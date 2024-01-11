L’Italie sous la plume des femmes : espace, genre, discours 1789-1914 / Imagining Italy: Space, Gender and Discourse in Women’s Writing 1789-1914 (Nancy)

Appel à communications

Colloque international

L’Italie sous la plume des femmes : espace, genre, discours 1789-1914

Imagining Italy: Space, Gender and Discourse in Women’s Writing 1789-1914

Université de Lorraine, Nancy, 7-8 novembre 2024

Comité d’organisation :

Antonella Braida (IDEA), Claire McKeown (IDEA), Kerstin Wiedemann (CERCLE)

Comité scientifique :

Alessandra Ballotti (Sorbonne Université)

Caroline Bertonèche (Université Grenoble-Alpes)

Nicolas Bourguinat (Université de Strasbourg)

Joseph Cadeddu, (Université de Lorraine, LIS)

Lioudmila Chvedova (Université de Lorraine, CERCLE)

Gillian Dow (University of Southampton)

Annette Keilhauer (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen)

Elisabetta Marino (Università Tor Vergata, Roma)

Anne Rouhette (Université Clermont-Auvergne)

Diego Saglia (Università di Parma)

Alexandra Wojda (Université de Lorraine, CERCLE)

Appel à communications

“In dealing with women as writers as much elasticity as possible is desirable; it is necessary to leave oneself room to deal with other things besides their work, so much has that work been influenced by conditions that have nothing whatever to do with art”.

Virginia Woolf, ‘Women and Fiction’, in Collected Essays, ed. Leonard Woolf,

4 vols. (London: Chatto & Windus, 1966)

La représentation de l’Italie dans l’imaginaire européen du (long) XIXe siècle est fortement imprégnée d’une tradition masculine. Elle puise aux sources d’une pratique de mobilité internationale qui remonte au temps du Grand Tour. Souvent associée à un projet de formation, d’exploration des vestiges du monde antique, ou à des quêtes artistiques et esthétiques elle a donné naissance à une quantité infinie d’œuvres littéraires dont beaucoup sont devenues des références incontournables sur le plan national voire européen et des modèles à suivre pour des générations d’écrivains. Il suffit d’évoquer les noms de Goethe, Stendhal, Byron, Shelley, ou de Henry James, pour comprendre à quel point le regard masculin a façonné la vision de l’Italie à travers les arts, et notamment les littératures, en Europe au cours des XIXe et XXe siècles. Si les études consacrées à la passion du XIXe siècle pour l’Italie sont nombreuses, les femmes y ont encore trop rarement leur place. Des travaux importants leur ont été consacrés ces dernières années, en Grande-Bretagne, en Allemagne ou en France (citons Walchester, Stabler/ Chapman, Ujma, Bourguinat, entre autres), mais des pans entiers de l’histoire de leur amour pour l’Italie restent encore à écrire.

Le colloque s’emploiera à explorer la contribution des femmes écrivaines à la représentation de l’Italie en Europe, du XIXe siècle jusqu’à l’aube de la première guerre mondiale. Dans cette période de présence croissante de femmes dans l’espace public, l’Italie est un sujet de prédilection et d’attention particulière, et parallèlement au discours masculin prépondérant, les femmes écrivains s’emparent du sujet. Dans le sillage du Grand Tour, les premières voyageuses investissent le terrain, venant souvent d’Angleterre, et nourrissent une écriture du voyage bientôt très abondante. Certaines s’y établissent, tiennent salon, et créent ainsi des zones de contact transnationales. Ces autrices font des émules un peu partout en Europe (Bourguinat) et établissent un genre qui se montre très divers, rompant sur le plan esthétique avec les codes établis (Walchester) et déconstruisant “l’impression d’une Italie statique et monolithique” (Chapman and Stabler). Néanmoins, le voyage en Italie n’est pas une condition absolue à l’écriture. Comme certains écrivains, les autrices contribuent à la construction d’un imaginaire italien purement fictionnel, à l’instar des romans gothiques d’Ann Radcliffe, par exemple.

