Atelier "Super-(em)pouvoir(ment) : culture comics, grands pouvoirs… grandes responsabilités ?" (Aix-en-Provence)

55e Congrès de l'Association Française d'Études Américaines "Power & Empowerement"

21-24 mai 2024, Aix-Marseille Université

Atelier "Super-(em)pouvoir(ment) : culture comics, grands pouvoirs… grandes responsabilités ?"

Savinien Capy, ELICO, Université Lyon 2

Charles Joseph, 3L.AM, Le Mans Université

Représentant la majorité des ventes de comic books aux États-Unis, les super-héros sont devenus des figures emblématiques de la culture populaire tant dans le pays qu’à l’international, succès relancé depuis le début des années 2000 avec la déferlante de leurs adaptations cinématographiques et sérielles. De par la place centrale qu’ils occupent dans l’imaginaire collectif, autant que par les arcs narratifs de leurs intrigues, les questions de pouvoir et d’empouvoirement surgissent. Parce qu’ils s’articulent autour de personnages dotés de capacités extra-ordinaires, le concept de « pouvoir » fait partie de l’ADN narratif des produits que sont les comic books. Ces derniers permettent également d’interroger comment les concepts de pouvoir, de prise de pouvoir, d’accès au(x) pouvoir(s), de rapport de pouvoir, etc. sont représentés dans un médium naturellement enclin à se plier aux goûts du public, et se voulant miroir des représentations mentales d’une majorité de la population.

Dans l’espace intra-diégétique des récits super-héroïques, les notions de pouvoir et d’empouvoirement fonctionnent souvent de pair. Si les capacités surhumaines sont définitoires de ces personnages, les conditions d’obtention de la capacité d’agir sont très souvent au centre des intrigues. Par quelles circonstances d’empouvoirement, tantôt accidentelles, tantôt naturelles, tantôt économiques, tantôt manufacturées, ces héro.ïne.s deviennent-iels super ? Les conditions de l’obtention et de la rétention de ce pouvoir, sa perte, ses limites, sont autant de possibilités de réflexion : l’acquisition des super-pouvoirs de Captain America grâce au gouvernement américain puis sa renonciation de ce titre devant la corruption manifeste de l’échiquier politique ; l’incarnation de Batman comme idéal étasunien du « self-made man » se transformant en quasi-surhomme à force d’entraînement et d’obstination ; le parcours de Lex Luthor, super-vilain notoire, vers l’accession de ce qui demeure, même dans les comic books, le pouvoir suprême : Président des États-Unis.

L’industrie créative responsable de la production de ces objets de consommation sériels, impliquant de nombreux acteurs, est également une dimension qui interroge pouvoir et empouvoirement de ces derniers. Si les scénaristes et les dessinateurs sont les plus mis en avant, la gestion des propriétés intellectuelles mises en cases dans les comic books de super-héros « mainstream », revient exclusivement aux éditeurs, qui possèdent un poids décisionnel immense au sein de cette chaîne de production complexe. Ce rapport de pouvoir en défaveur des créateurs a causé des exodes vers d’autres maisons d’édition, parfois forteresses d’empouvoirement, créées spécifiquement à ces fins comme ce fut le cas pour Image Comics. Les questions identitaires liées à l’inclusion/représentation de créateur.ice.s issues des minorités, ainsi qu’aux stratégies d’empouvoirement qui y sont adjointes, sont également à prendre en compte. Femmes, personnes racisées et/ou issues des communautés LGBTQIA+ se font peu à peu une place dans des positions d’autorités dans un processus d’empouvoirement encore très relatif, et toutes et tous tentent d’interroger ces rapports de pouvoir en mettant en cases des personnages défiant parfois les canons d’une industrie encore en proie à diverses pressions systémiques : l’annulation de la série « Cage: City of Fire » scénarisée par Ho Che Anderson, ou encore le licenciement de Gail Simone, scénariste de la série « Batgirl », par DC Comics en décembre 2012.

