The Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași, Socio-Humanistic Sciences Section, n° 1-2, vol. 71 (75) / 2025

The Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași, Socio-Humanistic Sciences Section, a journal published by “Gheorghe Asachi” Technical University of Iași, Romania, has published issue no 1-2, vol. 71 (75) / 2025.

Contents

MUIRIS Ó LAOIRE, IOANA BACIU, HELEN BRAUND, KRISTIN BROGAN, EVAGRINA DÎRȚU, MARIAN HURLEY and SHEILA WALSH, "Internationalisation and Interculturalism in Three European Contexts: A Brief Review of Literature"

SMARANDA BUJU and IULIA ARSENE, "The Use of Digital Resources in Pre-University Education"

SALSABIL GOUIDER, « L’Expérience onirique dans Cauchemar de Théophile Gautier et Joris-Karl Huysmans »

ABDOU NDIAYE, « La Narration épurée dans Manon Lescaut d’Abbé Prévost »

OUTHMAN BOUTISANE, « Atiq Rahimi : la trace comme repère identitaire »

ALIOUNE WILLANE and IBRAHIMA FAYE, « Le Vers libre senghorien, lecture comparative d’une poétique spécifique : entre écriture transgressive et poétique d’un métissage »

SONIA DOSORUTH, « Les Écritures plurielles de l’humanisme francophone : mauricianisme, coolitude et interculturalité dans la littérature francophone mauricienne »

CHAYMA LAATIRIS and SALMA FELLAHI, « L’Identité judéo-marocaine à la fin du XVIIIème siècle dans le récit de voyage Périple en pays arabe »

BRISCAN ZARA-CIOCÎRLEA, "A Paradox of Modern Communication: The Decline of Physical Proximity"

MOHAMED NADIR SEBKI, "Architecture as Language: A Semiotic and Anthropological Reading of Fernand Pouillon’s Work"

MIRUNA TEONA TUDOSE, "Representations of Mental Illness in The Great Gatsby and The Beautiful and Damned by F. Scott Fitzgerald"

Le pdf de la revue est à consulter ici…