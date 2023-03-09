Circonférences de l'improvisation : faire corps autrement (Nice)

(english below)

Appel à communications



Colloque « Circonférences de l’improvisation : faire corps autrement »

Organisateurs :

Alice Godfroy, Grégori Jean, Alessandra Randazzo, Jean-François Trubert





Dans le cadre de la semaine de l’improvisation qui se tiendra à Nice du 11 au 17 septembre 2023, le Centre de Recherches en Histoire des Idées et le Centre Transdisciplinaire d’Épistémologie de la Littérature et des Arts vivants organisent, le vendredi 15 septembre 2023, un colloque sur le thème de l’improvisation dans les arts performatifs.

Les propositions de communications (2500 signes espaces compris) sont à envoyer, accompagnées d’un CV, à Grégori Jean (Gregori.JEAN@univ-cotedazur.fr) pour le 2 mai 2023.

Argumentaire

L’improvisation dans les divers arts performatifs (danse, musique, théâtre, etc.) paraît présenter une multiplicité hétérogène, et à chaque fois singulière, de formes, y compris corrélativement au cadre dans lequel elle se produit : selon qu’il s’agit en particulier d’une improvisation en atelier (comme recherche d’une pratique ou expérimentation sur soi), ou bien d’une improvisation en performance (comme présentation à des observateurs d’une recherche en cours). Habituellement, on se plaît à opérer des distinctions au sein de ce qui apparaîtrait comme un « genre » de l’improvisation, en évoquant des improvisations « libres » et des improvisations « structurées », ou bien des improvisations « en solo » et des improvisations « en groupe », etc. Cependant, ces commodités de langage ne trahiraient-elles pas en réalité une spécificité de l’expérience improvisée, inadaptée dans sa structuration discursive à ces découpes conceptuelles entre ce qui relève du spontané et ce qui relève de la technicité, ou entre ce qui résulte de l’individuel et ce qui résulte du collectif ? En d’autres termes, à défaut de créer des « sous-genres » au sein d’un « genre » commun que serait la figure de l’improvisation, l’expérience improvisée ne déconstruirait-elle pas, par nature, l’opposition même entre les genres en rejetant tout binarisme ? Pour ce faire, nous avons choisi d’analyser la thématique centrale du « corps de l’improvisation » sous trois axes spécifiques – ni exclusifs les uns des autres, ni nécessairement exhaustifs : l’axe du savant et du populaire, se référant à l’ambivalence entre le corps discipliné des danses et musiques savantes et le corps prétendument spontané de l’improvisation ; l’axe du volontaire et de l’involontaire lié à la déconstruction méthodique des codes gestuels par la pratique de l’improvisation (à travers la double voie possible du dépouillement et du débordement du corps) ; et l’axe de l’individuel et du collectif (où la tension entre l’expérimentation de soi et l’expérimentation du commun, entre le corps individuel du praticien et le groupe que les praticiens forment ensemble en « faisant corps », paraît incarner une duplicité irréductible dans les pratiques improvisées).



Axe 1 : Aller au-delà du binarisme « corps savant »/« corps populaire »

