Continuing Track Assistant or Associate Professor of Game Studies (Univ. of Delaware)

The Game Studies and eSports (GAME) program in the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures at the University of Delaware seeks an exceptional candidate for the position of Continuing Track Assistant or Associate Professor of Game Studies (Open Language).

The successful candidate will have Ph.D. in a field related to Game Studies and eSports with experience teaching a world language or a Ph.D. in any language currently offered in the department and an ability to teach introductory through advanced courses on Games, Culture and Society. Languages currently taught in the department are Arabic, American Sign Language, Ancient Greek, Chinese, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latin, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. The Continuing Track (CT) is UD’s full-time, continuing faculty line. CT faculty enjoy contracts that increase in length over time and receive full and generous benefits, including family-friendly benefits, as part of their compensation package. CT faculty may apply for promotion, and the salary is equivalent to a tenure-stream position at the same rank. CT faculty may apply for sabbaticals, have opportunities to pursue research, participate in shared governance, and hold academic leadership positions. The contract is renewable with a start date of August 16, 2024.

QUALIFICATIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Candidates must have a Ph.D. in a field related to Game Studies or a Ph.D. in one of the languages currently offered in the department (in hand by September 1, 2024), native or near-native fluency in both English and the second language, a proven record of excellence in teaching, and a demonstrated interest in mentoring undergraduate students in the GAME program. Applicants should ideally be well versed in language teaching as well as current theory and practice involving social and cultural aspects of gaming and/or eSports in a global context; applicants with more experience in one area than the other are also encouraged to apply. This position seeks candidates who can contribute to the “Games, Culture and Society” track in our Game Studies and eSports major, rather than specialists in game design and development. Candidates who are applying at the Associate Professor level should possess administrative leadership experience, programmatic and curricular vision, as well as professional service background that meets the university standards for an appointment at that level. The ideal candidate will be interested in providing leadership and vision to support and grow the successful GAME program at the University of Delaware. Academic responsibilities will include teaching undergraduate courses in language and literature or culture at all levels as well as introductory to advanced courses on Games, Culture and Society in a global context.

The successful candidate will also have the opportunity to develop innovative, interdisciplinary, topical courses as well as supervise internships in the Gaming and eSports industry. Dynamic teaching skills will be essential. Service to the department is expected, including advising majors and minors, as well as working with affiliated units and colleges in support of curricular development and continuity. An interest in developing and directing study abroad programs for Game Studies is also highly desirable. For those hired at the assistant professor level, the anticipated teaching load is seven to eight courses per year, depending on service responsibilities. For those hired at the associate level and who assume administrative leadership, the teaching load is six courses per year. We seek creative individuals who are eager to work in a collaborative environment and are high-quality teachers and mentors dedicated to the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion in their work.

TO APPLY:

Review of applications will begin on December 15, 2023, and will continue until the position is filled. Applicants should upload a letter of application that describes their teaching record in languages and game studies as well as their potential contributions to inclusive excellence; a current curriculum vitae; statement of teaching philosophy; and contact information for three references. Candidates shortlisted for semi-finalist interviews will be asked to supply sample syllabi for language and game studies courses and evidence of teaching excellence. We will also ask referees to send letters of recommendation at the semi-finalist stage. For additional information, please contact the Chair of the Search Committee, Dr. Rachael Hutchinson, at rhutch@udel.edu.

SALARY AND BENEFITS:

Compensation packages are highly competitive and commensurate with experience and qualifications. The UD benefits package is one of the best in the nation.