"Nor thou nor thy religion dost controule, The amorousnesse of an harmonious Soule": Rethinking Devotional Works and Practices in the British Isles (16th-18th c.) / Repenser les productions et pratiques dévotionnelles dans les îles Britanniques, XVIe-XVIIIe s. (Paris Nanterre)

Call For Papers



"'Nor thou nor thy religion dost controule, The amorousnesse of an harmonious Soule':

Rethinking Devotional Works and Practices in the British Isles (16th-18th c.)"

20-21 March, 2025, Université Paris Nanterre



A one-day preparatory seminar will take place in April 2024 to enable scholars to present their research. The conference will then take place at Université Paris Nanterre on 20-21 March, 2025.



This conference is organized jointly by Université Paris Nanterre (CREA EA 370) and Université Clermont Auvergne (Institut d'Histoire des Représentations et des Idées dans les Modernités, UMR 5317).

When John Donne published Devotions upon Emergent Occasions in 1624, he followed in the footsteps of a long tradition of devotional publications. Four hundred years later, the concerns voiced by the English poet still resonate and invite one to think about the evolution and legacy of devotional works which have never ceased to appeal to both devout practitioners and lay readers alike. Such works convey the strong and complex nature of the relationship that the believer has with God. Indeed, devotion implies a series of religious observances, duties and actions, as well as a more inward-looking life, with a focus on keeping the soul in a disposition of piety and fervour.



The project will focus on a better understanding of how devotion lies at the intersection between expression, externalization and internalization. It can be mediated through physical actions, but also through the work of the soul, thus placing it at once in the spheres of the visible and the invisible. One is also led to think about how devotion can be displayed and grasped in texts, since verbal communication or silent worship can be echoed by gestures or visual representations through emblems or illuminations.



When focusing on the historical evolution of devotion through its textual expression, various approaches for further analysis emerge. First, the circulation of devotional publications was evidenced by Richard Whitford (c.1470-1543?), a monk who found success in the 1530s following his Werke for Housholders and Werke of Preparacion or of Ordinaunce unto Comunion or Howselyng, which focused on lay people's deeds within their households. 1631 saw the publication of The Christians Daily Walk with God by Anglican author Henry Scudder (?-1652), and later editions included texts from nonconformist figures like John Davenport (1597-1670), John Owen (1616-1683) and Richard Baxter (1615-1691). These texts circulated extensively. Indeed, a German translation by Theodore Haak surfaced in Frankfurt five years after Scudder's book had first been published in English. Several decades later, John Scott's The Christian Life from its Beginning to its Consummation in Glory: Together with the Several Means and Instruments of Christianity Conducing Thereunto, with Directions for Private Devotion and Forms of Prayer, Fitted to the Several States of Christians was first issued in 1681 before an expanded second edition was printed in 1683–87. These two instances raise some questions: what role did emendations play? What made some texts run through multiple editions compared to other devotional treatises? Secondly, such texts also draw attention to the changes in one's life or historical events which could prevent devotion from being put into practice, or alter how it was defined or considered: the transformations introduced by the Reformation, the time of crisis during the Civil War, or the development of religious nonconformity, to name but a few examples. A third consideration which stands out are the specific allusions which can be encountered in some devotional manuals, such as Catholic figures – when reading Motives to Holy Living (Oxford, 1688), references to the Abecedaries composed by Spanish Franciscan friar Francisco de Osuna (1492-c.1540), and to St Teresa of Avila (1515-1582), can be found. What purpose did references to those names and sources serve? Furthermore, some books contained special prayers, for instance "A Prayer to be said by Merchants, Tradesmen, and Handicrafts men" in The Rule and Exercises of Holy Living (1650) by Jeremy Taylor (1613-1667). Similarly, emphasis can be put on primers – including George Joye's Ortulus Animae (1530), the first to be published in English, or William Marshall's Goodly Primer (1535) – or other Protestant testimonies in use or circulation from the 1530s onwards.