On pourrait a priori penser que l’improvisation corporelle dans les arts dits « vivants » a de tout temps existé : par exemple, dès le IVe siècle av. J.-C., Aristote note dans sa Poétique le rôle de l’improvisation (qu’il nomme « inspiration ») dans l’émergence du théâtre antique. On retrouve une certaine pratique de l’improvisation également à l’époque médiévale (avec, par exemple, la pratique de la Dialectica ou joute oratoire entre étudiants au sein de l’enseignement universitaire), ou encore à l’époque de la Renaissance italienne (avec la célèbre Commedia dell’arte, également nommée Commedia All’Improvviso (à l’improviste), qui improvise des spectacles directement sur les places publiques). Néanmoins, l’improvisation s’assimilait alors davantage à une expression spontanée de la vie, c’est-à-dire à une pratique quotidienne, qui existait dans les faits, et sur laquelle on ne s’interrogeait pas du fait de son omniprésence factuelle. Il faudra, plus précisément, attendre 1642 pour que le verbe « improviser » entre dans la langue française et 1807 pour que le nom d’ « improvisation » émerge dans le contexte pré-romantique, ce qui fera dire notamment à Jean-François de Raymond que le mot apparaît quand la réalité que ce mot recouvre disparaît progressivement, au profit de sa supplantation par les notations et partitions en musique, en danse, en théâtre, et au profit de l’avènement des Beaux-arts où la beauté des formes des « danses mesurées » et de la « musique savante » deviendra prédominante. Il appert ainsi que ce n’est que face à la raréfaction du phénomène de l’improvisation que les hommes ont pu commencer à s’interroger sur l’existence et sur la valeur de ce phénomène. Que nous révèle dès lors ce retournement contemporain en faveur de l’improvisation ? S’agit-il d’un simple retour à une pure spontanéité du geste improvisé, en-deçà des techniques ayant formaté le corps à travers l’histoire classique et moderne des arts ? La fin du XIXe siècle et surtout le XXe siècle offrent en effet à l’improvisation la possibilité de devenir un outil de formation de l’acteur (Stanislavski, puis plus tard Grotowski) ou du danseur (dès le début du XXe siècle, avec Loïe Fuller, Ruth Saint Denis, Doris Humphrey, puis surtout au milieu du XXe siècle dans les classes entre autres d’Anna Halprin et de Robert Dunn), ou encore un outil reconnu d’innovation en musique (dans le Jazz, dans la popularisation des ragas de la musique indienne). Et la seconde moitié du XXe siècle offre le cadre pour que l’improvisation devienne le facteur essentiel d’une présentation théâtrale (ex. Le Living Theatre), dansée (le Judson Dance Theater, le Grand Union, le Contact improvisation), etc. Que nous dévoilent, en somme, ces diverses pratiques contemporaines ? L’improvisation, dans ses formes contemporaines, n’apparaîtrait-elle pas désormais, à rebours du binarisme posé historiquement entre spontanéité et technique, tel un ensemble de questionnements, de recherches évolutives, expérimentales et conscientes du et sur le corps, où la technique, à défaut d’être occultée, serait sans cesse transcendée pour développer des gestes constamment inédits et pour éviter de sombrer dans le caractère sclérosant des habitudes ?



Axe 2 : Aller au-delà du binarisme « corps volontaire »/« corps involontaire »

De telles expérimentations conscientes du et sur le corps improvisant qui rejettent à la fois l’inconscience du geste absolument spontané et la fixation de gestes codifiés par la technique, paraissent remettre également en question l’opposition conceptuelle traditionnelle entre l’expression intérieure d’un soi spontané et l’extériorité des règles incorporées au corps par l’apprentissage discipliné d’une technique. Pour le dire autrement, l’expérience improvisée paraît réinterroger le binarisme du dedans et du dehors, du dedans généralement associé à une forme d’autonomie et du dehors pouvant être conjugué à une forme de contrainte, ou encore les binarismes de l’activité et de la passivité, etc. Il en résulte un paradoxe en improvisation, bien connu, qui consiste à « vouloir l’involontaire », ou qui consiste à se laisser affecté par l’implication du dehors dans la mesure où le corps peut ensuite interagir avec les affordances du milieu.

Dans ce cadre, les pratiques somatiques, largement diffuses dans la communauté de danse contemporaine, invitent à considérer les corps improvisants comme des corps expérimentaux qui réinterrogent le comportement de notre corps dans l’action (par le biais du sentir, du percevoir, du faire), en proposant, à côté des techniques de surgissement spontané du geste, un ensemble de pratiques faisant du « geste » un champ d’expérimentations conscientes. Ces techniques initialement intérieures du geste (où l’on se focalise sur les mécanismes posturaux, perceptifs, attentionnels et relationnels, sur les sensations de balancement du poids dans notre corps, sur les forces et les mouvements qui y sont à l’œuvre, etc.), pratiquent une « voie de dépouillement » en cherchant à soustraire à notre corps ses habitudes, réflexes, volitions ou désirs personnels. En quoi un tel dépouillement, un tel « suspendre », une telle « inhibition », ou un tel « évidement » (comme dirait Jacques Gaillard) au sein de ces pratiques permettent-ils de conduire à de nouvelles corporations, en se laissant investir et pénétrer par l’expérience en jeu, par ce qui se trouve « en jeu » dans l’expérience improvisée ? Est-ce que cette faculté de se rendre d’autant plus sensible à notre vécu ne serait pas parallèlement une faculté de se rendre disponible à ce qui nous environne, la présence d’autrui, comme de l’autre en général (l’espace, le sol, la nature, les autres, etc.) ? Est-ce que le corps ouvert à soi ne serait pas dans le même temps un corps ouvert à l’altérité et à l’extériorité ? En quoi, pour le dire autrement, une forme de « perte de son corps » permet par la suite de « reprendre corps » (Alice Godfroy), et de susciter ainsi de nouvelles formes d’agentivité, à la fois en devenant l’élément fondamental de la reconstruction du sujet et en modifiant notre rapport à l’intersubjectivité comme à l’intercorporéité ? Ces questionnements seront bien sûr à rapprocher du contexte d’émergence anti-capitaliste et anti-individualiste des pratiques d’improvisation (par exemple, concernant la danse, des années 50 et 60 aux Etats-Unis et des expérimentations des danseurs post-modernes).

