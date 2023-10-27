Eighteenth-Century Fiction, vol. 35, n°4
Eighteenth-Century Fiction publishes articles in both English and French on all aspects of imaginative prose in the period 1700–1800, but will also examine papers on late 17th-century or early 19th-century fiction, particularly when the works are discussed in connection with the eighteenth century.
Table des matières
Articles
• Singing through the Pain: Murat Riffing on Montaigne
Scott M. Sanders
pp. 445-462
• Mercier's Clinic: Public Health Utopianism in L'An 2440, rêve s'il en fut jamais
Andrew Billing
pp. 463-484
Reflections
• Troubling White Femininity: Revisiting Delarivier Manley's The Wife's Resentment (1720)
Kirsten T. Saxton
pp. 485-496
• Fictions of Character
Nicola Parsons, Amelia Dale
pp. 497-502
Flash Essays
• Abolitionist Visions and the Spectre of Enthusiasm
Rachael Isom
pp. 503-508
• Sexualized Racial-Colonial Grotesque in the Company Archives
Shruti Jain
pp. 509-512
• Eighteenth-Century Literary Fragments: Queering the Fiction of "Finished" Work
Lucien Darjeun Meadows, Leia Lynn
pp. 513-516
• Deconstructing Reliance on Enlightenment Methods in Feminist Book Historical Scholarship
Micaela Rodgers
pp. 517-519
• Besieged: Early Modern British Siege Literature, 1642–1722 by Sharon Alker and Holly Faith Nelson (review)
Neil Ramsey
pp. 521-523
• Sister Novelists: The Trailblazing Porter Sisters, Who Paved the Way for Austen and the Brontës by Devoney Looser (review)
Rosetta Young
pp. 523-526
• Familial Feeling: Entangled Tonalities in Early Black Atlantic Writing and the Rise of the British Novel by Elahe Haschemi Yekani (review)
Alpen Razi
pp. 527-529
• Stoic Romanticism and the Ethics of Emotion by Jacob Risinger (review)
Julie Murray
pp. 530-532
• Domestic Captivity and the British Subject, 1660–1750 by Catherine Ingrassia (review)
Cynthia Richards
pp. 532-534
• Eighteenth-Century Environmental Humanities ed. by Jeremy Chow (review)
Charlee Bezilla
pp. 535-537
• Political Affairs of the Heart: Female Travel Writers, the Sentimental Travelogue, and Revolution, 1775–1800 by Linda Van Netten Blimke (review)
Leah M. Thomas
pp. 538-540
• The Natural Laws of Plot: How Things Happen in Realist Novels by Yoon Sun Lee (review)
Alexander Creighton
pp. 541-543
• British Women Satirists in the Long Eighteenth Century ed. by Amanda Hiner and Elizabeth Tasker Davis (review)
Katherine G. Charles
pp. 544-546
• The "Lady's Magazine" (1770–1832) and the Making of Literary History by Jennie Batchelor (review)
Bethany E. Qualls
pp. 547-550
• Motherless Creations: Fictions of Artificial Life, 1650–1890 by Wendy C. Nielsen (review)
Sibylle Erle
pp. 550-553
• The World of Elizabeth Inchbald: Essays on Literature, Culture, and Theatre in the Long Eighteenth Century ed. by Daniel J. Ennis and E. Joe Johnson (review)
Willow White
pp. 553-555
• What Pornography Knows: Sex and Social Protest since the Eighteenth Century by Kathleen Lubey (review)
Jason S. Farr
pp. 556-559
• Voices from Beyond: Physiology, Sentience, and the Uncanny in Eighteenth-Century French Literature par Scott M. Sanders (review)
Nathalie Vuillemin
pp. 559-562
• Le Cinéma des Lumières: Diderot, Deleuze, Eisenstein by Marc Escola (review)
Guy Spielmann
pp. 562-564