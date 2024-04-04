Emblematica. Essays in Word and Image, vol. 6, 2022

Sommaire / Contents :

Preface

In Memoriam – « Memories of Alan R. Young »; « Memories of Margaret M. McGowan » ; « Memories of Nuccio Ordine » ; « Memories of Sibylle Penkert »

Articles: W. S. Melion, « "Haeretici typus, et descriptio": Heretical and Anti-Heretical Image-Making in Jan David, SJ's Veridicus Christianus » ; M. Bath, « Memorializing Mary: Impresa Portraits of Mary Queen of Scots » ; D. L. Drysdall, « Why did Barthélemy Aneau Translate "line for line"? » ; G. Vertommen, « "Youth and Lush Greenery, that Attracts Tremendously": the Seventeenth-Century Dutch Country House as an Amorous Meeting Place in Cats's Emblematic Oeuvre » ; R. Dal Tio, « The Pia Desideria in the Castle of Baron Vallaise in the Aosta Valley: Iconographic Sources and Devotional Choices » ; A. Adams, « Combinations of Word and Image: The Hoxa Tapestries by Leila Thomson (1959-2022) »

Reviews