Limited-Term Appointment in French Studies (Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Western University)

[English follows]

Le Département d’études françaises de la Faculté des arts et sciences humaines de l’Université Western invite des candidatures pour un poste à durée limitée d’un an au rang de chargé.e de cours ou professeur.e adjoint.e, selon les qualifications. La personne retenue sera appelée à concevoir et enseigner des cours de littérature, culture et langue françaises. La date d’entrée en fonctions est prévue pour le 1er juillet 2023. Le salaire est ajusté en fonction des qualifications et de l’expérience de la candidate ou du candidat retenu.

La charge de travail est composée à 80% d’enseignement (maximum 4.0 cours sur une période de douze mois) et de 20% de service (comités, coordination de cours et engagement communautaire).

Exigences et qualifications :

Doctorat en études françaises, préférablement avec une composante de littérature d’expression française des XXe et XXIe siècles.

Expérience solide dans l’enseignement universitaire du français dans un contexte d’apprentissage de français langue seconde.

Expérience solide dans l’enseignement des littératures et cultures francophones du monde entier.

Maîtrise parfaite du français et de l’anglais.

Atouts professionnels

Excellence dans l’enseignement universitaire, reconnaissable entre autres par : La conception innovante de cours ou du curriculum ; Des évaluations de cours de haut niveau ; L’intégration efficace de la technologie dans l’application du curriculum ; L’intégration de contenus culturels à support écrit ou audio-visuel ; L’utilisation des méthodes d’enseignement qui renforcent l’engagement et l’apprentissage de l’étudiant.

Familiarité avec la recherche récente dans le domaine de l’apprentissage du français langue seconde et ses méthodes pédagogiques.

Le dossier de candidature comprendra :

une lettre d’intention soulignant les qualifications pour le poste ;

votre dossier d’enseignement qui inclura votre philosophie d’enseignement, de même qu’une sélection des cours conçus et enseignés au courant des cinq dernières années. On devra y retrouver énoncés vos intérêts en enseignement ainsi que les documents attestant de votre excellence en enseignement (p. ex. évaluations de cours) ;

le CV mis à jour ;

les noms et coordonnées de trois répondants ;

le formulaire de dépôt de candidature dûment rempli (disponible au http://www.uwo.ca/facultyrelations/faculty/Application-FullTime-Faculty-Position-Form.pdf).

Le dossier doit être soumis en français.

—

The Department of French Studies in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at Western University invites applications for a one-year Limited-Term faculty appointment at the rank of Lecturer or Assistant Professor, depending on qualifications and experience, to participate primarily in teaching and developing courses in French language, literature, and culture. The salary will be commensurate with the successful applicant's qualifications and experience.

This position has an 80% Teaching and 20% Service workload distribution. Teaching duties will include up to 4.0 full course equivalents over a twelve-month period, while Service duties will include committee work, course coordination and community engagement.

Requirements:

PhD in French Studies, preferably with a focus on 20th and 21st centuries French and Francophone literatures.

Strong experience teaching French at the postsecondary undergraduate level in non-francophone universities.

Extensive experience teaching world Francophone literatures and cultures.

Native or near-native fluency in French and English.

Assets:

Excellence in undergraduate classroom teaching, as evidenced by, but not limited to: Innovative undergraduate course or curriculum design and evaluation; Outstanding teaching evaluations; Effective implementation of technology in curriculum delivery; Engaging implementation of written and audio-visual cultural content; Use of teaching methods that enhance student engagement and learning.

Interest in the scholarship of teaching and learning in French literature, and its pedagogical methods.

Interested candidates should submit an application package that includes:

a letter of application specifying qualifications for the position;

a teaching portfolio which includes a teaching philosophy, examples of courses created in the past five years, a statement of teaching interests and evidence of successful teaching experiences such as course evaluations;

an up-to-date curriculum vitae;

names and contact information of three referees;

and a completed application form (available at http://www.uwo.ca/facultyrelations/faculty/Application-FullTime-Faculty-Position-Form.pdf).

The application must be submitted in French.

—

French Studies (www.uwo.ca/french) is a research-intensive department in Western's Faculty of Arts and Humanities, with both undergraduate and graduate programs. Established research areas within the Department include literature and linguistics. The Department has strong ties to the community and strongly encourages and supports participation in interdisciplinary research. The Department offers an undergraduate program, a Master's and a PhD in French Studies.

Western University delivers an academic experience second to none. Western challenges the best and brightest faculty, staff and students to commit to the highest global standards. Our research excellence expands knowledge and drives discovery with real-world application. Western attracts individuals with a broad worldview, seeking to study, influence and lead in the international community. Since 1878, The Western Experience has combined academic excellence with life-long opportunities for intellectual, social and cultural growth in order to better serve our communities.

Applications should be sent via email to the attention of:

Dr. Jean Leclerc

Chair, Department of French Studies

Western University

1151 Richmond St

London, ON, N6A 5B7

Email: french-recruitment@uwo.ca

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Review of applications will begin on May 29th, 2023. We thank all applicants for their interest, but only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Positions are subject to budget approval. Applicants should have fluent written and oral communication skills in English. The University invites applications from all qualified individuals. Western is committed to employment equity and diversity in the workplace and welcomes applications from women, members of racialized groups, Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, persons of any sexual orientation, and persons of any gender identity or gender expression.

In accordance with Canadian Immigration requirements, priority will be given to Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

Accommodations are available for applicants with disabilities throughout the recruitment process. If you require accommodations for interviews or other meetings, please contact Mirela Parau at mparau2@uwo.ca.