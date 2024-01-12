Revue européenne des sciences sociales, n° 61-2 : "Vilfredo Pareto (1848-1923): Dix études à l'occasion d'un centenaire"

Vilfredo Pareto (1848-1923)

Dix études à l'occasion d'un centenaireVilfredo Pareto (1848-1923)

Ten studies for a centenary

https://doi.org/10.4000/ress.10151

Sommaire



Massimo Borlandi et Pascal Bridel

Présentation
Introduction

Fiorenzo Mornati

Pareto et le socialisme
Pareto and socialism

Irène Berthonnet

Les destins croisés du maximum d'ophélimité et du maximum d'utilité chez Pareto
The intertwined destinies of Pareto's maximum of ophelimity and maximum of utility

Giorgio Baruchello

Pareto and Jung: A conjunction of opposites

Massimo Borlandi

Pareto et Durkheim : contre, tout contre ?
Pareto and Durkheim: Opposites, yet close

Claire Baldin et Ludovic Ragni

L'éclectisme méthodologique de Pareto
Réinterprétation et enjeux
Pareto's methodological eclecticism: Reinterpretation and issues

Thomas Kroll

The German Paretos
The reception of Vilfredo Pareto's sociology in Germany in the 20th century

François Allisson

Leonid Naumovich Yurovsky et sa lecture « soviétique » de Pareto
Leonid Naumovich Yurovsky's "Soviet" reading of Pareto

Natasha Piano

Squaring the Circle: Pareto at Harvard, 1930-1950

Michael McLure et Riko Stevens

The speculator and equilibrium: Pareto and Pigou

Pascal Bridel

Pourquoi le « marchandage » parétien a-t-il été oublié au profit exclusif du « tâtonnement » walrassien ?
Why has Paretian "marchandage" been forgotten to the exclusive benefit of Walrasian "tâtonnement"?