Imaginée ou vécue, la rencontre avec un pays en profonde transformation politique, économique et sociale, ainsi qu’avec ses richesses culturelles, inspire des productions d’une grande variété : poésie (Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Anna Akhmatova, par ex.), théâtre, roman (George Eliot), nouvelle (Mary Shelley, Selma Lagerlöf), genres non fictionnels, tels les textes journalistiques, l’essai (Vernon Lee), carnets de voyages (Zinaïda Hippius), correspondance (Marina Tsvetaïeva) ou l’écriture historiographique. Dans cette dernière se manifeste par exemple une certaine prédilection pour l’époque de la Renaissance (Sight and Song de Michael Field, 1892) ou du Risorgimento et ses figures célèbres, comme Garibaldi (Ricarda Huch). Des questions liées à la situation des femmes et aux représentations de la féminité sont également associées à ces visions de l’Italie, notamment dans des textes comme Kvinnlighet och erotik (1883) d’Anne-Charlotte Leffler.

L’imaginaire italien féminin finit par produire ses propres chefs-d’œuvre, comme le célèbre roman Corinne ou l’Italie de Madame de Staël, publié en 1807 et dont le succès partout en Europe fut immédiat, surtout auprès du public féminin qui le lisait comme un texte de référence sur le conflit entre l’art et la condition féminine. Dans une perspective transculturelle et comparée, le colloque visera à croiser l’analyse de l’espace représenté et la notion du genre dans le but de retracer les constructions et les réappropriations féminines de l’imaginaire de l’Italie. Quel a été l’impact de textes fondateurs, notamment ceux écrits par des femmes (Mme de Staël, Lady Morgan, Mariana Starke ou d’autres encore) ? Ces modèles sont-ils acceptés, cités ou rejetés ? Quelles questions sociales, culturelles ou esthétiques sont au centre de l’intérêt des femmes pour la péninsule italienne ? Quelles sont leurs motivations pour écrire dans des genres divers, souvent originaux et novateurs ? Enfin, quelles images de l’Italie, des Italiens et de leur culture, y compris la littérature, l’histoire, l’art, la religion, la politique, émergent de ce corpus européen encore à établir ?

Les communications peuvent porter, entre autres, sur les aspects suivants :

· Les productions littéraires qui ont pour sujet l’Italie : essais, genres mineurs, romans, prose, récits de voyages, études historiques ou écrits sur l’art, journaux intimes, lettres, etc.

· Articles et compte rendus et différentes formes de publications journalistiques sur l’Italie par des femmes écrivaines

· Guides sur l’Italie pour les femmes ou destinés aux femmes

· L’influence de Corinne ou l’Italie de Mme de Staël ou d’autres textes majeurs sur l’écriture des femmes sur l’Italie

· Le rôle des écrivaines en tant que médiatrices entre l’Italie et le reste de l’Europe

· Sociabilité féminine, réseaux culturels et scientifiques et salons cosmopolites en Italie

Les propositions, de 300 mots environ sont à envoyer, accompagnées d’une courte bio-bibliographie, pour le 31 mars 2024 à :

antonella.braida-laplace@univ-lorraine.fr, claire.mckeown@univ-lorraine.fr, kerstin.wiedemann@univ-lorraine.fr

Call for papers

International conference:

Université de Lorraine, Nancy, 7-8 November 2024

Imagining Italy: Space, Gender and Discourse in Women’s Writing 1789-1914

L’Italie sous la plume des femmes : espace, genre, discours 1789-1914

Antonella Braida (IDEA), Claire McKeown (IDEA), Kerstin Wiedemann (CERCLE)

“In dealing with women as writers as much elasticity as possible is desirable; it is necessary to leave oneself room to deal with other things besides their work, so much has that work been influenced by conditions that have nothing whatever to do with art”.

