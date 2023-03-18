Tales of the City d’Armistead Maupin : chroniques d’une expérience transmédia ? / Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City : Tales of a Transmedia Experience ? (Sorbonne nouvelle)

CALL FOR PAPERS

DEADLINE: April16th, 2023/ 16 avril 2023



Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City: Tales of a Transmedia Experience? /

Tales of the City d’Armistead Maupin : chroniques d’une expérience transmédia ?



17/18 novembre 2023 / November 17-18, 2023



EN PRESENCE DE L’AUTEUR pour une conférence publique le 17 novembre à 17h

PUBLIC LECTURE BY THE AUTHOR on November 17th, at 5.00 P.M.

Université Sorbonne Nouvelle (CREW & PRISMES)

Avec l’aide de / with the support of :

La Cité des Ecritures/ USN, Université Paris Cité (LARCA), Le Mans Université (3LAM), Université Paris-Est Créteil(Imager), Université de Caen (ERIBIA)

Maison de la Recherche, Salle Athéna, 4 rue des Irlandais, 75005 Paris



Comité d’organisation /Main organizers :

Clémentine Tholas, Dennis Tredy, Aliette Ventéjoux

Comité scientifique /Scientific Committee :

Charles Joseph (Le Mans Université), Ronan Ludot Vlasak (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle), Guillaume Marche (Université Paris-Est Créteil), Sébastien Mignot (Université de Caen), Karen Ritzenhoff (Central Connecticut State University), Clémentine Tholas (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle), Dennis Tredy (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle), Aliette Ventéjoux (Université Jean Monnet)



Please scroll down for French version



[EN] Could one go so far as to call Armistead Maupin the ‘queer Emile Zola’ of the 20th Century? Could Tales of the City itself, along with its 46-year legacy of adaptations and influence—from daily newspaper columns to TV series to novels and stage musicals—be considered akin to the all-encompassing family chronicle that Les Rougon-Macquart seemed to represent for its time? If Maupin has already been compared to Trollope, Dickens and other Victorian authors for his opting to use a serial literary format (Warhol, 1999), this same feature would also strengthen a possible parallel to Zola, even more so as Tales of the City also traces a family history that is closely intertwined with the historical events of their time. As Maupin points out, the members of the ‘family’ he created may not be blood relations, but they are nevertheless a logical and clearly defined family unit based on love and other emotional ties. The chronicle of this close-knit community—one that brings together gay, lesbian, transgender and heterosexual individuals—has developed in lockstep with ongoing changes in America itself, making it a comedy of manners grounded in, and reflected by, its own time.



There are few works that bring together as many literary sub-genres as Tales of the City does, for Maupin’s work could be seen as part coming-of-age story, part fairytale, part picaresque adventure, part travel writing, part crime novel, and so on—all held together by a healthy dose of humor (Brousse, 1996). Even though Maupin’s work may not be considered ‘highbrow literature’ (Klein-Scholz, 2017), it is a landmark work of popular culture that also broke barriers through its reiterations over the years in different formats and through different media.



This transmedia chronicle began in 1976 with the original series of Maupin’s 800-word daily columns in The San Francisco Chronicle and continued in 1978 with the publication of his first novel adapted from those newspaper columns; this two-fold approach would be reinforced by the author with four more adapted novels published by 1987, along with a sixth novel in 1989 that was not directly inspired by his newspaper column. This first series of six novels (Tales of the City, More Tales of the City, Further Tales of the City, Babycakes, Significant Others, Sure of You) was then adapted in 1993 as an Anglo-American TV series (16 episodes over three seasons) for both Channel 4 in the U.K. and PBS in the U.S. Maupin would later launch a second era for the work, with three more novels (Michael Tolliver Lives, Mary Ann in Autumn, The Days of Anna Madrigal) that were published between 2007 and 2014. In 2011, the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco produced a stage adaptation based on the first three novels, and soon after that the BBC proposed a series of radio adaptations based on Maupin’s nine novels, from 2013 to 2017. The most recent reiteration of Maupin’s work is the 2019 Netflix limited series, based essentially on Mary Ann in Autumn. With the death—both in print and on screen—of the character Anna Madrigal, the transgender matriarch of this unconventional ‘family dynasty’, it seems that this transmedial adventure may have come to an end—even though Maupin might very well have another trick up his sleeve. In any case, it seems like the perfect time to take stock in this seemingly completed multimedia opus.



