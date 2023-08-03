Re:visit. Humanities and Medicine in Dialogue 3 (2024), open section

Re:visit. Humanities & Medicine in Dialogue is an open access online journal in the interdisciplinary research field of the Medical Humanities (https://journal-revisit.org/jr) newly founded in December 2022, which is quality assured by a double blind peer review process. We are happy to invite you once again to submit a manuscript for the 2024 issue.

We welcome original articles in German or English that, in the sense of a critical and (self-) reflexive revisiting, take up central concepts and questions of medical and health policy discourses from the perspective of the humanities, cultural studies, or medicine and examine their ideological and power-political implications, their historicity and culture-boundness, as well as their aesthetic representation (and construction). Of equal interest are contributions that reflect on the complex research object of the Medical Humanities itself, its methods, goals, and changing terminology on a theoretical level. In addition to such theory-based works, the journal is also open to empirical studies, for example, from the field of therapy (e.g., poetry, biblio-, cinematherapy) or educational research (e.g., the role of the Medical Humanities in medical education).

Please submit your original articles of 6,000 - 8,000 words directly to the journal’s website by November 30, 2023 (https://journal-revisit.org/jr/rubrik ) or send them to revisit-Journal@uibk.ac.at.

For formatting guidelines please refer to our website: https://journal-revisit.org/jr/autorenhinweise