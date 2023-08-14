Assistant Professor in Francophone Postcolonial Studies (Cambridge)

The Faculty of Modern and Medieval Languages and Linguistics at the University of Cambridge is seeking to appoint a full-time University Assistant Professor in Francophone Postcolonial Studies from 1 September 2024 (application deadline 15th October 2023).

The Assistant Professor will contribute to the teaching and examining of Francophone Postcolonial Studies, and to the teaching and examining of the French language.

Candidates will have a record of, or clear potential for, outstanding research in Postcolonial Studies, along with a broad-based knowledge of Francophone literary and cultural studies. Expertise will be required in one or more of the following areas: literature, film and visual culture, and history; and in relation to research fields such as Francophone histories of colonialism and enslavement and their global legacies, Postcolonial/Decolonial Theory, Critical Race Theory, and Migration Studies.

It is also expected that the appointee will have the opportunity to participate in teaching and examining at postgraduate level in their field of expertise. The role includes an active contribution to the administration of the Faculty's activities. We welcome applicants with a record of excellence in research, commensurate with career stage, and a strong trajectory.

Please see the link for further information.