Virginia Woolf, ‘Women and Fiction’, in Collected Essays, ed. Leonard Woolf,

4 vols. (London: Chatto & Windus, 1966)

The image of Italy in nineteenth-century Europe has been strongly influenced by a tradition of male writers, rooted in the practice of international travel dating back to the Grand Tour. This practice of visiting Italy, associated with the study and discovery of the ancient world or with artistic and aesthetic projects, has given rise to an infinite number of literary works, many of which have become essential references at national and European levels, and models for generations of writers. We need only cite names such as Goethe, Stendhal, Byron, the Shelleys and Henry James to understand the extent to which the male perspective shaped the vision of Italy through the arts, and literature in particular, in nineteenth and twentieth-century Europe. While there are many studies devoted to the nineteenth-century passion for Italy, women still rarely figure in them. They have been the subject of important critical works in recent years, in Great Britain, Germany and France (Walchester, Stabler/Chapman, Ujma, Bourguinat, among others), but whole sections of the history of women writers’ love of Italy have yet to be uncovered.

This conference will explore women writers’ contributions to the representation of Italy in Europe, from the 19th century to the outbreak of the First World War. At a time when women were increasingly present in the public sphere, Italy was for them a source of particular interest and attention, as women writers began to contribute to a discourse that had previously been predominantly restricted to men. The first women travellers, often from England, wrote extensively about their travels in the wake of the Grand Tour. Some of them settled in Italy and held salons, creating transnational contact zones. These women authors were emulated throughout Europe (Bourguinat) and established a genre that was highly diverse, breaking with established aesthetic codes (Walchester) and deconstructing the “sense of a static and monolithic Italy” (Chapman and Stabler). Nevertheless, travelling to Italy was not an absolute condition for writing about it. Like some male writers, women authors contributed to the construction of a purely fictional Italy, as in Ann Radcliffe’s Gothic novels.

Whether imagined or experienced, these encounters with a country undergoing profound political, economic and social transformation inspired a wide variety of literary outputs: poetry (Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Anna Akhmatova, for example), theatre, novels (George Eliot), short stories (Mary Shelley, Selma Lagerlöf), non-fiction genres such as journalism, essays (Vernon Lee), travelogues (Zinaïda Hippius), letters (Marina Tsvetaïeva) and historiographical writing. Some of these texts show a predilection for the Renaissance (Sight and Song by Michael Field, 1892) or the Risorgimento and its famous figures, such as Garibaldi (Ricarda Huch). Questions around women’s place in society and representations of femininity are also associated with these visions of Italy, for example in texts such as Kvinnlighet och erotik (1883) by Anne-Charlotte Leffler.

Women writers’ vision of Italy has produced its own masterpieces, such as Madame de Staël's Corinne ou l'Italie. Published in 1807, the novel was an immediate success throughout Europe, especially with female readers, for whom it became a reference text on the conflict between art and the female condition. Through a cross-cultural and comparative perspective, the conference aims to intersect representations of space and notions of gender, in order to trace the construction and reappropriation of Italy by women authors. What was the impact of seminal texts, particularly those written by women (Mme de Staël, Lady Morgan, Mariana Starke and others)? Are these models mentioned? Are they accepted or rejected? Which social, cultural and aesthetic issues are at the centre of women's interest in the Italian peninsula? What motivated them to write in a variety of genres, often producing original and innovative work? Finally, which images of Italy, Italians and their culture - including literature, history, art, religion, and politics, will be uncovered by this largely unexplored corpus?

Possible topics for papers include, but are not limited to:

Literary texts about Italy: essays, minor genres, novels, prose, travelogues, historical studies or art writing, diaries, letters, etc.

