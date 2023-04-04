Laarmann M, Ndé Fongang C, Seemann C, Vordermayer L. : Réparation, restitution et les politiques de la mémoire. Perspectives littéraires, historiques et culturelles
Laarmann M, Ndé Fongang C, Seemann C, Vordermayer L. Reparation, Restitution, and the Politics of Memory / Réparation, restitution et les politiques de la mémoire: Perspectives from Literary, Historical, and Cultural Studies / Perspectives littéraires, historiques et culturelles. Berlin, Boston: De Gruyter; 2023.
Open Access : https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110799514
Over the past roughly two decades, the interconnected concepts of reparation, restitution, and commemorative culture have gained renewed momentum – in academic discourse as much as in activist, artistic, and political contexts.
This development insists on a critique of the material and systemic conditions of societies and global relations. In their 2018 report on the restitution of looted cultural artifacts, for example, Bénédicte Savoy and Felwine Sarr discuss restitutions in the light of a new ethics of relations. Individual acts of restitution, but also the processes of material and immaterial reparation that go with them, are viewed as mediators in the by definition irreparable legacy of colonialism and its present repercussions. A new ethics of relations might even go beyond anthropocentrism: The destruction of nature in the Anthropocene and the destruction of humanity that is colonialism both require a fundamental questioning of the premises of western modernity and a radically different relationship to the world.
The present volume aims to examine different discourses and practices of reparation, bringing together perspectives from cultural studies, memory studies, post- or decolonial studies as well as literary studies. Chapters from these disciplines are complemented by contributions from the fields of philosophy, art, and literature in order to explore the multiple facets of reparation.
With contributions by Kader Attia, Lucia della Fontana, Ibou Coulibaly Diop, Alexandre Gefen, Hannah Grimmer, hn. lyonga, Helena Janeczek, Markus Messling, Clément Ndé Fongang, Aurélia Kalisky, Fabiola Obame, Angelica Pesarini, Aurore Reck, Olivier Remaud, Patricia Oster-Stierle, Sahra Rausch, Igiaba Scego, Ibrahima Sene, Christiane Solte-Gresser, Jonas Tinius.
- Frontmatter
- Acknowledgements / Remerciements
- Contents / Table des matières
- Reparation, Restitution, and the Politics of Memory. A Methodological and Historical Introduction Mario Laarmann, Clément Ndé Fongang, Carla Seemann and Laura Vordermayer
PART I: RESTITUTION AND REPARATION / PREMIÈRE PARTIE : LA RESTITUTION ET LA RÉPARATION
- L’icône Igiaba Scego
- Qu’est-ce qu’une pratique culturelle de réparation ? La stèle d’Axoum et « L’icona » d’Igiaba Scego Markus Messling and Christiane Solte-Gresser
- PART II: MUSEUMS, ART, AND ENTANGLED HISTORIES / DEUXIÈME PARTIE : LE MUSÉE, LES ARTS, ET LES HISTOIRES ENTRELACÉES
- Les Entrelacs de l’Objet / The Object’s Interlacing Kader Attia
- (Ir)reparability Begins in the Body: Towards a Museum of Disrepair Jonas Tinius and Angelica Pesarini
- Repairing Cultural and Museum Cooperation between Cameroon and Europe Clément Ndé Fongang
- Les statues considérées comme des protagonistes des histoires européennes d’interdépendance et de désunion Patricia Oster
PART III: COMMEMORATIVE POLITICS AND THE PUBLIC SPHERE / TROISIÈME PARTIE : LES POLITIQUES DE LA MÉMOIRE ET LE DOMAINE PUBLIC
- To Represent the Non-Representable. A Mnemonic Restitution of the Body in Claudia Fontes’ La Reconstrucción del Retrato de Pablo Míguez Hannah Katalin Grimmer
- Repairing the ‘Suffering of the Others’? The OvaHerero and Nama Genocide between Recognition and Misrecognition Sahra Rausch
PART IV: REPARATION THROUGH LITERATURE / QUATRIÈME PARTIE : LA RÉPARATION PAR LA LITTÉRATURE
- and I mean / and I am saying hn. lyonga
- Half-Hymns, Prayers, and Fortifications hn. lyonga
- Qui répare qui ? Comment et pourquoi ? Une éthique et esthétique de la relation Ibou Diop
- La réparation au prisme des débats sur l’universel Alexandre Gefen
- Forms and Obstacles of Reparation in Bernhard Jaumann’s Der lange Schatten Ibrahima Sene
PART V: REPARATION AND ECOLOGY / CINQUIÈME PARTIE : LA RÉPARATION ET L’ÉCOLOGIE
- Trouble against Trouble Olivier Remaud
- Conte de fées et réparation écologique : La lucina d’Antonio Moresco Lucia della Fontana
- De l’imagination environnementale à la restauration des liens écouméniques Fabiola Obame
- Contributors / Contributeurs
- Index