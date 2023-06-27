Resident Academic Full Time Post in French (Univ. of Malta)

Resident Academic Full Time Post in French, Department of French - Faculty of Arts



Applications are invited for a Resident Academic full time post in French in the Department of French within the Faculty of Arts of the University of Malta.



The appointment will be on initial definite four-year contract of employment. Following the successful completion of the one-year probationary period, the Resident Academic will commence a two-year Tenure Track process. At the conclusion of this two-year period of service, the Resident Academic will be subject to a Tenure Review.



The appointee will be required to contribute to the teaching, research and other activities of the Department of French within the Faculty of Arts, and as may be required by the University.



Candidates are expected to be in possession of a Ph.D. or an equivalent research-based doctorate, with expertise in twentieth and twenty-first century French and Francophone studies and literary criticism. They should be fully competent to teach students literature, language and culture.



A demonstrable record of scholarly potential and teaching excellence will be considered an asset, as will an understanding of issues related to the teaching and learning of French as a foreign language in the Maltese context.



The Resident Academic Stream is composed of four grades; these being Professor, Associate Professor, Senior Lecturer and Lecturer. Entry into the grade of Lecturer or above shall only be open to persons in possession of a Ph.D. or an equivalent research- based doctorate within strict guidelines established by the University.



The annual salary for 2023 attached to the respective grades in the Resident Academic Stream is as follows:



*Professor: €47,086 plus an Academic Supplement of €33,119 and a Professorial Allowance of €2,330



*Associate Professor: €43,219 plus Academic Supplement of €25,377 and a Professorial Allowance of €1,423



Senior Lecturer: €39,125 plus an Academic Supplement of €18,358



Lecturer: €32,561 with an annual increment of €641 to €34,484 and an Academic Supplement of €14,932



*The University will only consider appointing an applicant at the grade of Professor or Associate Professor, when the applicant already holds an equivalent appointment at a University or Research Institute of repute.



The University of Malta will provide academic staff with financial resources through the Academic Resources Fund to support continuous professional development and to provide the tools and resources required by an academic to adequately fulfil the teaching and research commitments within the University.



The University may also appoint promising candidates as Assistant Lecturers provided that these are committed to obtain a Ph.D. An applicant for the post of Assistant Lecturer must already be registered for a Ph.D. and have shown progress to the satisfaction of the selection board that completion will be within the four-year period.



Assistant Lecturer with Masters: €30,370 with an annual increment of €596 to €32,158 and an Academic Supplement of €5,294



Assistant Lecturer: €27,662 with an annual increment of €531 to €29,255 and an Academic Supplement of €5,037

—

Candidates are required to upload their curriculum vitae, certificates (certificates should be submitted preferably in English) and names and emails of three referees through this form: https://www.um.edu.mt/hrmd/workatum-general



Applications should be received by Thursday, 6 July 2023.



Late applications will not be considered.

—

Further Information



General Working Conditions



The conditions of work for a Resident Academic of the University of Malta, are set out in the ‘Collective Agreement for Academic Staff of the University of Malta’.

Full-time Resident Academic staff are required to give a commitment based on a 40- hour per week with flexible times throughout the year, that is not only during semester time, depending on agreed timetables and distributed reasonably between teaching, academic research and academic administration.



Full-time Resident Academic staff are normally expected to be available for four and a half days per week to deliver their academic duties, meet with students and to participate actively in the academic life of the Department, Institute, Centre or School.



The official lecturing times of the University will be between 08:00 and 20:00 hours. The University may specify that the lecturing load will be conducted predominantly in any specific periods of the day between 08:00 and 20:00 hours.



In accordance with their conditions of employment and in order to meet the requirements of their role, Resident Academic staff are required to work on campus and/or on clinical venues organized by the Faculty throughout the academic year, except for periods of authorised absence. Consequently, Resident Academic staff are required to reside no more than forty (40) kms from Campus.



The appointment will be subject to a probationary period of one year and to the provisions of the Statutes, Regulations and Bye-Laws of the University of Malta which are now or which may hereafter be in force.



The Department of French



The Department of French within the Faculty of Arts strives towards the advancement of the study of the French language, linguistics, literature and literary criticism through teaching and research. It offers courses leading to the award of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in French.



The appointee will be required to carry out the following specific duties, as well as other that may from time to time be required by the Department of French:



Participate in undergraduate and postgraduate teaching according to the needs of the Department of French, especially but not exclusively in the areas of 20th and 21st century literature, Literary criticism, French Language and culture.

Teach French Language and Culture at different levels: both at elementary levels (A1-B1) and at undergraduate level (B2-C1), and prepare relevant course materials.

Actively contribute to the development of outreach activities aimed at promoting the study of French in Malta at various levels. This also entails liaising with relevant stakeholders.

Participate in the general administrative and organizational activities and initiatives of the French Department and of the Faculty of Arts.



The general duties which the appointee may be expected to perform are:



Teaching, including tutorials, seminars, supervision, practical work and placements, monitoring on projects and other personally undertaken student enterprises;

Preparing course materials;

Researching and publishing, both individually and collaboratively, in priority areas established by the University;

Continuous assessment of students, setting and marking of examination papers, including dissertations, within established time-frames;

Participating in the administration of academic affairs at academic and university levels;

Contributing to national and regional development particularly in the area of specialisation and through cooperation with governmental, intergovernmental, regional and non-governmental institutions and services;

Any other relevant duties as may be required by the University.

—

Selection Procedures

The evaluation of qualifications and experience claimed and supported by testimonials and/or certificates (copies to be included with the application).

Short-listing of candidates.

An invitation to short-listed candidates to a Selection Board interview.

A short presentation on a subject allotted to short-listed candidates.

Selection Process

The selection process will follow the document “Guidelines for Members of Selection Boards in the Recruitment of Resident Academic Staff” (http://www.um.edu.mt/hrmd/services/recruitment).

In accordance with the guidelines, members of the Selection Board will establish the following selection criteria for the selection process:



Relevant academic qualifications

Relevant Academic / Work experience

Aptitude and suitability

Performance in interview



Office of the University, Msida, 15 June 2023.