Cette voie de « dépouillement » (par défaut) du corps improvisant en danse, qui mêle volontaire et involontaire, ne pourrait-elle pas, par ailleurs et au contraire, être une voie de « débordement » (par excès) du corps improvisant dans d’autres arts, comme en musique ? N’y aurait-il pas au moins deux voies de détournement des codes par le geste improvisé : la voie de l’époché d’une part, et la voie de l’ivresse d’autre part ? ; ou encore, la voix d’une certaine forme de mise en retrait de soi pour faire émerger le sentiment d’un collectif d’un côté et, d’un autre côté, la voix d’une certaine forme de sur-individualisation du moi à partir du collectif ? Et en quoi cette seconde voie du débordement rejouerait autrement la déconstruction du binarisme entre volontaire et l’involontaire ? S’émanciper, en effet, de corps disciplinés, dressés, construits en pratiquant jusqu’à l’extrême ce dressage, cette discipline, dans la tentative finalement de se l’approprier et de renverser sa force de contrainte en une force de libération, ne conduit-il pas à vouloir l’involontaire d’une autre manière ? Par ailleurs, dans le cadre de la musique, cela ne conduit-il pas également à réinterroger l’opposition entre le « corps » humain et le « corps » de l’instrument ? Si, effectivement, le musicien, à force de pratiques, finit par domestiquer l’instrument en renversant la force « obligatoire » de ses gestes en une force d’« émancipation », cela pourrait n’être possible que dans la mesure où il parvient à ne faire qu’un, à « faire corps » avec son instrument. Et cette possibilité de « faire corps » entre le « corps » du musicien et le « corps » de l’instrument, lequel ne s’assimilerait plus à un simple objet passif mais deviendrait un « actant » à proprement parler, peut-elle s’étendre aux « corps » des autres musiciens du groupe et aux « corps » de leurs instruments ?

Axe 3 : Aller au-delà du binarisme « corps individuel »/« corps collectif »

Quand Steve Paxton, initiateur en 1972 du Contact improvisation, affirme : « Solo dancing does not exist » (la danse en solo n’existe pas), que veut-il dire ? Que « le danseur danse avec le sol : ajoutez un autre danseur, vous aurez un quatuor : chaque danseur l’un avec l’autre, et chacun avec le sol ». C’est dire que l’improvisation, y compris en « solo », ne pourrait être stricto sensu « solus », seule, ou encore individuelle, et ne pourrait, à l’inverse, faire disparaître toute singularité. Par conséquent, elle pourrait n’être toujours que « trans-individuelle » (comme le souligne notamment la philosophe canadienne Erin Manning), en rendant indissociable, à la suite des travaux entre autres de Gilbert Simondon, à la fois le psychique et le social, la personnalisation singulière des individus et le devenir social du groupe, sans sombrer ni dans un pur social ni dans un agrégat d’individus réunis artificiellement. La « trans »-individualité soulignerait à la fois le dépassement et le prolongement d’une forme d’individuation où le « Je » et le « Nous » se co-constitueraient mutuellement. En bref, la rupture des binarismes entre volontaire et involontaire, entre dedans et dehors, pourrait conduire la pratique individuelle de l’improvisation à n’être toujours que transie par un collectif, dans une association rendue possible entre l’un et le multiple, que ce collectif ou que ce multiple soit le rapport de l’improvisateur au sol, à la gravité (ou à la puissance de la terre), à l’espace, à son entourage, ou encore aux autres improvisateurs et au public.