This project seeks to analyse the devotional works which circulated from the early modern era to the end of the 18th century in terms of materiality, reception, and argumentation in the British Isles, with a possible extension to colonial America. Different types of formats will be considered: manuscripts, letters, diaries, printed texts. Scholars working on topics related to religious and social history, the history of ideas, textual studies, are invited to submit proposals.



With the objective of understanding these issues, suggested topics include, but are not limited to:



- the reception of devotional texts in the public and private spheres, including the description of the effects of devotional practices (conformist and non-conformist testimonies, conversion narratives... )

- the argumentative structure of devotional texts, among other aspects, the role played by intertextual references (Scriptures, patristic and/or medieval texts, books of hours, primers...)

- the circulation of devotional texts (manuscripts, personal correspondence, prayer books, girdle books...)

- the materiality of devotional works (the role of printing and printers, how they could affect the layout of texts in books, the place of devotional texts and collections within - the circulation of works in printed form, the addition of hand-written notes and emendations in printed books...)

comparisons between publications from different denominations

- the connection between devotional texts and political pamphlets and/or scientific documents.



The languages of the conference are English and French.



Participants are invited to submit a title, a 300-to-500-word abstract (25 minutes) and a short biographical notice jointly to Nicolas Bourgès: nbourges@parisnanterre.fr and Julie VanParys-Rotondi: julie.vanparys_rotondi@uca.fr , before September, 30 2023.

Appel à communications



« 'Nor thou nor thy religion dost controule, The amorousnesse of an harmonious Soule' :

Repenser les productions et pratiques dévotionnelles dans les îles Britanniques (XVIe-XVIIIe s.) »

20-21 mars 2025, Université Paris Nanterre



Une journée d'étude préparatoire aura lieu en avril 2024 pour permettre aux chercheurs de présenter leur recherche. Elle prendra la forme d'un colloque qui se tiendra du 20 au 21 mars 2025 à la Maison de la Recherche de l'Université Paris Nanterre.



Ce projet est organisé conjointement par l'Université Paris Nanterre (CREA EA 370) et l'Université Clermont Auvergne (Institut d'Histoire des Représentations et des Idées dans les Modernités, UMR 5317).

En 1624 parut Devotions upon Emergent Occasions, inscrivant l'œuvre John Donne dans une longue tradition de publications dévotionnelles. Quatre cents ans plus tard, les préoccupations énoncées par le poète anglais interrogent tout autant et invitent à une réflexion sur le cheminement et l'héritage des productions dévotionnelles. En effet, celles-ci n'ont jamais cessé d'attirer à la fois pratiquants et lecteurs laïcs tant ils traduisent la complexité et la force de la relation du croyant à Dieu. La dévotion, qui se caractérise par une série d'observances, de devoirs et d'actions religieuses, mais aussi une vie davantage centrée vers l'introversion tend vers le maintien de l'âme dans une disposition de piété et de ferveur.



Ce colloque vise une meilleure compréhension de la position de la dévotion située à l'intersection entre l'expression, l'extériorisation et l'intériorisation : elle peut se traduire dans des actes physiques comme par l'action de l'âme, relevant ainsi à la fois de la sphère du visible et de l'invisible. Ceci invite à envisager comment la dévotion peut être affichée et appréhendée dans les textes, la communication verbale ou le culte silencieux, accompagné ou non de gestes, ou comment elle peut être reprise par des représentations visuelles à travers des emblèmes ou des enluminures.



