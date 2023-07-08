Queering the Family : Exploring Non-Normative Family Figures in Literature, Arts, and the Media (Whatever, 7, 2024)

"Queering the Family: Exploring Non-Normative Family Figures in Literature, Arts, and the Media"

Call for papers

Whatever. A Transdisciplinary Journal of Queer Theories and Studies, 7 (Summer 2024), themed section

Serena Guarracino (Università dell’Aquila), Anna Chiara Corradino (Università di Pisa)

The concept of family has traditionally been defined in the modern, Global North within narrow boundaries, centered around heterosexual relationships and biological ties. However, a rich array of non-normative narrations of family representations, from ancient to contemporary arts, has consistently challenged and expanded the normative scope of the concept. Following up from Whatever issue 4 (2021) on queer family in the law, edited by Nausica Palazzo, this thematic section aims to explore the multifaceted portrayals of unconventional family configurations and their significance within the realms of literature, cinema and other arts.

Through a diverse range of representations, the boundaries of what constitutes a “family” are being renegotiated and redefined by different subject positions throughout time. At a time when even some strands of feminism are investing on the biological role of women as mothers for political capital, these non-normative families not only challenge societal expectations but also offer new narratives that reflect the complexity and diversity of human experience.

This project invites to delve into the representation of non-normative family configurations in literature, visual and performing arts, as well as other media (popular music, cinema, TV series, videogames etc.). By emphasizing these specific narratives and representations, contributors can uncover antagonistic portrayals that reveal and unhinge the normative order of parenting and the family.

Scholars from diverse backgrounds and levels of experience are encouraged to contribute their research and analysis to this exploration.

Research topics may include:

· The intersection of race, class, and gender in articulating different family models.

· Queer kinship networks and alternative family structures.

· Representations of non-binary and transgender parental figures.

· Friendship and chosen families vs biological families.

· Monstrous mothers and subversive depictions of motherhood.

· LGBTQIPA+ individuals as caretakers.

· Queering the concept of the nuclear family in children's literature and media.

· The role of queer grandparents, siblings, and extended family members.

· The performance of family roles in queer BDSM scenarios.

To proceed with your submission, please access the following link and carefully adhere to the provided guidelines: https://whatever.cirque.unipi.it/index.php/journal/about/submissions

Submission deadline: 30th November 2023

Estimated evaluation time: 16 weeks

Est. publication date: July 2024

Contributions are accepted in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish. Papers should be up to 80.000 characters in length.

All submissions will undergo a process of peer review.

Main References:

