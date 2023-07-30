Research Fellow (m-f-d) at Interdisciplinary Centre for European Enlightenment Studies in Halle (Saale), Allemagne

Creating Knowledge. Since 1502: Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) offers a wide range of academic subjects in the areas of humanities, social sciences, natural sciences and medicine. The oldest and largest university in Saxony-Anhalt was created in 1817 when the University of Wittenberg (founded in 1502) merged with Friedrichs University Halle (founded in 1694). Today the university has 340 professors and 20,000 students. Research at the university focuses on nano and life sciences, the Enlightenment, society and culture.

External Job Advertisement Reg.-Nr. 4-6625/23-H

The Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-Wittenberg, Interdisciplinary Centre for European Enlightenment Studies (IZEA), is seeking to fill the position of a

Research Fellow (m-f-d)

to be recruited at the earliest possible date for the duration of up to three years (a renewal is possible). Full-time.

The salary conforms to the regulations of pay group 13 TV-L depending on the nature of the assigned tasks as well as the candidate’s individual qualifications.

Tasks:

• Develop research projects in the fields of culture, literature, art, philosophy, religion or the history of West-ern Europe in the period of the Enlightenment with special consideration of non-German speaking region

• Collaborate in the research projects of the IZEA and promote the IZEA’s international partnerships

• Provide academic services at the IZEA (organisation of conferences and lecture series)

• Participate in workshops and conferences

• Provide editorial services and small-scale translations

• Teach according to the regulation on teaching responsibilities in higher education institutions (LVVO)

• Conduct independent academic research

• Pursue further academic qualifications (as desired)

Requirements:

• First class graduate university degree (master or equivalent) with a focus on enlightenment studies

• Independent research publications in Enlightenment research

• Experience in coordinating, conceptualising and organising academic events

• Experience in editing academic publications

• Active engagement in interdisciplinary cooperation

• Academic work experience abroad

• Experience in procuring third-party funding is desirable

• Very good command of English and/or French required, acquisition of a thorough knowledge of German is expected

Applications of severely handicapped candidates with equivalent qualifications will be given priority. Women are particularly encouraged to apply. Applicants with a degree that was not obtained at a German higher edu-cation institution must submit a Statement of Comparability for Foreign Higher Education Qualifications from the Central Office for Foreign Education (Zentralstelle für ausländisches Bildungswesen) to prove equivalence.

For more information, please contact Mrs. Dr. Andrea Thiele, Tel.: 0345 5521772, E-Mail: andrea.thiele@izea.uni-halle.de.

Please send your application including the customary documents and the Reg.-Nr. 4-6625/23-H until October 15th, 2023, to Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-Wittenberg, Interdisciplinary Centre for European Enlightenment Studies, Mrs. Prof. Dr. Elisabeth Décultot, 06099 Halle (Saale).

An electronic application (adding the keyword “Stellenausschreibung Wissenschaftliche (r) Mit-arbeiter*in”) to izea@izea.uni-halle.de is explicitly desired.

This call for applications may be subject to budgetary restrictions.

Application expenses cannot be refunded by the Martin Luther University. Application documents can only be returned if a sufficiently stamped envelope has been included.