The multifaceted nature of Maupin’s saga has allowed him to reach myriad reading and viewing audiences—readers of newspapers as well as those of novels, TV viewers, radio audiences and theatergoers of different generations, all either discovering or rediscovering Maupin’s fictional world. Just as the books have led audiences and creative teams to their adaptations, the adaptations have in turn sent audiences back to the novels. Together, this network of storytelling methods has served as a sort of guidebook for those looking to have a fuller understanding of the LGBTQIA+ community and culture, notably for heterosexual, liberal and even more conservative audiences (Kellerman, 2016). Maupin has long sought to demystify LGBTQIA+ representations, making them more relatable, less scandalous and less frightening to newcomers—even admittedly boring at times (Maupin, 1987). The inherent seriality of both the written and audiovisual formats allows for repeated access over time to the community represented, thereby chipping away at its supposed ‘otherness’ while showcasing a vast array of gender identities, challenging—often with a touch of irreverence and fantasy—heteronormative codes, and thereby pushing audiences to overcome their prejudices (Warhol, 1999). The author himself has insisted on the work’s inclusive nature (“I was covering everybody; it was gay and straight, young and old,” Maupin, 2011), and it is this openness that has greatly helped much of so-called “traditional” society to both get to know and to accept the LGBTQIA+ community. Taking things even further, Maupin even managed to include a frank conversation about AIDS, without mincing words, and thereby raise awareness both at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic and throughout the impact it has had since the 1980s, and allowing audiences a better understanding of the effects of the disease both on individuals and on society as a whole (Warhol, Klein-Scholz).



However, if the popularity and impact of this multiform opus seems undeniable, one may wonder why it has not more frequently been the subject of scholarly research. This conference aims to help bridge that gap and to fully understand the importance of the transmedial nature of Maupin’s opus. In addition to its varied appeal and tone (journalistic, literary, televisual, sociological, documentary and/or militant), there is also the matter of its mix of literary genres and influences, its serial form of storytelling, its varied adaptation formats and methods, the co-existence of such varied narrative forms, or the construction and development of shared characters and storylines across these myriad works. There is also the issue of the multiform work’s impact on successive generations of audiences, representations of minorities over time, the educational value of each contribution, the level of political engagement expressed in a given reiteration, Maupin’s own role as a perceived spokesperson for the LGBTQIA+ community, Tales of the City’s impact both on mainstream and on LGBTQIA+ culture, international differences in how the works have been received, or even the effect that fandom has had on the works longevity and continued adaptation. There are indeed vast areas of research to explore.



Paper proposals for the conference (in English or in French) should be no longer than 300 words. Submissions should be accompanied with a short biography that includes a few key publications and should be sent to clementine.tholas@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr, dennis.tredy@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr, alietteventejoux@protonmail.com by April 16th, 2023.

[FR] Serait-il trop osé de qualifier Armistead Maupin de Zola queer du XXe siècle ? Est-ce que Tales of the City / Les Chroniques de San Francisco, qui se déclinent depuis 46 ans du feuilleton journalistique quotidien aux séries télévisées en passant par le roman et la comédie musicale, ne seraient pas comparables, dans une certaine mesure, à la grande fresque familiale des Rougon-Macquart supposés personnifier l’époque ? Déjà comparé à Trollope ou Dickens et à la tradition littéraire victorienne en raison de son choix du format sériel (Warhol, 1999), Maupin pourrait également être rapproché d’Emile Zola pour leur travail commun de feuilletonistes et du fait que Tales of the City couvre l’histoire d’une famille dont le destin est mêlé à la grande Histoire – une famille certes non biologique mais logique, construite, choisie par affinité et par amour, comme le souligne l’auteur. Les chroniques de cette communauté de cœur réunissant des gays, des lesbiennes, des personnes transgenres ainsi qu’hétérosexuelles s’écrivent au fur et à mesure des évolutions de l’Amérique, comme une comédie de mœurs ancrée dans l’esprit et les problématiques du temps. A la croisée de bien des genres littéraires, Tales of the City tient du conte, du roman d’apprentissage, des écrits picaresques, du récit de voyage et offre de nombreuses intrigues policières, le tout enrobé d’une bonne dose d’humour (Brousse, 1996). Bien que l’œuvre de Maupin ne soit pas considérée comme de la littérature « sérieuse » (Klein-Scholz, 2017), elle n’en demeure pas moins un monument de la culture populaire construit sous différents formats et par le biais de médias complémentaires.



