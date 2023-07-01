Term lecturer position – French Language (Simon Fraser University)

TERM LECTURER POSITION – French Language



The Department of French at Simon Fraser University is inviting applications for a 1.0 FTE Limited Term Teaching Faculty position at the rank of Lecturer, with duties relating to the teaching of French language. This position is for twelve months (three terms), from 1 September 2023 to 31 August 2024



A short description of our course offerings can be found in SFU’s Academic Calendar, located at: http://www.sfu.ca/students/calendar/2023/fall/courses/fren.html. As a member of the SFU Faculty Association (SFUFA) and the Department of French team of faculty, the Lecturer will also be expected to participate in the life of the unit.



Qualifications:

· Fluency in oral and written French, and fluency in English

· PhD in French preferred (preferably with a specialization in second language pedagogy)

· Proven experience in the teaching of French language at the university level.

· Competence in planning and developing curricular material for French language courses including online instruction and course management programs (such as Canvas)

· Ability to oversee Teaching Assistants



Responsibilities:

Responsibilities include collaborating with the team of lecturers on program-related tasks; full responsibility for assigned courses in each of the Fall 2023, Spring 2024 and Summer 2024 terms; overseeing of Teaching Assistants; preparation of exams and the evaluation and grading of students.



Salary:



Commensurate with qualifications and experience. See policy A20.02 for the salary scale, on the SFU website.



Application Submission:



Complete applications will consist of:

· a CV accompanied by a cover letter including a brief description of the candidate’s teaching philosophy and teaching experience

· three current letters of reference should be sent separately by the respective referees

Applications should be sent to the attention of the Chair, Department of French, Simon Fraser University, 8888 University Drive, Burnaby, BC V5A 1S6, Canada. Electronic submissions may be sent to frensech@sfu.ca.



Application Deadline: Review of applications will begin on July 14, 2023 and will continue until the position is filled.



For more information on the department, please consult our web site at: www.sfu.ca/french/.



This is an entry-level limited term position. Only those holding or those eligible to be promoted to the rank will be considered. The position is subject to availability of funding.



All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be given priority.



Simon Fraser University is an institution whose strength is based on our shared commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion. Diversity is an underlying principle of our Strategic Vision, which pledges SFU to “foster a culture of inclusion and mutual respect, celebrating the diversity reflected among its students, faculty, staff and our community.” SFU is committed to ensuring no individual is denied access to employment opportunities for reasons unrelated to ability or qualifications. Consistent with this principle, SFU will advance the interests of underrepresented members of the work force, including Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, racialized persons and women; embrace gender and sexual diversity; ensure that equal opportunity is afforded to all who seek employment at the University; and treat all employees equitably. Candidates that belong to underrepresented groups are particularly encouraged to apply.



Under the authority of the University Act, personal information that is required by the University for academic appointment competitions will be collected.

For further details see: http://www.sfu.ca/vpacademic/Faculty_Openings/Collection_Notice.html