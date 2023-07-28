RILUNE n° 18 (2024) | Eu-topies. Géocritique du mode utopique dans les littératures européennes contemporaines

Numéro 18 (2024) | Eu-topies. Géocritique du mode utopique dans les littératures européennes contemporaines

Sous la direction de Gaetano Lacalandra et Camilla Marchisotti

APPEL À CONTRIBUTIONS – VERSION FRANÇAISE

La période historique qui s'étend de la Seconde Guerre mondiale à nos jours ne semble pas avoir été particulièrement favorable à l’utopie, entendue comme mise en scène de la cité idéale. La crise du genre se trouve confirmée par le succès de son inverse, à savoir par la prolifération du modèle dystopique dans les récits contemporains de tous types, du roman au théâtre, en passant par les séries télévisées. Du côté de la philosophie, la situation n'est pas plus encourageante : après les derniers grands penseurs du XXe siècle (Bloch, Mannheim, Marcuse), la réflexion philosophique sur l'utopie ne semble pas avoir progressé. Dans le langage courant, le terme est désormais synonyme de projet irréalisable, de chimère. En outre, dans la seconde moitié du siècle dernier, une partie de la méfiance à l'égard de l'utopie en tant que genre littéraire s'explique par l'échec de celles qui, nées d’abord comme des projets politiques utopiques, ont ensuite dégénéré en dictatures (le socialisme de la révolution d'Octobre ou la révolution culturelle de Mao Tsé-toung, le national-socialisme allemand et le régime fasciste en Italie, etc.). De nombreuses dystopies contemporaines ont été écrites dans le but de dénoncer ces régimes totalitaires ou d'analyser leur échec (de 1984 d'Orwell à This perfect day d'Ira Levin). Ces textes problématisent la polarisation entre utopies et dystopies, en rappelant que certaines injonctions totalitaires sont présentes dans le genre utopique depuis ses origines (Platon, Aristote).

Pourtant, paradoxalement, force est de constater que nos sociétés européennes entretiennent toujours un fort désir d'utopie. Il suffit de penser, dans le domaine plus proprement politique, à la quatrième vague (trans)féministe ou aux nouveaux mouvements écologistes. Or, il est légitime de constater que ces désirs ne prennent plus, à l'époque contemporaine et au sein de leurs transpositions littéraires récentes, la forme d'utopies littéraires au sens le plus strict et technique du terme – celle qui, inaugurée par Thomas More, s'est développée au cours des siècles suivants avec Agostini, Campanella, Bacon, Saint-Simon, Fourier et Cabet pour atteindre l'apogée de sa diffusion au XVIIIe siècle, puis connaître un lent déclin à partir de la moitié du XIXe siècle. Cependant, en dissociant l'étude de l'utopie de la catégorie littéraire du genre, pour la rapprocher de la catégorie plus large du mode (cf. Frye ; Cesarani ; Wellek et Warren), on pourrait imaginer de nouvelles possibilités d'application dans un domaine –celui des études utopiques– qui n'a pas encore exploré toutes ses potentialités. Dans ce sens, il suffit de penser aux romans analysés par Tom Moylan dans Demand the Impossible : Science Fiction and the Utopian Imagination (1986, 2014) au prisme de son critère d'utopie critique: The Female Man de Joanna Russ, The Dispossessed d'Ursula K. Le Guin, Woman on the Edge of Time de Marge Piercy et Triton de Samuel R. Delany. À cette suggestion théorique, on souhaite en juxtaposer une autre, de nature méthodologique, en invitant les contributeurs.trices à étudier les instances utopiques présentes dans la littérature européenne contemporaine avec les outils de la géocritique. Dans les théories les plus classiques, l'utopie est souvent évoquée en termes abstraits d’« impulse » (Ernst Bloch, Das Prinzip Hoffnung, 1954-59), avec le risque de l'interpréter comme quelque chose d'abstrait, ‘à venir’. Que se passerait-il, au contraire, en focalisant l'attention de l'analyse critique sur la nature et le fonctionnement de ces espaces textuels, sur l'eu-topie en tant que tentative (souvent contradictoire) d'établir de bons endroits ? En effet, l'espace est une catégorie interprétative qui, contrairement à l'utopie au sens strict, se porte très bien également en littérature. Dans le sillage du Spatial turn qui a concerné les sciences humaines dans les années 1970 (Foucault, Des espaces autres, 1984), à partir des travaux pionniers de Tally (Utopia in the Age of Globalization. Space, Representation, and the World-System, 2013) et Westphal (La géocritique. Réel, fiction, espace, 2007), la géocritique s'est avérée être l'une des méthodologies les plus fécondes dans le contexte littéraire récent.

