Call for papers

June Issue, The Journal of Studies in Language, Culture, and Society (JSLCS)

DEADLINE FOR PAPER SUBMISSION: March, 31 2024

http://www.asjp.cerist.dz/en/Article/681

Editor in chief: Pr. Nadia Idri, University of Bejaia, Algeria

The Journal of Studies in Language, Culture, and Society (JSLCS) is a

double-blind peer-reviewed, free-of-charge, open-access, and

multidisciplinary journal that is published three times a year and

edited by the University of Bejaia.

The main objective of JSLCS is to provide a platform for national and

international scholars, academicians, and researchers to share

contemporary thoughts in the fields of linguistics and languages,

civilisation and literature, sociology, psychology, translation,

anthropology, education, ICT, history, cultural and intercultural

studies, communication, pedagogy, history, philosophy, religion, etc.

Prospective authors are encouraged to submit papers on new studies,

research, or theoretical contributions relative to their areas of

interest. Topics should be related to, but are not limited to, the

following:

Andragogy and pedagogy

Anthropological studies

Code and ethics in the arts and humanities

Cultures across societies;

ESP Pedagogy and Information Communication Tools;

Foreign and second language education;

Gender in intercultural studies;

Information and communication technologies

Innovation in educational research

Interpreting and translation studies

Language and culture

Language and gender issues

Language policy and practice;

Language, culture, and communication.

Language, ethnicity; ideology and religion

Languages in contact

New trends in the arts and humanities

Professional Development and Teacher Education

Social intervention, language, and multimedia;

Sociological studies

Theory and practice in educational psychology

Transnational and regional identities and their relationship to

cultural and social processes;

Submitted articles should be written in English and be about 4000 to

8000 words. Manuscripts are expected to include an explicit,

systematic, and rigorous methodology to sustain empirically-based

claims that contribute to moving forward the knowledge of academic

writing. Publications of Edition 2023 (Volume 6) will be

June 30, 2024.

Articles are to be submitted online through the JSLCS website on ASJP

via this link: http://www.asjp.cerist.dz/en/Article/681

Submission deadline: 31 March, 2024

Email: jlcsbejaia@gmail.com / revue.jslcs@univ-bejaia.dz