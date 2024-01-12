Crystal Hall & Birgit Tautz, German and European Cultural Histories, 1760 - 1830. Between Network and Narrative

German and European Cultural Histories, 1760 – 1830: Between Network and Narrative

Crystal Hall & Birgit Tautz

Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment

In exploring social capital, material cultures, and reading at this pivotal moment in European cultural history, the volume provides both a succinct introduction and an overview to different ways of engaging with network concepts and network theories while demonstrating how data-driven approaches are in dialogue with conventional humanistic research.

One of the first books to bring into dialog conventional and digital approaches to understanding key aspects of German and European culture around 1800.

New perspectives on travel, collecting, correspondence, and salon culture in Germany and Europe.

Combines social network theory and network analysis to shed light on under-researched aspects of cultural exchange and contact in Europe around 1800.

German and European Cultural Histories, 1760-1830 has a companion website which is available Open Access on Manifold. This collection of additional resources includes Data Visualisations, maps, and other supplementary resources.

Read our post on the LUP blog where the editors converse about considerations of approach and method (the multiple dimensions of network), in this latest publication from OSE.

—

Table of Contents

List of figures and tables

Preface and acknowledgements

Editors’ Note

Crystal Hall and Birgit Tautz, Social capital, material cultures, reading: German and European cultural histories between network and narrative around 1800

I. Social Capital

Melanie Conroy, French salons as networks, before and after 1800

Mary Helen Dupree, Plappermann’s Wanderjahre: Traveling declamators and knowledge circulation around 1800

Joachim Homann, Luftschiff der Phantasie: Johann Christian Reinhart, Friedrich Schiller, and artistic networks circa 1800

II. Material Cultures

Sean Franzel, Serial Inventories

Renata Schellenberg, Cultivating contacts: collectors, critics, and the public in eighteenth-century German-speaking Europe

Crystal Hall, An eighteenth-century New England library in its European, material context

III. Reading

Nacim Ghanbari, First Letters

Karin Baumgartner, Mapping the nation: foreign travel in Germany 1738–1839

Peter Höyng, A call for a concert of eavesdroppers: Beethoven’s conversation notebooks

IV. Expansive Networks

Matt Erlin and Melanie Walsh, Social and conceptual networks in eighteenth-century German periodical literature

Birgit Tautz, K/Cosmopolit\* in Enlightenment journals: of networks and translation

Crystal Hall and Birgit Tautz, Epilog: new networks?

Contributors, Bibliography, and Index

***

Crystal Hall is Associate Professor of Digital Humanities at Bowdoin College where her teaching and research investigates the relationships between non-Anglophone languages and literatures with the technologies of analysis and translation.

Birgit Tautz is George Taylor Files Professor of Modern Languages at Bowdoin College where her teaching and research investigate the relationships between non-Anglophone languages and literatures with the technologies of analysis and translation.

With contributions from: Melanie Conroy, Mary Helen Dupree, Joachim Homann, Sean Franzel, Nacim Ghanbari, Karin Baumgartner, Peter Höyng, Matt Erlin, and Melanie Walsh.

***

The Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment series, previously known as SVEC (Studies on Voltaire and the Eighteenth Century), has published over 500 peer-reviewed scholarly volumes since 1955 as part of the Voltaire Foundation at the University of Oxford. International in focus, Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment volumes cover wide-ranging aspects of the eighteenth century and the Enlightenment, from gender studies to political theory, and from economics to visual arts and music, and are published in English or French.