Cette aventure transmédia commence en 1976 avec la parution de chroniques journalières de huit-cents mots dans le San Francisco Chronicle et se poursuit par la publication en 1978 du premier roman adapté des articles remaniés ; ce double support perdure jusqu’en 1987 avec cinq romans, un dernier qui n’est pas tiré d’articles venant s’ajouter en 1989. La première série de six romans (Tales of the City, More Tales of the City, Further Tales of the City, Babycakes, Significant Others, Sure of You) est adaptée en 1993 en une série télévisée de seize épisodes répartis en trois saisons, co-production américano-britannique portée par Channel 4 et PBS. À cette première période de l’œuvre, succède une deuxième vague de trois romans (Michael Tolliver Lives, Mary Ann in Autumn, The Days of Anna Madrigal), publiés entre 2007 et 2014. En 2011, une comédie musicale voit le jour à l’American Conservatory Theater de San Francisco, s’inspirant des trois premiers volumes de la saga, tandis qu’en 2013 la BBC propose une adaptation radiophonique. La dernière extension en date est la mini-série Netflix, sortie en 2019 et basée sur Mary Ann in Autumn. Même si, connaissant Maupin, un rebondissement n’est jamais à exclure, on peut considérer l’ensemble de l’œuvre achevée puisqu’Anna Madrigal, la matriarche transgenre de cette dynastie non-conventionnelle, s’éteint dans les livres comme à l’écran, ce qui renforce l’importance d’étudier une œuvre composée de multiples séries arrivées à leur terme.



La déclinaison protéiforme de la saga lui permet de séduire plusieurs types de lectorat (journalistique, romanesque) ainsi que des spectateurs et spectatrices découvrant ou redécouvrant l’univers de Maupin par le biais de l’audiovisuel à différentes époques. Les livres amènent aux adaptations, les adaptations ramènent aux livres. Tous les supports concourent à guider le néophyte vers une meilleure compréhension de la culture LGBTQIA+, se proposant de familiariser avec celle-ci un public hétérosexuel, libéral ou conservateur (Kellerman, 2016). Maupin cherche à démythifier les représentations de l’homosexualité, en la rendant moins effrayante ou scandaleuse, voire en la peignant comme ennuyeuse (Maupin, 1987). En utilisant à l’écrit le format sériel, qui se répète ensuite à l’écran, il souhaite habituer son lectorat à l’inconnu, donner à voir la diversité des identités sexuelles et changer les idées préconçues sur ce qui est sexuellement et socialement normal, en défiant avec irrévérence et fantaisie les codes hétéronormés (Warhol, 1999). Revendiquée comme une œuvre inclusive par son créateur (« I was covering everybody ; it was gay and straight, young and old », Maupin, 2011), Tales of the City soulève la question de la rencontre et de l’acceptation de la communauté LGBTQIA+ par la société dite traditionnelle. En outre, Maupin s’illustre aussi par son audace d’incorporer le sujet du sida à son épopée san-franciscaine, sans parler à demi-mots, et ce, afin d’éveiller une prise de conscience sur les débuts de l’épidémie et son évolution, et d’éduquer la population sur un syndrome dont les effets se font sentir au niveau collectif comme individuel (Warhol, Klein-Scholz).



Si le succès populaire de l’œuvre, tant par le biais des articles et des livres que de leurs adaptations variées, n’est plus à prouver, on peut se demander pourquoi le microcosme de Tales of the City a fait l’objet d’un nombre aussi limité de travaux universitaires. Ce colloque vise à comprendre les enjeux de cette série de nature multiple, qu’ils soient journalistiques, littéraires, télévisuels, sociologiques, documentaires ou encore militants. Il conviendra de s’interroger, entre autres sujets, sur la question des genres et héritages littéraires, les narrations sérielles, l’adaptation, la multiplication des supports narratifs, la construction et l’évolution des personnages dans un contexte de création aussi large, la compréhension générationnelle de la saga, les représentations des minorités, l’engagement, la dimension pédagogique ou encore la visée politique d’une telle œuvre, le rôle de Maupin comme porte-parole plus ou moins efficace de la communauté LGBTQIA+, la portée de Tales of the City dans la culture mainstream et dans la culture LGBTQIA+, la réception américaine et internationale de cette fresque, l’impact de la culture de fan sur la longévité de l’œuvre.

Les propositions (en anglais ou en français) d’une longueur maximale de 300 mots et courte notice bio-bibliographique sont à envoyer à clementine.tholas@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr, dennis.tredy@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr, alietteventejoux@protonmail.com, avant le 16 avril 2023.

