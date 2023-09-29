Correspondance complète de Rousseau OnLine. Ralph Leigh’s masterly edition available as an ebook collection for the first time

Liverpool University Press is delighted to announce the launch of Correspondance complète de Rousseau ONLINE in partnership with the Voltaire Foundation, which makes Ralph Leigh’s masterly edition in 52 volumes of Rousseau’s correspondence in the original French-language available as an ebook collection for the first time.

It is the only available set that gathers together all 8,000 letters written to and by one of the most important figures of eighteenth-century intellectual history, as well as the correspondence between third parties relating to the writer and his time. Drafts and copies have been collated against the original manuscripts and all variants reproduced. The extensive annotations identify individuals, events and places, explain the linguistic usages of the eighteenth century, give bibliographical information and clarify obscure allusions.

Comprehensive: Compiled after 25 years of meticulous research, Ralph Leigh's masterly edition in 52 volumes of Rousseau's correspondence is comprised of 8000 letters.

Exclusive: The entirety of Rousseau's correspondence is exclusively available to libraries as an ebook collection for the first time.

Wide-ranging: Correspondences are chronological and chronicle all letters written to and by Rousseau, as well as the correspondence between third parties on a broad range of subjects relating to the philosophe and his time.

Key volumes: volumes 50, 51 and 52 display indexes for all of Rousseau's correspondences.

Key Correspondents: include Denis Diderot, Louise-Marie-Madeleine Dupin and David Hume.

Testimonials for the print series

‘The result of exceptional scholarly rigour, this edition, edited by Ralph Leigh, brings into sharp focus the entire work of this major Enlightenment figure. The 7,000 letters to and from Rousseau paint a picture of the life of a most singular author, and reveal his fascinating interior dialogue. With huge research potential, the Correspondance continues to offer new and deeper insights into Rousseau and his time.’

Nathalie Ferrand, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique

‘Far more than a collection of letters, this edition holds hugely valuable information about the whole background to Rousseau’s thought, his quarrels, his life: the recipients, those named in the letters, and indeed many others of relevance to the individual letters and to the reception of his work have been exhaustively researched and where necessary, identified. The picture that emerges is far more subtle and complete than has been available before – it extends well beyond the date of his death. The edition is quite simply indispensable for the study of Rousseau and the later 18th century.’

Marian Hobson, Queen Mary, University of London

