Voir par delà les flammes: philologie et intelligence artificielle au service des manuscrits brulés (École nationale des Chartes, Paris)

Voir par delà les flammes: philologie et intelligence artificielle au service des manuscrits brulés

Atelier international.

L'atelier international « Voir par-delà les flammes : philologie et intelligence artificielle au service des manuscrits brûlés » qui se tiendra les 23 et 24 novembre 2023 à l'École nationale des chartes, vise à mettre en lumière les dernières avancées en matière de technologie et d'outils de philologie et d'intelligence artificielle pour aider à reconstruire les manuscrits endommagés, partiellement ou totalement détruits par l’action du feu. Les intervenants discuteront des méthodes les plus efficaces pour identifier, transcrire et analyser ce qu’il survit des manuscrits et des fragments épiques rescapés à l’incendie de 1904 de la BNU de Turin, et, le cas échéant, se pencheront sur d’autres corpus provenant de bibliothèques ayant subi des dégâts semblables. On s’intéressera en priorité au ms. Turin, BNU, L.II.14 (= T), qui fait l’objet d’un projet d’édition numérique et de restauration artificielle dans le cadre de deux projets : « Rescapé », financé par Biblissima+ 2021-22, et « Les Passés artificiels / Artificial Pasts: lost texts and manuscripts that never were », financé par le Paris Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (PRAIRIE) en 2022-24.

Le but du colloque est de réunir des spécialistes en philologie et en humanités numériques afin de partager de nouvelles découvertes ou méthodes concernant notamment le ms. T, à travers des études sur l’histoire du recueil, sur langue, les armoiries et l’apparat décoratif, la mise en page, les données codicologiques/paléographiques, le contenu, le traitement numérique avec Escriptorium, l’exploitation des données. Ainsi, sera-t-il possible de créer, nous l’espérons, un dialogue fertile entre spécialistes de langue, littérature, histoire de l’art et du livre et en humanités numériques appliquées à un corpus endommagé par l’action des flammes.

En dehors des contributions sur T ou les collections épiques et littéraires turinoises, des communications sur le traitement numérique (p. ex. techniques de reproduction, restauration artificielle, problèmes liés à la transcription automatique et à l’encodage en XML) de manuscrits endommagés par le feu seront bienvenues.

Date butoir : 15 septembre 2023

—

Argument

The international workshop "Seeing beyond the flames: philology and artificial intelligence at the service of burned manuscripts" which will be held on November 23 and 24, 2023 at the École nationale des chartes, aims to highlight the latest advances in technology and tools of philology and artificial intelligence to help reconstruct manuscripts damaged, partially or totally destroyed by the action of fire. Speakers will discuss the most effective methods for identifying, transcribing and analyzing what survives of the manuscripts and epic fragments that escaped the 1904 fire at the BNU in Turin, and will look at other corpora from libraries that have suffered similar damage. We will focus primarily on ms. Turin, BNU, L.II.14 (= T), which is the subject of a digital publishing and artificial restoration project within the framework of two projects: “Rescapé”, financed by Biblissima+ 2021-22, and “Les Passés artificials / Artificial Pasts: lost texts and manuscripts that never were”, funded by the Paris Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (PRAIRIE) in 2022-24.

The aim of the symposium is to bring together specialists in philology and digital humanities to share new discoveries or methods concerning the ms. T, through studies on the history of the collection, on language, coats of arms and decorative pageantry, layout, codicological/palaeographic data, content, digital processing with Escriptorium, data mining and exploitation. Thus, it will be possible to create, we hope, a fertile dialogue between specialists in language, literature, art and book history and in digital humanities applied to a corpus damaged by the action of the flames.

Apart from contributions on T or the Turinese epic and literary collections, papers on the digital processing (e.g. reproduction techniques, artificial restoration, problems related to automatic transcription and encoding in XML) of manuscripts damaged by fire will be welcome.

Deadline : 15th september 2023

Keywords : fire ; damaged manuscripts ; epic ; Turin.

—

Contacts : mmaulu@uniss.it;

jean-baptiste.camps@chartes.psl.eu;

patricia.o.connor@chartes.psl.eu