Lorsque l'on s'intéresse à l'évolution de la dévotion dans une perspective historique, on peut s'apercevoir de l'existence de certaines dynamiques. Un premier cas de figure concerne la circulation de publications dévotionnelles, comme l'illustrent celles du moine Richard Whitford (v.1470-1543?), qui rencontrèrent un succès certain dans les années 1530 à la suite de Werke for Housholders et Werke of Preparacion or Of Ordinaunce unto Comunion or Howselyng, lesquelles se concentrent sur ce que les laïcs étaient tenus de faire dans leur foyer. En 1631, l'auteur anglican Henry Scudder (?-1652) publia The Christians Daily Walk with God pour la première fois, et les éditions ultérieures virent l'ajout de textes de figures non-conformistes telles que John Davenport (1597-1670), John Owen (1616-1683) et Richard Baxter (1615-1691). Ces textes circulèrent massivement ainsi que le montre une traduction allemande de Theodore Haak publiée à Francfort cinq ans après la première publication du livre de Scudder en anglais. Quelques décennies plus tard, The Christian Life from its Beginning to its Consummation in Glory: Together with the Several Means and Instruments of Christianity Conducing Thereunto, with Directions for Private Devotion and Forms of Prayer, Fitted to the Several States of Christians de John Scott (1638/9-1695) fut publié une première fois en 1681 avant qu'une deuxième édition augmentée ne paraisse en 1683–7. Ces deux exemples soulèvent quelques questions : quel rôle les corrections ont-elles joué ? Pourquoi certains écrits ont-ils connu plusieurs éditions au regard d'autres traités dévotionnels ? De tels textes invitent aussi à réfléchir aux événements de la vie ou aux bouleversements historiques qui ont pu empêcher de pratiquer cette dévotion, ou de modifier la manière dont elle a été définie ou perçue : les transformations qui ont suivi la Réforme, les temps de crise pendant la guerre civile, ou le développement de courants religieux dissidents, pour ne citer que quelques exemples. Un troisième point concerne les allusions précises que l'on peut rencontrer à la lecture de certains manuels de dévotion. Parmi ceux-ci, on peut citer les ouvrages qui renvoient à des figures catholiques : dans Motives to Holy Living (Oxford, 1688), il est fait référence aux Abécédaires composés par le frère franciscain espagnol Francisco de Osuna (1492-vers 1540), ainsi qu'à Sainte Thérèse d'Avila (1515-1582). Quel était l'objectif des références à ces noms et à ces sources ? De plus, certains livres contenaient des prières particulières, à l'instar de « A Prayer to be said by Merchants, Tradesmen, and Handicrafts men » dans The Rules and Exercises of Holy Living (1650) de Jeremy Taylor (1613-1667). De même, on peut s'intéresser aux primers, dont le premier en langue anglaise fut Ortulus Animae, publié par George Joye (1530), ou encore Goodly Primer de William Marshall (1535), ainsi que tout autre témoignage protestant utilisé, ou circulant, à partir des années 1530.



Ce projet cherche à analyser les productions dévotionnelles ayant circulé des prémices de la première modernité jusqu'à la fin du XVIIIe siècle en termes de matérialité, de réception, d'argumentation dans les îles britanniques, et possiblement dans la jeune Amérique. Différents types de supports seront pris en compte : manuscrits, lettres, journaux, textes imprimés. Les chercheurs travaillant dans les domaines de l'histoire religieuse et sociale, de l'histoire des idées, des études textuelles, sont invités à soumettre leurs propositions.



Dans le but de comprendre ces points, les sujets suggérés ci-après pourront être abordés, sans s'y limiter :

- la réception des textes dévotionnels dans la sphère publique et privée, dont la description des effets sur les pratiques de dévotion (témoignages conformistes, non-conformistes, récits de conversion... )

- la structure argumentative des textes dévotionnels, parmi lesquels le rôle joué par les références intertextuelles (la Bible, les textes patristiques et/ou médiévaux, les livres d'heures, les primers...)

- la circulation des productions dévotionnelles (manuscrits, correspondance personnelle, livres de prières, girdle books...)

- la matérialité des productions dévotionnelles (le rôle de l'imprimerie et des imprimeurs, la place des imprimeurs dans la mise en forme et la disposition des textes au sein des ouvrages, la place des textes dévotionnels et les anthologies au sein de la diffusion de l'imprimé, les ajouts de notes et modifications manuscrites dans les ouvrages imprimés...)

