Kimberly Francis, Margot Irvine (dir.), Creative Women of the "Lost" Generation : Women in the Arts in the Wake of the Great War
Ce livre examine les femmes créatrices de la "génération perdue", notamment les peintres, sculptrices, cinéastes, autrices, chanteuses, compositrices, danseuses et imprésarios qui ont poursuivi des carrières artistiques dans les années précédant, durant et suivant la première guerre mondiale. Les histoires de ces femmes, ainsi que l'art qu'elles ont créé, commandé, mobilisé en tant que propagande, et interprété, mettent en lumière la nature changeante des normes de genre au cours de cette période. En anglais.
Kimberly Francis is Professor of Music and Director of Interdisciplinary Programs at the University of Guelph. She works on French modernist women composers and is the author of Nadia Boulanger and the Stravinskys (2018); and Nadia Boulanger: Thoughts on Music (with Jeanice Brooks, 2020).
Margot Irvine is an Associate Professor of French and European Studies at the University of Guelph. She researches women writers’ relationships to literary and cultural institutions at the turn of the 20th century.
Table des matières :
Introduction
Kimberly Francis and Margot Irvine
Part one: Survivors
1 Madame Stichel: A Trailblazing Ballet Choreographer Before and After World War I
Sarah Gutsche-Miller
2 Nadia Boulanger and Louise Cruppi: Triumphs and Tragedy in the Shadow of World War I
Kimberly Francis and Margot Irvine
3 Marie Laurencin: Transformed by War-From Apollinaire and His Friends to the Ballets Russes
Beverly J. Evans
Part two: Propagandists
4 Lalla Vandervelde: A Patriotic Belgian Heroine's "Journey Out of War"
Catherine A. Hughes
5 Lena Ashwell: Advocate, Leader, and Theatre Manager
Roxane Prevost
6 Emma Calvé: A Diva's campagne de propagande
Sarah Fuchs
Part three: Witnesses
7 Claire Croiza: Post-War Muse
Megan Sarno
8 Mabel Gardner: Shaped by War, Les Ateliers d'Art Sacré
Valerie Mendelson
9 Clara Longworth de Chambrun: Writing About War
Tara L. Collington and Philip D. Collington
Part four: Pioneers
10 Germaine Dulac, Lotte Reiniger, and Esfir Shub: How Well-bred Girls Turned Film Into Women's Business
Elisabeth-Christine Muelsch
11 Anne Dike and Anne Morgan: Recreating France Through Public Cinema
Michael E. McGuire
Afterword
Alison S. Fell