Ce numéro de RILUNE vise à étudier les espaces utopiques dans la littérature européenne contemporaine (prose, poésie, textes théâtraux, romans graphiques et bandes dessinées) de l'après-guerre à nos jours, avec les outils de l'analyse géocritique et de la Spatial Theory. En particulier, on accueillera favorablement :

- les contributions portant sur les textes contemporains qui explorent de nouveaux espaces utopiques possibles ;

- les contributions consacrées à des écrits contemporains qui réélaborent des espaces traditionnellement utopiques (l'île, l'Eden, etc.).

Les propositions, rédigées en italien, français ou anglais, consistant en un résumé de 500 mots maximum, seront accompagnées d’une bibliographie indicative et d’une notice bio-bibliographique de 150 mots maximum, et devront être envoyées avant le 15 septembre 2023 à l’adresse suivante : diplingmod.rilune@unibo.it. L’e-mail devra avoir pour objet : proposition d’article RILUNE 2024. Les articles pourront être ensuite rédigés en italien, français ou anglais et ne devront pas dépasser 40.000 signes, espaces comprises. Ils seront soumis à une double évaluation anonyme (double-blind peer review).

—

Calendrier

Envoi des propositions : avant le 15 septembre 2023.

Notification de l’acceptation des propositions : avant le 22 septembre 2023.

Envoi des articles : avant le 28 février 2024.

Notification de l’acceptation des articles : avant le 30 avril 2024.

Envoi de la version finale des articles : avant le 30 juin 2024.

Publication : novembre 2024.

—

NUMBER 18 (2024) | Eu-topias. Geocriticism of the utopian mode in contemporary European literature

Edited by Gaetano Lacalandra and Camilla Marchisotti

CALL FOR PAPERS - ENGLISH VERSION

The historical period that goes from the Second World War to the present does not seem to have been particularly favourable to Utopia, understood as the staging of the “ideal city”. The poor health of the genre would seem to be confirmed, by contrast, by the striving of the dystopian model in contemporary narratives of all kinds — from novels, to theatre, to TV series — and by their success, including the commercial ones. From Philosophy’s viewpoint, the situation does not seem to be any better: after the last great thinkers of Utopia of the 20th century (Bloch, Mannheim, Marcuse), philosophical reflection on Utopia does not seem to have furthered. In everyday language, then, the term has become synonymous with an unrealisable project, a chimaera. Moreover, in the second half of the last century, part of the mistrust towards Utopia as a literary genre is explained by the failure of those which were born as political utopian projects, only to degenerate into dictatorships (the socialism of the October Revolution or Mao Tse-tung's Cultural Revolution, German National Socialism and the fascist regime in Italy, etc.). Numerous contemporary dystopias have been written with the precise intention of denouncing these totalitarian regimes or analysing their failure (from Orwell's 1984 to Ira Levin's This perfect day). These texts problematise the polarisation between Utopias and Dystopias, recalling how certain totalitarian injunctions have been present in the utopian genre since its origins (Plato, Aristotle).

