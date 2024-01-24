The Journal of Studies in Language, Culture, and Society (JSLCS)
Call for papers
June Issue, The Journal of Studies in Language, Culture, and Society (JSLCS)
DEADLINE FOR PAPER SUBMISSION: March, 31 2024
http://www.asjp.cerist.dz/en/Article/681
Editor in chief: Pr. Nadia Idri, University of Bejaia, Algeria
The Journal of Studies in Language, Culture, and Society (JSLCS) is a
double-blind peer-reviewed, free-of-charge, open-access, and
multidisciplinary journal that is published three times a year and
edited by the University of Bejaia.
The main objective of JSLCS is to provide a platform for national and
international scholars, academicians, and researchers to share
contemporary thoughts in the fields of linguistics and languages,
civilisation and literature, sociology, psychology, translation,
anthropology, education, ICT, history, cultural and intercultural
studies, communication, pedagogy, history, philosophy, religion, etc.
Prospective authors are encouraged to submit papers on new studies,
research, or theoretical contributions relative to their areas of
interest. Topics should be related to, but are not limited to, the
following:
- Andragogy and pedagogy
- Anthropological studies
- Code and ethics in the arts and humanities
- Cultures across societies;
- ESP Pedagogy and Information Communication Tools;
- Foreign and second language education;
- Gender in intercultural studies;
- Information and communication technologies
- Innovation in educational research
- Interpreting and translation studies
- Language and culture
- Language and gender issues
- Language policy and practice;
- Language, culture, and communication.
- Language, ethnicity; ideology and religion
- Languages in contact
- New trends in the arts and humanities
- Professional Development and Teacher Education
- Social intervention, language, and multimedia;
- Sociological studies
- Theory and practice in educational psychology
- Transnational and regional identities and their relationship to
cultural and social processes;
Submitted articles should be written in English and be about 4000 to
8000 words. Manuscripts are expected to include an explicit,
systematic, and rigorous methodology to sustain empirically-based
claims that contribute to moving forward the knowledge of academic
writing. Publications of Edition 2023 (Volume 6) will be
June 30, 2024.
Articles are to be submitted online through the JSLCS website on ASJP
via this link: http://www.asjp.cerist.dz/en/Article/681
Submission deadline: 31 March, 2024
Email: jlcsbejaia@gmail.com / revue.jslcs@univ-bejaia.dz