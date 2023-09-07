VESPACE, expérience jouable en réalité virtuelle à base des recherches sur les théâtres de Foire du XVIIIe siècle

Ouverture du site du projet VESPACE, https://vespace.cs.uno.edu/fr/

Les visiteurs sont invités à télécharger l’expérience jouable en réalité virtuelle et y jouer sur leur machine locale.

Ce modèle ludique est un des produits du projet VESPACE, une collaboration internationale qui a débuté en 2017, et qui a notamment bénéficié des soutiens de la National Endowment for the Humanities Digital Humanities Advancement Grant Phase I (255998-17) et Phase II (266501-19).

Le site bilingue offre un parcours pédagogique qui détaille la conception et exécution de divers aspects du projet, et un dossier de recherche qui fournit des liens vers d’autres publications autour du projet.

Pour une présentation complète du projet, voir le numéro spécial de Digital Studies / Le Champ numérique, « Modélisation et simulation informatiques pour la recherche en histoire littéraire : VESPACE et la physique sociale ».

—

Dear Colleagues, Dear Friends,

I am delighted to announce the official launch of the VESPACE website, https://vespace.cs.uno.edu , from which our playable VR experience can be downloaded and played on a local machine. We encourage you to give it a spin!

This playable model is one outcome from the VESPACE project, an international collaboration that began in 2017, and which included important support from the National Endowment for the Humanities Digital Humanities Advancement Grant Phase I (255998-17) and Phase II (266501-19).

We encourage you to share this unique experience with students and to use it in your teaching – the bilingual website includes an online learning module that details the conception and execution of parts of the project, and our scholarship repository provides a link to further publications associated with the VESPACE project. For an accessible overview of the project history and goals, see the recent special issue of Digital Studies / Le Champ numérique, “Computer Modeling and Simulation for Literary-Historical Research: VESPACE and Social Physics .”

Please don’t hesitate to be in touch, we’d love to hear feedback on your experiences!

All best,

Jeff Leichman, on behalf of the VESPACE project

Jeffrey M. Leichman, PhD

Jacques Arnaud Associate Professor

Director, Center for French and Francophone Studies

Department of French Studies

Louisiana State University

jleichman@lsu.edu