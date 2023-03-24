Bourse postdoctorale de deux ans, littérature française, francophone ou italienne (Oxford)

Contract type: Full-time, fixed-term (2 years)



Applications are invited for the Powys Roberts Postdoctoral Fellowship in Modern Languages at St Hugh’s College, Oxford.



We intend to appoint a candidate with research interests and expertise in French and/or Francophone literatures and cultures or Italian literatures and cultures. A comparative or interdisciplinary approach to work in these fields is also welcomed. The Fellow will be required to undertake some teaching for the College. They will be a member of the Faculty of Medieval and Modern Languages and of an appropriate Sub-Faculty in the University of Oxford.



Please see the Job Description and Selection Criteria for further details here



Applications are particularly welcome from women and black and minority ethnic candidates, who are under-represented in academic posts in Oxford. All applicants will be judged on merit, according to the selection criteria.



Only applications received before noon on Friday 14th April 2023 by candidates who will have defended their thesis by June 1st 2023 can be considered. The anticipated start date is 1st October 2023.



Please send a completed cover sheet and the application materials specified in the Job Description to the Academic Registrar, college.office@st-hughs.ox.ac.uk.



Candidates are encouraged to complete a Recruitment Monitoring Form



Enquiries about the post should be addressed to the Senior Tutor of St Hugh’s College, Robert Vilain (robert.vilain@st-hughs.ox.ac.uk).