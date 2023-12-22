La résurgence des épistémologies du genre dans les littératures autochtones actuelles (ALCQ 2024, Montréal)

Appel de propositions

ALCQ 2024

La résurgence des épistémologies du genre dans les littératures autochtones actuelles

Séance organisée par Isabella Huberman (UBC), Marie-Eve Bradette (U. Laval) et Sophie Larue (U. Laval)

Les études critiques qui abordent la représentation du genre dans les littératures autochtones émergent dès les années 1990 dans le contexte anglophone au Canada, notamment avec le célèbre essai I am Woman de l’autrice Sto:lo Lee Maracle, puis plus tard avec de nombreux travaux qui s’intéressent tantôt à la question du féminin (Anderson 2016; Green 2017; Arvin, Tuck et Morill 2013; Suzack 2017, Suzack et al. 2010), tantôt aux masculinités autochtones (McKegney 2014 et 2021; Innes et Anderson 2015) et plus rarement aux identités bispirituelles et indigiqueer (Morgan 2021; Picard 2022). Quant aux études produites en français, si elles sont désormais nombreuses à s’intéresser aux littératures au féminin (Bradette 2022; Couture-Grondin 2019; Papillon 2016 et 2019; St-Laurent 2022), encore très peu de travaux s’intéressent plus largement à la question des genres, et notamment dans la littérature autochtone produite en français sur les territoires réclamés par le Québec actuel. Cependant, plusieurs oeuvres récentes publiées dans le milieu francophone – pensons par exemple à Akuteu (2022) de Soleil Launière, Envole toi, Mikun (2023) de Moira Bacon ou encore à Pisim Mapeu (2023) de Georges Pisimopeo – mettent en scène ce que nous pourrions appeler une résurgence des épistémologies des genres, épistémologies qui s’ouvrent sur une pluralité de positionnalités et d’identités genrées. Renouvelant le champ littéraire autochtone au Québec, ces oeuvres permettent, de plus, l’ouverture d’un dialogue avec des textes produits en anglais dans les dernières années: on pensera à la poésie de Tenille Campbell (2021) et à celle de Jaye Simpson (2020), à la prose narrative de Joshua Whitehead (2022) et de Jas Morgan (2018) et aux textes hybrides de Billy-Ray Belcourt (2022). Ainsi, pour cette séance, nous nous pencherons sur les manières dont les créateur.rices autochtones du milieu francophone, anglophone, et en traduction valorisent, recentrent et font resurgir une diversité d’expériences genrées dans leurs relations à autrui, au territoire et à soi-même.

La séance sera bilingue et nous invitons des propositions en français, en anglais ou colingue. À titre informatif, voici certains thèmes qui pourraient être abordés:

Le genre comme savoir

La souveraineté du corps (genré)

La bispiritualité et l’indigiqueer au Québec et ailleurs

Les masculinités autochtones au Québec et ailleurs

Alliances, collectivités, kinships de la diversité du genre

Le langage et le genre

Les traductions françaises des oeuvres queer autochtones du Canada anglophone

L’écocritique (genrée) autochtone

L’extractivisme (des ressources, des corps, des savoirs) et le genre

Dans un deuxième volet de la séance, nous invitons des contributions à une table ronde sur les enjeux liés à l’enseignement des arts narratifs autochtones du Québec. En prenant au sérieux l’appel du Congrès 2024 de réfléchir ensemble à un avenir durable, nous avançons que l’enseignement des littératures autochtones, et plus particulièrement de la littérature qui représente la diversité des genres est nécessaire pour participer à la construction d’un avenir décolonial et intersectionnel vivable.

Les propositions de communication (maximum 300 mots) avec une courte notice bio-bibliographique en format Word ou RTF doivent être soumises avant le lundi 15 janvier 2024 aux responsables de la séance, Isabella Huberman (isabella.huberman@ubc.ca), Marie-Eve Bradette (marie-eve.bradette@lit.ulaval.ca) et Sophie Larue (sophie.larue@elul.ulaval.cal). Des formats exploratoires de communications sont les bienvenus.

—

Call for proposals

Resurgence of Epistemologies of Gender in Contemporary Indigenous Literatures

Panel organized by Isabella Huberman (UBC), Marie-Eve Bradette (U. Laval) and Sophie Larue (U. Laval)



Critical research on gender representation within Indigenous literary studies across Anglophone parts of Canada started gaining prominence in the 1990s, notably with Sto:lo author Lee Maracle’s seminal essay I am a Woman. Since its publication, scholars have continued to explore various notions of Indigenous feminism (Anderson 2016; Green 2017; Arvin, Tuck et Morill 2013; Suzack 2017, Suzack et al. 2010), Indigenous masculinity (McKegney 2014 et 2021; Innes et Anderson 2015), and, albeit less frequently, Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer identities (Morgan 2021; Picard 2022). As for French-language scholarship on Indigenous literatures, while many have taken an interest in female authorship (Bradette 2022; Couture-Grondin 2019; Papillon 2016 et 2019; St-Laurent 2022), there has been limited exploration of broader questions concerning gender identity and its articulation in Francophone works of Indigenous literature produced on lands claimed by Quebec. Nevertheless, several recent literary works published within Francophone milieus, such as Akuteu (2022) by Soleil Launière, Envole toi, Mikun (2023) by Moira Bacon, and Pisim Mapeu (2023) by Georges Pisimopeo, exemplify what could be termed “a resurgence of epistemologies of gender,” by opening a spectrum of positionalities and identities. While they contribute to the renewal of the literary landscape in Quebec, these works also actively engage in a dialogue with recent Anglophone texts, including the poetic writings of Tenille Campbell (2021) and Jaye Simpson (2020), the narrative prose of Joshua Whitehead (2022) and Jas Morgan (2018), and the hybrid texts of Billy-Ray Belcourt (2022). With this in mind, our panel will focus on how Indigenous authors from Francophone and Anglophone regions of Canada, or those working in translation, are contributing to the resurgence of diverse gender experiences that reflect and renew relationships with others, land, and self.

The panel will be bilingual, and we invite proposals written in French, English, or in colingual formats. Themes for consideration encompass, but are not limited to:

Gender as knowledge

The sovereignty of the (gendered) body

Two-spirit and Indigiqueer identities in Quebec and beyond

Indigenous masculinities in Quebec and beyond

Alliances, collectivities, kinships, and gender diversity

Language and gender

French translations of queer Indigenous literature from Anglophone Canada

Indigenous ecocriticism and gender

Extractivism (of resources, bodies, and knowledge) and gender



For a second part of the panel, that will take the form of a roundtable discussion, we invite contributions for a shared conversation on the teaching of Indigenous narrative arts from Quebec. In response to Congress 2024’s call for reflections on pathways toward more sustainable futures, we maintain that the teaching of Indigenous literatures, especially literary works depicting gender diversity, is essential to actively shape a viable, decolonial and intersectional future.



Proposals, of a maximum of 300 words, along with short biographical statements in Word or RTF format, must be submitted before Monday, January 15, 2024, to the individuals responsible for organizing the panel: Isabella Huberman (isabella.huberman@ubc.ca), Marie-Eve Bradette (marie-eve.bradette@lit.ulaval.ca) and Sophie Larue (sophie.larue@elul.ulaval.cal). Exploratory formats of conference presentations are welcome.