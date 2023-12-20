Alizés, Revue Angliciste de La Réunion, n° 43 : "Colonial, Postcolonial, and Decolonial Encounters in the English-speaking World: Rethinking the Other"
Colonial, Postcolonial, and Decolonial Encounters in the English-speaking World: Rethinking the Other
sous la dir. de Corinne Duboin, Florence Pellegry, Guilène Révauger
Parmi les 7 articles qui composent ce numéro, certains ont une approche historique et socioculturelle de la rencontre de l'Autre en contexte (post-)colonial. D’autres portent sur des productions littéraires qui peuvent être considérées comme des lieux de « rencontres performatives » (Rosello) en ce sens qu'elles sont les expressions créatives d’interactions interculturelles problématiques, de (re)négociations permanentes qui conduisent à la production de nouvelles manières d’être au monde, dans son rapport à l’Autre.
Sommaire
Creolization, Theatricality, and Parodization in Derek Walcott’s Pantomime
Mapping Reverse Colonialism: Notes on the Many Lives of a Post-Colonial Trope
The Peripheral Other and the Construction of New Social Relations in Andrea Levy’s Small Island
Reappropriating the Colonisers’ Language to Contest Racist and Sexist Stereotyping Processes in Kiwi Asian Poetry Written by Women
The Commonwealth Games: A Sporting Encounter Just for the Sport of it?
Breaking the Canons of Legal Discourse in Marlene NourbeSe Philip’s Zong! (2008)
Not-So-Close Encounters: Empire and Emotional Atrophy in W. Somerset Maugham’s “P. & O.” and “Masterson”