La relation de proximité qu’a cultivé l’industrie des comic books de super-héros avec son lectorat a fait l’objet de nombreuses publications tellement le phénomène de « fandom » en est indissociable. Depuis les années 1980, de plus en plus de réalisateurs et de producteurs de l’industrie hollywoodienne, de Steven Spielberg à Kevin Feige, se sont très publiquement revendiqués comme fans de comic books, et ont utilisé leur influence afin de faciliter la création de projets multimédia adaptant l’objet de leur passion à l’écran. Ce rapport privilégié qu’entretiennent les comic books de super-héros avec leur public remonte aux origines même du medium, allant de l’exhortation de Captain America et de son jeune acolyte Bucky Barnes à adhérer aux Sentinelles de la Liberté, à la sollicitation de vote pour décider de la survie ou non de Robin dans l’arc narratif « Death of the Family » (1988), ou plus récemment pour influer sur la composition de l’équipe des X-Men. Si le poids économique et médiatique représenté par les conventions qui pullulent de par le monde est indéniable, espaces où se développe, s’expose et se partage le cosplay comme autant de manifestations d’empouvoirement individuels, le fait de se revendiquer « fan » donne aussi un véritable pouvoir aux producteurs. Se reposer sur le « fan service » et ainsi répondre à certaines attentes spécifiques (un costume précis, un acteur poussé par le fan-casting en ligne, un personnage obscur), et s’appuyer sur le concept de multivers afin de toujours jouer davantage sur la nostalgie du public ciblé, permettent d’assurer la consommation et donc la rentabilité des artefacts culturels proposés.

Enfin, pouvoir et empouvoirement sont également au cœur de l’impact culturel des comic books de super-héros de par le monde, de la circulation des premiers comic books aux sorties mondiales simultanées des dernières productions du Marvel Cinematic Universe. Motivés par toujours plus de rentabilité d’un univers se voulant de plus en plus transmedia, les comic books, matériel d’adaptation d’alors, deviennent aujourd’hui subalternes aux films et séries télévisées dont ils viennent enrichir l’univers narratif. Par ailleurs, la diffusion et l’adaptation à l’international de ces publications initialement pensées pour le marché étasunien questionnent la porosité entre culture locale et culture étrangère et les différents mécanismes de négociations et/ou résistance qui en résultent, comme par exemple la censure dans les publications françaises de super-héros de plusieurs éléments des histoires d’origine (comme les onomatopées) conformément aux instructions de la commission sur les publications destinées à la jeunesse, ou encore le lancement de Marvel UK en 1972. De manière très différente, Spider-Man fit au Japon l’objet d’une série télévisée du genre « tokusatsu » entre 1978 et 1979, tandis qu’au Mexique, au milieu des années 70, La Prensa prend en charge la création et la publication d’une réalité alternative dans laquelle Gwen Stacy ne meurt pas et finit par épouser Peter Parker. Le comic book devient-il alors outil d’empouvoirement pour les cultures locales qui parviennent à en maîtriser certains contours ? Ou bien cette maîtrise toute relative ne sert-elle finalement qu’au dessein d’une hégémonie culturelle étatsunienne qui s’impose peu à peu dans le monde occidental par le biais, notamment, des comic books… ?

—

Les communications pourront, entre autres, porter sur :

Le super-pouvoir comme outil d’empouvoirement ou source de vulnérabilité.

Le récit illustré et ses adaptations comme espaces de représentations novatrices des minorités.

Les cases comme espaces d’expérimentations esthétiques et d’empouvoirement du medium lui-même.

Les maisons d’édition comme bastions conservateurs ou forteresses d’empouvoirement.

L’objet comic book comme vecteur d’influence et/ou d’empouvoirement.

L’industrie de la comic book culture comme système évolutif qui tente de donner davantage à lire, voir et entendre des voix multiples.

—

—

Les propositions de communication de 300 mots, accompagnées d’une courte notice biobibliographique, seront à envoyer à Savinien Capy (svn.capy@gmail.com) et Charles Joseph (charles.joseph@univ-lemans.fr) au plus tard le 20 février 2024.

—

55e Congrès de l'Association Française d'Études Américaines "Power & Empowerement"

May 21st-24th, 2024, Aix-Marseille Université

Panel "Super(em)power(ment) : comic book culture, great powers… great responsibilities?"

Savinien Capy, ELICO, Université Lyon 2

Charles Joseph, 3L.AM, Le Mans Université

Representing the majority of comic book sales in the United States, superheroes have become household names and key figures of pop culture, both domestically and abroad, a success revived since the early 2000s with the wave of comic book films and serial adaptations. Because of the prominent place they occupy in the collective imaginary, and because of the narrative arcs of their plots, questions of power and empowerment arise. As they indeed revolve around characters endowed with extra-ordinary abilities, the very concept of "power" is part of the narrative DNA of comic books. They also provide an opportunity to question how the concepts of power, empowerment, access to power(s), power plays, etc., are represented in a medium that is naturally inclined to bend to its public's tastes, and that aims to mirror the mental representations shared by a majority of the population.

