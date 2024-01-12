Revue européenne des sciences sociales, n° 61-2 : "Vilfredo Pareto (1848-1923): Dix études à l'occasion d'un centenaire"
Vilfredo Pareto (1848-1923)
Dix études à l'occasion d'un centenaireVilfredo Pareto (1848-1923)
Ten studies for a centenary
https://doi.org/10.4000/ress.10151
Massimo Borlandi et Pascal Bridel
Présentation
Introduction
Fiorenzo Mornati
Pareto et le socialisme
Pareto and socialism
Irène Berthonnet
Les destins croisés du maximum d'ophélimité et du maximum d'utilité chez Pareto
The intertwined destinies of Pareto's maximum of ophelimity and maximum of utility
Giorgio Baruchello
Pareto and Jung: A conjunction of opposites
Massimo Borlandi
Pareto et Durkheim : contre, tout contre ?
Pareto and Durkheim: Opposites, yet close
Claire Baldin et Ludovic Ragni
L'éclectisme méthodologique de Pareto
Réinterprétation et enjeux
Pareto's methodological eclecticism: Reinterpretation and issues
Thomas Kroll
The German Paretos
The reception of Vilfredo Pareto's sociology in Germany in the 20th century
François Allisson
Leonid Naumovich Yurovsky et sa lecture « soviétique » de Pareto
Leonid Naumovich Yurovsky's "Soviet" reading of Pareto
Natasha Piano
Squaring the Circle: Pareto at Harvard, 1930-1950
Michael McLure et Riko Stevens
The speculator and equilibrium: Pareto and Pigou
Pascal Bridel
Pourquoi le « marchandage » parétien a-t-il été oublié au profit exclusif du « tâtonnement » walrassien ?
Why has Paretian "marchandage" been forgotten to the exclusive benefit of Walrasian "tâtonnement"?