though preferred candidates will show a commitment to contributing to the success of a thriving undergraduate French Studies program.

Application Instructions

To Apply:

Visit http://apply.interfolio.com/144575 to apply. We will only consider complete applications, which must include the following:

A current CV

A cover letter that includes a summary of how the candidate meets the stated qualifications (2 pages maximum]

Three letters of recommendation

A brief statement of teaching philosophy [1 page maximum)

Two sample syllabi, including at least one for an advanced undergraduate French or Francophone Studies course (literature, culture, cinema etc.)

Application Process

This institution is using Interfolio's Faculty Search to conduct this search. Applicants to this position receive a free Dossier account and can send all application materials, including confidential letters of recommendation, free of charge.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

The University of Virginia, including the UVA Health System which represents the UVA Medical Center, Schools of Medicine and Nursing, UVA Physicians Group and the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library, are fundamentally committed to the diversity of our faculty and staff. We believe diversity is excellence expressing itself through every person's perspectives and lived experiences. We are equal opportunity and affirmative action employers. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, color, disability, gender identity or expression, marital status, national or ethnic origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, veteran or military status, and family medical or genetic information.

The University of Virginia offers confidential Dual Career Services to partners of incoming faculty candidates.

To learn more, please visit dualcareer.virginia.edu