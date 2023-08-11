Le BUMIDOM et son héritage / The BUMIDOM and its Legacy

Le BUMIDOM et son héritage

Sous la direction de :

Antonia Wimbush, Université de Melbourne (Australie)

Malika Danican, Université Laval & Université Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne (Canada, France)

Échéances :

Remise des propositions (résumés) : 08 septembre 2023

Remise des manuscrits complets à Antonia Wimbush et Malika Danican : 1er juin 2024

Parution : Été 2025

Entre 1963 et 1981, Le Bureau pour le développement des migrations dans les départements d’outre-mer (BUMIDOM) a facilité l’émigration des citoyens antillais, réunionnais et guyanais (dans une moindre mesure) vers la France hexagonale afin de combler les lacunes de main-d’œuvre pendant les Trente glorieuses. Il est estimé qu’à peu près 160 000 Antillais et Réunionnais sont venus en métropole par le biais du BUMIDOM, et qu’un nombre similaire était des migrants dits « spontanés », soutenus par des amis et de la famille déjà installée en métropole. Au nom d’un avenir meilleur, les candidats à l’émigration se sont vu offrir un billet aller simple avec la promesse d’une formation professionnelle ou d’un emploi (Constant, 1987 ; Haddad, 2018). Si pour certains, l’émigration a été une expérience positive et émancipatrice, pour plusieurs le BUMIDOM demeure une expérience douloureuse et fort déshonorante (Lirus-Galap, 2016).

Alors que des historiens et de chercheurs des sciences sociales en Hexagone et en Outre-mer s’intéressent de plus en plus au BUMIDOM, des écrivains et des personnalités culturelles emploient des méthodes artistiques innovatrices dans la commémoration de la migration d’après-guerre (Wimbush, 2022). Pour le 60ème anniversaire de la création du BUMIDOM, et à la suite d’un colloque intitulé « Le BUMIDOM selon une approche interdisciplinaire » tenu les 22 et 23 Juin 2023 à l’Université de Liverpool en Angleterre, le présent appel de textes sollicite ainsi les travaux de toutes disciplines traitant du programme du BUMIDOM et de son héritage. Les années BUMIDOM représentent une période charnière et déterminante pour le développement des départements français d’Outre-mer et l’émigration massive des jeunes ultramarins n’est pas sans laisser de conséquences dans les sociétés antillaises et réunionnaise (Danican, 2022). En unissant chercheurs, écrivains et artistes, ce numéro spécial de Modern & Contemporain France a pour but d’analyser les conséquences historiques, démographiques, économiques, sociales et culturelles du BUMIDOM. Plusieurs questions importantes pourraient ainsi être abordées : pourquoi le BUMIDOM a-t-il été établi, et comment les participants ont-ils vécu cette expérience d’émigration ? Comment ont-ils été accueillis en métropole, et comment la deuxième et troisième génération négocient-elles leur identité française, antillaise et réunionnaise ? Quels sont les impacts de cette migration organisée sur la démographie des DOM ? Quelles conséquences de l’émigration massive dans les sociétés de départ et la société d’accueil ? Quel est l’héritage culturel du BUMIDOM, ses représentations et comment doit-il être commémoré ? Dans un contexte marqué par les enjeux de définition de l’identité noire dans le débat public, il serait pertinent de considérer ce que signifie être français et noir, qui plus est dans un contexte migratoire ou encore de mobilité.

Finalement, les thèmes suivants, sans être exhaustifs, constituent les pistes de réflexion des propositions de texte :

Causes et conséquences de l’établissement du BUMIDOM

Enjeux et Impacts démographiques de l’émigration

État, politiques et migrations en France et dans les Outre-mer

Représentations culturelles du BUMIDOM

Arts et commémoration du BUMIDOM

Débats sur l’identité et la citoyenneté française

Afin d’aborder le BUMIDOM et son héritage sous toutes ses formes, ce numéro privilégiera une approche pluridisciplinaire. Le besoin de connaissance sur le sujet reste important ; les propositions combinant une approche mixte, à la fois quantitative et qualitative seront bienvenues, tout comme les analyses comparatives. Les propositions individuelles ou collectives seront acceptées en anglais ainsi qu’en français.

Normes de la revue :

Envoyez votre proposition d’environ 200 mots et une biographie de 50 à 100 mots (fichier Word) à l’adresse: BUMIDOM2023@gmail.com">BUMIDOM2023@gmail.com.

Call for Abstracts

The BUMIDOM and its Legacy

Edited by:

Antonia Wimbush, University of Melbourne (Australia)

Malika Danican, Université Laval & Université Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne (Canada, France)

Timeline :

Deadline for abstracts: 8 September 2023

Submission of articles to Antonia Wimbush and Malika Danican: 1st June 2024

Publication: Summer 2025

Between 1963 and 1981, the Bureau pour le développement des migrations dans les départements d’outre-mer (BUMIDOM) facilitated the emigration of French citizens from the overseas departments of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Réunion, and (to a lesser extent) French Guiana to mainland France to fill the labour gap during the economic boom of the trente glorieuses. In total, approximately 160,000 Antillean and Reunionese people migrated through the BUMIDOM between 1963 and 1982, and a similar number of so-called ‘spontaneous migrants’ moved outside this scheme, assisted by family or friends who had already settled in France. Participants were promised a better life: they would be given a one-way plane ticket and would receive professional training or a job in the public sector (Constant. 1987; Haddad 2018). While for some, emigration was a positive and emancipatory experience, for many the BUMIDOM marked a painful and extremely shameful period of their lives (Lirus-Galap, 2016).

The BUMIDOM is attracting increasing attention among historians and social scientists in continental France and the overseas departments, while writers and cultural figures are employing innovative artistic methods to memorialize post-war migration (Wimbush, 2022). To mark 60 years since the creation of the BUMIDOM, and following the conference entitled ‘The BUMIDOM in Interdisciplinary Perspectives’ which was held on 22 and 23 June 2023 at the University of Liverpool, this call seeks work from all disciplines which examines the BUMIDOM and its legacies. Bringing together researchers, writers, and artists, this proposed special issue of Modern & Contemporary France aims to analyse the historical, demographical, economic, social, and cultural consequences of the BUMIDOM. Key questions that the issue seeks to address include: why was the BUMIDOM created, and how did participants experience this migration? How were they received in mainland France, and how have descendants of the BUMIDOM generation negotiated their French and Antillean/Reunionese identities? What are the impacts of this organised migration on the demographic make-up of the overseas departments? How have societies in the ‘homeland’ and ‘hostland’ been affected by mass emigration? What is the cultural legacy of the BUMIDOM, and how should it be remembered and commemorated? In a period in which Black identity is increasingly entering the public debate in France, this special issue raises urgent questions about what it means to be both Black and French today, particularly when France continues to be marked by migration or mobility.

Possible topics for reflection include (but are by no means exhaustive):

Causes & consequences of the BUMIDOM

Demographic impacts of emigration

Migration policies in France and the Overseas Departments

Cultural representations of the BUMIDOM

Commemorating the BUMIDOM through art, museums, and exhibitions

Debates about French identity and citizenship.

In order to analyse the BUMIDOM and its legacies in all their forms, this special issue will take an interdisciplinary approach. There remains much more to be learnt about the topic, and so proposals which combine quantitative and qualitative approaches will be welcome, as well as comparative analyses. Individual and co-written abstracts will be accepted in English and French.

Guidelines

Please send your abstract of approximately 200 words and a short biography of between 50 and 100 words in a Word document to: BUMIDOM2023@gmail.com.