Within the intra-diegetic space of superhero narratives, notions of power and empowerment often work hand in hand. If superhuman abilities are the defining traits of these characters, the conditions under which they obtain the ability to act are very often at the heart of the plot. What are the circumstances under which these heroes become super, whether accidental, natural, economic or manufactured? The conditions under which this power is obtained and retained, how it is lost, how it is questioned, and its limits could be addresed: Captain America's acquisition of superpowers thanks to the American government, who renounces this title in the face of the obvious corruption of the political arena; Batman's incarnation of the American ideal of the "self-made man", transforming himself into a quasi-superman through training and determination; notorious super-villain Lex Luthor's path to becoming what remains, even in comic books, the supreme power: President of the United States.

The creative industry responsible for the production of these serial consumer objects, involving numerous players, is also a dimension that questions their power and control. While writers and artists are placed in the spotlight, the management of the intellectual properties of mainstream superhero comic books is the exclusive preserve of publishers, who wield immense decision-making power within this complex production chain. This balance of power against creators has led to exodus to other publishing houses, sometimes fortresses of empowerment created specifically for this purpose, as was the case with Image Comics. Questions of identity linked to the inclusion/representation of creators from minority backgrounds, and the strategies of empowerment associated with them, also need to be taken into consideration. Women, people of color and/or people from LGBTQIA+ communities are gradually finding their place in positions of authority in a process of empowerment that is still very relative, as they all attempt to question these power plays by creating characters who sometimes defy the canons of an industry which is still prey to various systemic pressures: the cancellation of the "Cage: City of Fire" series scripted by Ho Che Anderson, or the dismissal of Gail Simone, writer of the "Batgirl" series, by DC Comics in December 2012.

The proximity that the superhero comic book industry has cultivated with its readership has been instrumental in the conceptualization and study of fandom, and has been the subject of numerous publications. Since the 1980s, a growing number of Hollywood directors and producers, from Steven Spielberg to Kevin Feige, have publicly claimed to be fans of comic books, and have used their influence to facilitate the creation of multimedia projects adapting the object of their passion to the screen. This privileged relationship between superhero comics and their audience goes back to the very origins of the medium, from the exhortation of Captain America and his young sidekick Bucky Barnes to join the Sentinels of Liberty, to the solicitation of voters to decide whether or not Robin should survive in the "Death of the Family" story arc (1988), or more recently to influence the composition of the X-Men team. The economic weight and media impact represented by the growing number of conventions around the world has also generated provisional spaces where cosplay practices have developped, and where they are exhibited and shared in what could be perceived as manifestations of individual empowerment. But claiming to be a "fan" also gives real power to producers as they now heavily rely on "fan service" to meet certain specific expectations (a particular costume, an actor from online fan-casting, an obscure character). The most recent fad of the inclusion of multiversity in film adaptations enables them to appeal ever more on the target audience’s nostalgia, ensuring the consumption and therefore the profitability of these cultural artifacts.

Finally, power and empowerment are also at the heart of the cultural impact of superhero comic books around the world, from the circulation of the first comic books to the simultaneous worldwide releases of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe productions. Motivated by the ever-increasing profitability of an increasingly transmedia universe, comic books have become subordinate to films and TV series. In addition, the international distribution and adaptation of these publications, originally designed for the US market, raises questions about the porosity between local and foreign cultures, and the resulting mechanisms of negotiation and/or resistance: the censorship in French superhero publications of several elements of the original stories (such as onomatopoeia) in accordance with the instructions of the commission on publications intended for young people, or the launch of Marvel UK in 1972. In another unexpected turn, Spider-Man became the subject of a "tokusatsu" TV series in Japan between 1978 and 1979, while in Mexico, in the mid-70s, La Prensa took on the creation and publication of an alternative reality in which Gwen Stacy didn’t die and ended up marrying Peter Parker. Does the comic book then become a tool of empowerment for local cultures that manage to master some of its contours? Or does this relative mastery only serve the purpose of an American cultural hegemony that is gradually imposing itself on the Western world, with the notable help of comic books?

Proposals can tackle but are not limited to :

Superpowers as a tool of empowerment or a source of vulnerability.

Visual narratives and their many adaptations as spaces of innovative representations of minorities.

Panels as spaces of aesthetic experimentations and of empowerment and/or recognition of the medium itself.

Comic book editors as conservative bastions or empowerment fortresses.

Comic book culture as conveyor of influence and/or empowerment.

Comic book culture industry as an evolving system that intends to better include and represent a diversity of voices.



300-word proposals in English or French and a short biographical note should be sent to Savinien Capy (svn.capy@gmail.com) and Charles Joseph (charles.joseph@univ-lemans.fr) by February 16, 2024.