Yet, it is impossible not to notice how our European societies today still harbour a strong desire for Utopias. One may indeed be reminded, staying strictly within a political sphere, of the fourth (trans)feminist wave or the new ecological movements. It is now legitimate to take note that these desires no longer assume, in contemporary times and in their recent literary transpositions, the form of Utopias understood in the strictest and most technical sense of the term - that which, born with Thomas More, developed over the following centuries with Agostini, Campanella, Bacon, Saint-Simon, Fourier and Cabet, reaching the peak of its diffusion in the 18th century, and then heading towards a slow decline from the mid-19th century onwards. However, disengaging the study of Utopia from the literary category of genre, in order to bring it closer to the more flexible category of mode (cf. Frye; Cesarani; Wellek and Warren), could perhaps open up new possibilities of study in a field - that of utopian studies - which has not yet exhausted all its potential. For this kind of approach, we need only think of the novels analysed by Tom Moylan in Demand the Impossible: Science Fiction and the Utopian Imagination (1986, 2014) according to the criterion of 'critical utopia': The Female Man by Joanna Russ, The Dispossessed by Ursula K. Le Guin, Woman on the Edge of Time by Marge Piercy and Triton Samuel R. Delany. To this theoretical suggestion, we would like to juxtapose another, of a methodological nature, inviting contributors to investigate the utopian instances present in contemporary European literature using the tools of geocriticism. The more 'classical' theories often speak of Utopia in terms of "impulse" (Ernst Bloch, Das Prinzip Hoffnung, 1954-59), with the risk of interpreting it as something abstract, ‘to come’. What happens, instead, by shifting the focus of critical analysis to the nature and functioning of such textual spaces, to eu-topia as an attempt (often also contradictory) to establish good places? Space, on the other hand, is precisely an interpretative category that, unlike Utopia in the strict sense, also enjoys excellent representation in literature. In the wake of the general Spatial turn that affected the human sciences in the 1970s (Foucault, Des espaces autres, 1984), starting with Tally's pioneering work (Utopia in the Age of Globalization. Space, Representation, and the World-System, 2013) and Westphal (La géocritique. Réel, fiction, espace, 2007), geocriticism has indeed proved to be one of the most fertile methodologies in the recent literary context.

This issue of RILUNE therefore aims to investigate utopian spaces in contemporary European literatures (prose, poetry, theatrical texts, graphic novels, and comics) from the post-World War II period to the present with the tools of geocritical analysis and Spatial Theory. We particularly welcome

- contributions on contemporary writings in which possible new utopian spaces are investigated;

- contributions on contemporary writings that take up, reworking them, traditionally utopian spaces (the island, Eden, etc.).

Proposals – in Italian, French or English – should include an abstract not exceeding 500 words, an indicative bibliography, and a bio-bibliographical note of no more than 150 words. They should be submitted by September, the 15th 2023 to the e-mail address diplingmod.rilune@unibo.it. E-mails should bear the following subject : proposition d’article RILUNE 2024. Articles may be written in Italian, French or English and must not exceed 40 000 characters (including spaces). All selected articles will be subjected to a procedure of double-blind peer review.

—

Calendar

Submission of proposals : by 15th September 2023.

Notification of acceptance of proposals : by 22nd September 2023.

Submission of articles : by 28th February 2024.

Notification of acceptance of articles : by 30th April 2024.

Dispatch of the final version of the articles : by 30th June 2024.

Publication : by November, 2024.

—

NUMERO 18 (2024) |Eu-topie. Geocritica del modo utopico nelle letterature europee contemporanee

A cura di Gaetano Lacalandra e Camilla Marchisotti

CALL FOR PAPERS – VERSIONE ITALIANA

Il periodo storico che va dalla seconda guerra mondiale a oggi non sembra essere stato particolarmente favorevole all'utopia, intesa come messa in scena della città ideale. La scarsa salute del genere parrebbe confermata, per opposizione, dal pullulare del modello distopico nelle narrazioni contemporanee di ogni tipo — dai romanzi, al teatro, alle serie TV — e dal loro successo anche commerciale. Sul versante della filosofia, le cose non sembrano andare meglio: dopo gli ultimi grandi pensatori del XX secolo (Bloch, Mannheim, Marcuse), la riflessione filosofica sull'utopia non pare essere progredita. Nel linguaggio comune, poi, il termine è ormai diventato sinonimo di progetto irrealizzabile, chimera. Inoltre, nella seconda metà del secolo scorso, parte della diffidenza nei confronti dell’utopia come genere letterario si spiega con il fallimento di quelli che erano nati come progetti di utopie politiche, per poi degenerare in dittature (il socialismo della Rivoluzione d’Ottobre o la rivoluzione culturale di Mao Tse-tung, il nazionalsocialismo tedesco e il regime fascista in Italia, etc.). Numerose distopie contemporanee sono state scritte d’altronde con il preciso intento di denunciare questi regimi totalitari o di analizzarne il fallimento (da 1984 di Orwell a This perfect day di Ira Levin). Si tratta di testi che problematizzano la polarizzazione tra utopie e distopie, ricordando come certe ingiunzioni totalitarie siano presenti nel genere utopico sin dalle sue origini (Platone, Aristotele).