- les comparaisons entre des productions provenant de différentes dénominations / différents courants religieux

- les liens entre productions dévotionnelles et pamphlets politiques et/ou productions scientifiques



Les langues du colloque sont le français et l'anglais.



Les propositions de communications (25 minutes), d'une longueur de 300 à 500 mots (titre et résumé), assorties d'une courte notice bio-bibliographique, sont à adresser conjointement à Nicolas Bourgès : nbourges@parisnanterre.fr et Julie VanParys-Rotondi : julie.vanparys_rotondi@uca.fr pour le 30 septembre 2023.

Scientific Committee / Comité scientifique:



Paula Barros (Université Paul-Valéry Montpellier 3)

Nicolas Bourgès (Université Paris Nanterre)

Yan Brailowsky (Université Paris Nanterre)

Myriam-Isabelle Ducrocq (Université Paris Nanterre)

Clotilde Prunier (Université Paris Nanterre)

Laurence Sterritt (Aix-Marseille Université)

Julie VanParys-Rotondi (Université Clermont Auvergne)



Selected bibliography / Bibliographie indicative:



CLARKE Elizabeth, DANIEL Robert W. (eds.), People and Piety: Protestant Devotional Identities in Early Modern England, Manchester: Manchester University Press, 2020.

COFFEY, John (ed.), Heart Religion: Evangelical Piety in England & Ireland, 1690–1850, Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2016.

COLES, Kimberly Anne, Religion, Reform and Women’s Writings in Early Modern England, Cambridge : Cambridge University Press, 2008.

DUFFY, Eamon, Marking the Hours, English People and their Prayers, 1240-1570, New Haven, London: Yale University Press, 2006.

DUFFY, Eamon, The Stripping of the Altars, Traditional Religion in England c. 1400 - c.1580, New Haven and London : Yale University Press, Second edition, 2005.

FANOUS, Samuel, GILLESPIE, Vincent (eds), The Cambridge Companion to Medieval English Mysticism (Cambridge Companions to Literature), Cambridge : Cambridge University Press, 2011.

FELCH, Susan M., « English Women’s Devotional Writing: Surveying the Scene », ANQ: A Quarterly Journal of Short Articles, Notes, and Reviews, Vol. 24, n° 1-2, 2011, p. 118-130.

FORCLAZ Bertrand, MARTIN Philippe (éds.), Religion et piété au défi de la guerre de Trente ans, Rennes: Presses universitaires de Rennes, 2015 : (troisième partie : “Piété et dévotion”)

GINN Richard, The Politics of Prayer in Early Modern Britain: Church and State in Seventeenth-Century England, London, New York: Tauris Academic Studies, 2007.

HANNAY, Margaret P. (ed.), Silent but for the Word: Tudor Women as Patrons, Translators, and Writers of Religious Works, Kent, Ohio: Kent State University Press, 1985.

MARTIN Jessica, RYRIE Alec (eds.), Private and Domestic Devotion in Early Modern Britain [2012], London, New York: Routledge, 2016.

NARVESON, Kate, Material Readings in Early Modern Culture: Bible Readers and Lay Writers in Early Modern England: Gender and Self-Definition in an Emergent Writing Culture, Abingdon: Ashgate Publishing Group, 2012.

ROBERTSON Elizabeth, Early English Devotional Prose and the Female Audience, Knoxville: University of Tennessee Press, 1990.

RYRIE Alec, Being Protestant in Reformation Britain, Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2013.

WABUDA, Susan, LITZENBERGER, Caroline (eds.), Beliefs and Practice in Reformation England, Aldershot: Ashridge, 1998.

WHITE, Micheline (ed.), English Women, Religion, and Textual Production, 1500-1625, Farnham, Surrey : Ashgate, 2011.

YAMAMOTO-WILSON John R., “The Protestant Reception of Catholic Devotional Literature in England to 1700”, British Catholic History, Vol. 32, n° 1, May 2014, p. 67-90.



