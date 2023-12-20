Revue
Alizés, Revue Angliciste de La Réunion, n° 43 : "Colonial, Postcolonial, and Decolonial Encounters in the English-speaking World: Rethinking the Other"

  • Saint-Denis de La Réunion, Presses Universitaires Indianocéaniques (PUI), 2023
  • Date de publication :
Colonial, Postcolonial, and Decolonial Encounters in the English-speaking World: Rethinking the Other

sous la dir. de Corinne Duboin, Florence Pellegry, Guilène Révauger

Parmi les 7 articles qui composent ce numéro, certains ont une approche historique et socioculturelle de la rencontre de l'Autre en contexte (post-)colonial. D’autres portent sur des productions littéraires qui peuvent être considérées comme des lieux de « rencontres performatives » (Rosello) en ce sens qu'elles sont les expressions créatives d’interactions interculturelles problématiques, de (re)négociations permanentes qui conduisent à la production de nouvelles manières d’être au monde, dans son rapport à l’Autre.

Sommaire

Corinne Duboin, Florence Pellegry et Guilène Révauger

Editors’ Foreword

Bennett Yu-Hsiang Fu

Creolization, Theatricality, and Parodization in Derek Walcott’s Pantomime

P. S. Polanah et Sitinga Kachipande

Mapping Reverse Colonialism: Notes on the Many Lives of a Post-Colonial Trope

Ijeoma D. Odoh

The Peripheral Other and the Construction of New Social Relations in Andrea Levy’s Small Island

Marine Berthiot

Reappropriating the Colonisers’ Language to Contest Racist and Sexist Stereotyping Processes in Kiwi Asian Poetry Written by Women

Guilène Révauger

The Commonwealth Games: A Sporting Encounter Just for the Sport of it?

Maroua Mannai

Breaking the Canons of Legal Discourse in Marlene NourbeSe Philip’s Zong! (2008)

Xavier P. Lachazette

Not-So-Close Encounters: Empire and Emotional Atrophy in W. Somerset Maugham’s “P. & O.” and “Masterson”

Comité de lecture Ad Hoc et relecteur anglophone

Ad Hoc Reviewing Board and English-Language Proofreader

