Eighteenth-Century Fiction, vol. 35, n°4

Eighteenth-Century Fiction publishes articles in both English and French on all aspects of imaginative prose in the period 1700–1800, but will also examine papers on late 17th-century or early 19th-century fiction, particularly when the works are discussed in connection with the eighteenth century.

Table des matières

Articles

• Singing through the Pain: Murat Riffing on Montaigne

Scott M. Sanders

pp. 445-462

• Mercier's Clinic: Public Health Utopianism in L'An 2440, rêve s'il en fut jamais

Andrew Billing

pp. 463-484

Reflections

• Troubling White Femininity: Revisiting Delarivier Manley's The Wife's Resentment (1720)

Kirsten T. Saxton

pp. 485-496

• Fictions of Character

Nicola Parsons, Amelia Dale

pp. 497-502

Flash Essays

• Abolitionist Visions and the Spectre of Enthusiasm

Rachael Isom

pp. 503-508

• Sexualized Racial-Colonial Grotesque in the Company Archives

Shruti Jain

pp. 509-512

• Eighteenth-Century Literary Fragments: Queering the Fiction of "Finished" Work

Lucien Darjeun Meadows, Leia Lynn

pp. 513-516

• Deconstructing Reliance on Enlightenment Methods in Feminist Book Historical Scholarship

Micaela Rodgers

pp. 517-519

• Besieged: Early Modern British Siege Literature, 1642–1722 by Sharon Alker and Holly Faith Nelson (review)

Neil Ramsey

pp. 521-523

• Sister Novelists: The Trailblazing Porter Sisters, Who Paved the Way for Austen and the Brontës by Devoney Looser (review)

Rosetta Young

pp. 523-526

• Familial Feeling: Entangled Tonalities in Early Black Atlantic Writing and the Rise of the British Novel by Elahe Haschemi Yekani (review)

Alpen Razi

pp. 527-529

• Stoic Romanticism and the Ethics of Emotion by Jacob Risinger (review)

Julie Murray

pp. 530-532

• Domestic Captivity and the British Subject, 1660–1750 by Catherine Ingrassia (review)

Cynthia Richards

pp. 532-534

• Eighteenth-Century Environmental Humanities ed. by Jeremy Chow (review)

Charlee Bezilla

pp. 535-537

• Political Affairs of the Heart: Female Travel Writers, the Sentimental Travelogue, and Revolution, 1775–1800 by Linda Van Netten Blimke (review)

Leah M. Thomas

pp. 538-540

• The Natural Laws of Plot: How Things Happen in Realist Novels by Yoon Sun Lee (review)

Alexander Creighton

pp. 541-543

• British Women Satirists in the Long Eighteenth Century ed. by Amanda Hiner and Elizabeth Tasker Davis (review)

Katherine G. Charles

pp. 544-546

• The "Lady's Magazine" (1770–1832) and the Making of Literary History by Jennie Batchelor (review)

Bethany E. Qualls

pp. 547-550

• Motherless Creations: Fictions of Artificial Life, 1650–1890 by Wendy C. Nielsen (review)

Sibylle Erle

pp. 550-553

• The World of Elizabeth Inchbald: Essays on Literature, Culture, and Theatre in the Long Eighteenth Century ed. by Daniel J. Ennis and E. Joe Johnson (review)

Willow White

pp. 553-555

• What Pornography Knows: Sex and Social Protest since the Eighteenth Century by Kathleen Lubey (review)

Jason S. Farr

pp. 556-559

• Voices from Beyond: Physiology, Sentience, and the Uncanny in Eighteenth-Century French Literature par Scott M. Sanders (review)

Nathalie Vuillemin

pp. 559-562

• Le Cinéma des Lumières: Diderot, Deleuze, Eisenstein by Marc Escola (review)

Guy Spielmann

pp. 562-564