Deux postes postdoctoraux et un poste administratif à la Vrije Universiteit Brussel

Le Centre for Literary and Intermedial Crossings lance un appel à candidatures pour trois postes à la Vrije Universiteit Brussel en Belgique :

1. Chercheur postdoctoral chargé de la politique de recherche à temps plein

2. Chercheur postdoctoral à temps partiel (75 %)

3. Chargé de gestion de projet à temps partiel (50 %)

Tous ces postes sont à durée déterminée de trois ans et devraient être pourvus dès que possible.

La date limite de dépôt des candidatures est fixée au 8 mars 2023.

Pour toute question, veuillez écrire aux coprésidents de CLIC, Arvi Sepp (arvi.sepp@vub.be) et Janine Hauthal (janine.hauthal@vub.be).

The Centre for Literary and Intermedial Crossings has launched a call for applications for three positions at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium:

1. Full-time Postdoctoral Research Policy Officer

2. Part time (75%) Postdoctoral Researcher

3. Part-time (50%) Project Management Officer

All of these positions are for a fixed-term of three years and are expected to be filled as soon as possible.

Deadline for applications is March 8th, 2023.

Please write to CLIC co-chairs Arvi Sepp (arvi.sepp@vub.be) and Janine Hauthal (janine.hauthal@vub.be) if you have any questions.