Articles, reviews and other journalistic publications on Italy by women writers

Guides to Italy aimed at a female readership

The influence of Mme de Staël's Corinne ou l'Italie and of other major texts on women's writing about Italy

The role of women writers as mediators between Italy and the rest of Europe

Female sociability, cultural and scientific networks and cosmopolitan salons in Italy

Please send proposals of approximately 300 words with a short biography by 31 March 2024 to :

antonella.braida-laplace@univ-lorraine.fr, claire.mckeown@univ-lorraine.fr, kerstin.wiedemann@univ-lorraine.fr

Select bibliography :

Agorni, Mirella, Translating Italy for the Eighteenth Century: Women, Translation and Travel Writing (Manchester: St Jerome’s Publishing, 2002)

Badin, Donatella, Lady Morgan’s Italy: Anglo-Irish Sensibilities and Italian Realities (Bethesda, MD: Academic Press, 2007).

Berardini, Andrea. “Corinne in the North. Madame de Staël’s Influence on Sophie von Knorring and August Strindberg”. Meregalli, Andrea, and Camilla Storskog. Bridges to Scandinavia (Milano: Ledizioni, 2016). pp. 93-103. Web. .

Carbone, Electra, Nordic Italies: Representations of Italy in Nordic Literature from the 1830s to the 1910s (Rome: Nuova Cultura, 2016).

Cove, Patricia, Italian Politics and Nineteenth-Century British Literature and Culture, (Edinburgh: Edinburgh University Press, 2019).

Crisafulli, Lilla Maria, and K. Elam, eds., Women’s Romantic Theatre and Drama: History, Agency, Performance(Aldershot: Ashgate, 2010).

Bourguinat, Nicolas. “Et in Arcadia Ego”. Voyages et séjours de femmes en Italie, 1770-1870 (Montrouge : Editions du Bourg, 2017).

Dalton, Susan. Gender, Mediation and Popular Education in Britain, 1760-1830 (New York: Routledge, 2023).

Marino, Elisabetta, Mary Shelley e l’Italia. Il viaggio, il Risorgimento, la questione femminile (Florence: Le Lettere, 2011).

Schoina, Maria, Romantic ‘Anglo-Italians’; Configurations of Identity in Byron, the Shelleys and the Pisan Circle (2009; Abingdon, and New York: Routledge, 2016).

Staël, Anne-Louise Germaine, Mme de, Oeuvres, édition par Catriona Seth, Bibliothèque de la Pléiade (Paris: Gallimard, 2017)

Sluga, Glenda, “Gender and the Nation, Madame de Staël or Italy”, in Women’s writing, Vol 10, 2 (2003), 241-251.

Stabler, Jane and Alison Chapman, eds. Unfolding the South: Ninettenth-Century Women Writers and Artists in Italy(Manchester: Manchester University Press, 2003).

Stabler, Jane, The Artistry of Exile: Romantic and Victorian Writers in Italy (Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2013).

Talalaï, Mikhail (dir.), La Sicilia dei Russi, [trad.: Sara D'Ippolito et al.] (Mosca: Staraja Basmannaja, 2015).

Talalaï, Mikhail (dir.), Russkie v Italii : kul’turnoe nasledie emigracii (Les Russes en Italie : l’héritage culturel de l’émigration) (Moskva : Russkij put’, 2006).

Treder, Uta, ed., Die Liebesreise oder der Mythos des süssen Wassers. Ausländerinnen im Italien des 19. Jahrhunderts(Bremen: Zeichen und Spuren, 1988).

Ujma, Christina, Stadt, Kultur, Revolution. Italienansichten deutschsprachiger Schriftstellerinnen des 19. Jahrhunderts(Bielefeld: Aisthesis Verlag, 2017).

Webb, Timothy, “‘Syllables of the Sweet South’: The Sound of Italian in the Romantic Period”, in Dante and Italy in British Romanticism, eds. Frederick Burwick and Paul Douglass (New York: Palgrave Macmillan 2011) pp. 205-224.

Walchester, Kathryn. Our Own Fair Italy: Nineteenth Century Women's Travel Writing and Italy 1800-1844 (Bern: Peter Lang, 2007).