Eppure, è impossibile non notare come le nostre società europee odierne nutrano ancora un forte desiderio di utopie. Si pensi, in ambito strettamente politico, alla quarta ondata (trans)femminista o ai nuovi movimenti ecologisti. Ora, è legittimo prendere atto che questi desideri non assumono più, in epoca contemporanea e nelle loro trasposizioni letterarie recenti, la forma di utopie intese nel senso più stretto e tecnico del termine — quello che, nato con Thomas More, si sviluppa poi nei secoli successivi con Agostini, Campanella, Bacone, Saint-Simon, Fourier e Cabet raggiungendo l’apice della sua diffusione nel XVIII secolo, e avviandosi poi verso un lento declino a partire dalla metà dell’Ottocento. Tuttavia, disancorando lo studio dell’utopia dalla categoria letteraria di genere, per avvicinarla a quella più flessibile di modo (cfr. Frye; Cesarani; Wellek e Warren), si potrebbero forse aprire nuove possibilità di studio a un ambito — quello degli studi utopici — che non ha ancora esaurito tutte le sue potenzialità. Per questo tipo di approccio, basti pensare ai romanzi analizzati da Tom Moylan in Demand the Impossible: Science Fiction and the Utopian Imagination (1986, 2014) secondo il criterio di ‘utopia critica’: The Female Man di Joanna Russ, The Dispossessed di Ursula K. Le Guin, Woman on the Edge of Time di Marge Piercy e Triton Samuel R. Delany. A questa suggestione teorica, se ne vorrebbe accostare un’altra di tipo metodologico, invitando le contribuenti e i contribuenti ad indagare le istanze utopiche presenti nella letteratura europea contemporanea servendosi degli strumenti propri della geocritica. Nelle teorie più ‘classiche’ si parla spesso di Utopia nei termini di «impulso» (Ernst Bloch, Das Prinzip Hoffnung, 1954-59), con il rischio di interpretarla come qualcosa di astratto, “a venire”. Cosa succede, invece, spostando il focus dell’analisi critica sulla natura e sul funzionamento di tali spazi testuali, sull’eu-topia intesa come tentativo (spesso anche contraddittorio) di instaurare buoni luoghi? Proprio lo spazio, d’altronde, è una categoria interpretativa che, al contrario dell’utopia in senso stretto, gode di ottima salute anche in letteratura. Sulla scia del generale Spatial turn che ha interessato le scienze umane negli anni '70 (Foucault, Des espaces autres, 1984), a partire dai lavori pionieristici di Tally (Utopia in the Age of Globalization. Space, Representation, and the World-System, 2013) e Westphal (La géocritique. Réel, fiction, espace, 2007), la geocritica ha infatti dimostrato di essere una delle metodologie più fertili nel contesto letterario recente.

Questo numero di RILUNE si propone dunque di indagare gli spazi utopici nelle letterature europee contemporanee (prosa, poesia, testi teatrali, graphic novel e fumetti) dal secondo dopoguerra ad oggi con gli strumenti dell'analisi geocritica e della Spatial Theory. Si accettano in particolare:

- contributi su scritture contemporanee in cui si indagano nuovi possibili spazi utopici;

- contributi su scritture contemporanee che riprendono, rielaborandoli, spazi tradizionalmente utopici (l'isola, l'eden, ecc.).

Le proposte –redatte in italiano, francese o inglese e composte di un abstract di massimo 500 parole, una bibliografia indicativa e una nota biobibliografica di massimo 150 parole– dovranno essere inviate entro il 15 settembre 2023 al seguente indirizzo: diplingmod.rilune@unibo.it. L’e-mail dovrà avere il seguente oggetto: proposition d’article RILUNE 2024. Gli articoli potranno poi essere redatti in italiano, francese o inglese e non dovranno superare i 40.000 caratteri, spazi compresi. Saranno sottoposti a una doppia valutazione anonima (double-blind peer review).

Calendario

Invio delle proposte : entro il 15 settembre 2023.

Notifica dell’accettazione delle proposte : entro il 22 settembre 2023.

Invio degli articoli : entro il 28 febbraio 2024.

Notifica dell’accettazione degli articoli : entro il 30 aprile 2024.

Invio della versione finale degli articoli : entro il 30 giugno 2024.

Pubblicazione : novembre 2024.