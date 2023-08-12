Kimberly Francis, Margot Irvine (dir.), Creative Women of the "Lost" Generation : Women in the Arts in the Wake of the Great War

Ce livre examine les femmes créatrices de la "génération perdue", notamment les peintres, sculptrices, cinéastes, autrices, chanteuses, compositrices, danseuses et imprésarios qui ont poursuivi des carrières artistiques dans les années précédant, durant et suivant la première guerre mondiale. Les histoires de ces femmes, ainsi que l'art qu'elles ont créé, commandé, mobilisé en tant que propagande, et interprété, mettent en lumière la nature changeante des normes de genre au cours de cette période. En anglais.

Kimberly Francis is Professor of Music and Director of Interdisciplinary Programs at the University of Guelph. She works on French modernist women composers and is the author of Nadia Boulanger and the Stravinskys (2018); and Nadia Boulanger: Thoughts on Music (with Jeanice Brooks, 2020).

Margot Irvine is an Associate Professor of French and European Studies at the University of Guelph. She researches women writers’ relationships to literary and cultural institutions at the turn of the 20th century.

Table des matières :

Introduction

Kimberly Francis and Margot Irvine

Part one: Survivors

1 Madame Stichel: A Trailblazing Ballet Choreographer Before and After World War I

Sarah Gutsche-Miller

2 Nadia Boulanger and Louise Cruppi: Triumphs and Tragedy in the Shadow of World War I

Kimberly Francis and Margot Irvine

3 Marie Laurencin: Transformed by War-From Apollinaire and His Friends to the Ballets Russes

Beverly J. Evans

Part two: Propagandists

4 Lalla Vandervelde: A Patriotic Belgian Heroine's "Journey Out of War"

Catherine A. Hughes

5 Lena Ashwell: Advocate, Leader, and Theatre Manager

Roxane Prevost

6 Emma Calvé: A Diva's campagne de propagande

Sarah Fuchs

Part three: Witnesses

7 Claire Croiza: Post-War Muse

Megan Sarno

8 Mabel Gardner: Shaped by War, Les Ateliers d'Art Sacré

Valerie Mendelson

9 Clara Longworth de Chambrun: Writing About War

Tara L. Collington and Philip D. Collington

Part four: Pioneers

10 Germaine Dulac, Lotte Reiniger, and Esfir Shub: How Well-bred Girls Turned Film Into Women's Business

Elisabeth-Christine Muelsch

11 Anne Dike and Anne Morgan: Recreating France Through Public Cinema

Michael E. McGuire

Afterword

Alison S. Fell