Plus précisément, le fait de dé-centrer le sujet, par un dé-pouillement ou un dé-bordement (axe 2), conduit à récuser l’auto-centration du sujet dans l’histoire des idées pour promouvoir une hétéro- ou une extéro-centration du sujet vécue à travers le corps dans l’expérience improvisée (d’une manière parallèle ou peut-être conjointe aux pensées post-modernes d’un Deleuze ou d’un Derrida). Il en résulte que l’ultime savoir que les improvisateurs pourrait tirer de ces savoirs expérientiels ou situés que sont les pratiques d’improvisation est que l’appui « princeps » n’émane jamais d’un moi pré-existant, mais émerge toujours d’une « relation » avec l’autre (au sens large), laquelle conduit à réviser son corps et sa subjectivité comme un processus d’individuation toujours en cours, comme un acte pur de « relationnement », où les choses « me dansent », où je suis à la fois bougeant et bougé (Emma Bigé) au sein d’un flow collectif. Ce « relationnement » qui permet d’ouvrir à l’indétermination, à l’imprévisible, en bref à la création en improvisation ouvre enfin à d'autres horizons pour finir de spécifier le faire dansé ou le faire musical improvisé. Cela ouvre notamment à un nouveau vécu de la temporalité qui ne se trouve plus fondé sur une conduite formelle et linéaire du temps à venir, mais qui s’enracine dans une présence (au présent et dans l’espace), dans une « présentification » pouvant faire l’objet d’une « présentation » au cours d’une performance, dans laquelle on éprouve la singularité d’une ouverture constante des possibles (voir notamment l’épochè de l’instant chez Erwin Straus, ou encore l’état d’enregistrement — aufnahmezustand — dont parle Mauricio Kagel). Cela ouvre consécutivement à une nouvelle appréhension de l’espace, devenue multi-directionnelle ou omni-englobante (Erwin Straus) et qui fait corps avec les corps des praticiens. Et ce « partage » du temps et de l’espace, dans des rapports de co-présence au présent, dans des mouvements de co-duration, bref dans de nouveaux contextes spatio-temporels, est aussi finalement ce qui pourrait permettre d’entrevoir l’improvisation comme favorisant de nouveaux « faire ensemble », de nouvelles « écologies pratiques » : une nouvelle éthique (au sens d’une expérience partagée à plusieurs), voire une nouvelle politique (au sens du sentiment d’une communion et d’un faire de la collectivité). En somme, ces analyses sur l’expérience vécue du geste improvisé, et entre autres sur le rejet du binarisme entre l’individuel et le collectif, permettraient de réintégrer, mais peut-être différemment, l’entreprise des Cultural studies étudiées par les pays anglo-saxons pour se référer aux pratiques de performance et d’improvisation.

Argument

Improvisation in the various performing arts (dance, music, theater, etc.) seems to present a heterogeneous multiplicity, and each time singular, of forms, including correlatively to the framework in which it occurs: according to whether it is in particular a workshop improvisation (as a research of a practice or experimentation on oneself), or a performance improvisation (as a presentation to observers of a research in progress). Usually, we like to make distinctions within what would appear to be a "genre" of improvisation, by evoking "free" improvisations and "structured" improvisations, or "solo" improvisations and "group" improvisations, etc. However, don't these linguistic conveniences actually betray a specificity of the improvised experience, unsuited in its discursive structuring to these conceptual divisions between what is spontaneous and what is technical, or between what results from the individual and what results from the collective? In other words, short of creating "sub-genres" within a common "genre" that would be the figure of improvisation, wouldn't the improvised experience deconstruct, by nature, the very opposition between genres by rejecting any binarism? To do this, we have chosen to analyze the central theme of the "body of improvisation" under three specific axes - neither exclusive of each other, nor necessarily exhaustive: the axis of the learned and the popular, referring to the ambivalence between the disciplined body of learned dances and music and the supposedly spontaneous body of improvisation; the axis of the voluntary and the involuntary linked to the methodical deconstruction of gestural codes through the practice of improvisation (through the double possible way of the stripping and the overflowing of the body) ; and the axis of the individual and the collective (where the tension between the experimentation of the self and the experimentation of the common, between the individual body of the practitioner and the group that the practitioners form together by "making body", seems to embody an irreducible duplicity in the improvised practices).

Axis 1: Going beyond the "learned body"/"popular body" binarism

One could a priori think that body improvisation in the so-called "living" arts has always existed: for example, as early as the 4th century B.C., Aristotle notes in his Poetics the role of improvisation (which he calls "inspiration") in the emergence of ancient theater. A certain practice of improvisation can also be found in medieval times (with, for example, the practice of Dialectica or oratorical jousting between students within university education), or in the Italian Renaissance (with the famous Commedia dell'arte, also called Commedia All'Improvviso (improvised), which improvises shows directly in public squares). Nevertheless, improvisation was then more like a spontaneous expression of life, that is to say, a daily practice, which existed in fact, and which was not questioned because of its factual omnipresence. More precisely, it was not until 1642 that the verb "improvise" entered the French language and 1807 that the name "improvisation" emerged in the pre-romantic context, which led Jean-François de Raymond to say that the word appeared when the reality that the word covered gradually disappeared, to the benefit of its supplanting by the notations and scores in music, in dance, in theater, and to the benefit of the advent of the Beaux-arts where the beauty of the forms of the "measured dances" and of the "learned music" will become predominant. It thus appears that it is only in front of the rarefaction of the phenomenon of the improvisation that the men could begin to wonder about the existence and the value of this phenomenon. What does this contemporary reversal in favor of improvisation reveal to us? Is it a simple return to a pure spontaneity of the improvised gesture, beyond the techniques that have formatted the body throughout the classical and modern history of the arts? The end of the 19th century and especially the 20th century offer to improvisation the possibility of becoming a training tool for the actor (Stanislavski, then later Grotowski) or for the dancer (from the beginning of the 20th century, with Loïe Fuller, Ruth Saint Denis, Doris Humphrey, then especially in the middle of the 20th century in the classes of Anna Halprin and Robert Dunn, among others), or even a recognized tool of innovation in music (in Jazz, in the popularization of the ragas of the Indian music). And the second half of the twentieth century provides the framework for improvisation to become the essential factor of a theatrical presentation (e.g. The Living Theatre), dance (Judson Dance Theater, Grand Union, Contact improvisation), etc. What do these various contemporary practices reveal to us, in short? Wouldn't improvisation, in its contemporary forms, appear from now on, contrary to the binarism historically posed between spontaneity and technique, as a set of questionings, of evolutionary, experimental and conscious researches of and on the body, where the technique, if not occulted, would be unceasingly transcended in order to develop constantly new gestures and to avoid sinking into the sclerosing character of habits?

Axis 2: Going beyond the "voluntary body"/"involuntary body" binarism

Such conscious experimentations of and on the improvising body, which reject both the unconsciousness of the absolutely spontaneous gesture and the fixation of gestures codified by technique, also seem to question the traditional conceptual opposition between the inner expression of a spontaneous self and the exteriority of the rules incorporated into the body by the disciplined learning of a technique. To put it differently, the improvised experience seems to re-interrogate the binarism of inside and outside, of the inside generally associated with a form of autonomy and the outside being able to be conjugated with a form of constraint, or the binarisms of activity and passivity, etc. The result is a well-known paradox in improvisation, which consists in "wanting the involuntary", or in allowing oneself to be affected by the involvement of the outside insofar as the body can then interact with the affordances of the environment. Within this framework, somatic practices, widely diffused in the contemporary dance community, invite us to consider improvising bodies as experimental bodies that re-interrogate the behavior of our body in action (through feeling, perceiving, doing), by proposing, next to the techniques of spontaneous emergence of the gesture, a set of practices that make "gesture" a field of conscious experimentation. These initially interior techniques of gesture (where we focus on the postural, perceptive, attentional and relational mechanisms, on the sensations of weight swinging in our body, on the forces and movements that are at work there, etc.), practice a "path of stripping" by seeking to remove from our body its habits, reflexes, volitions or personal desires. In what way does such a stripping away, such a "suspension", such an "inhibition", or such a "hollowing out" (as Jacques Gaillard would say) within these practices allow us to lead to new corporations, by letting ourselves be invested and penetrated by the experience at stake, by what is "at stake" in the improvised experience? Wouldn't this faculty of making ourselves all the more sensitive to our experience be in parallel a faculty of making ourselves available to what surrounds us, the presence of others, as well as of the other in general (space, the ground, nature, others, etc.)? Wouldn't the body open to itself be at the same time a body open to otherness and exteriority? In what way, to put it differently, a form of "loss of one's body" allows one to "take back one's body" (Alice Godfroy), and to give rise to new forms of agentivity, both by becoming the fundamental element of the reconstruction of the subject and by modifying our relationship to intersubjectivity as well as to intercorporeality? These questionings will be of course to bring closer to the context of emergence anti-capitalist and anti-individualist of the practices of improvisation (for example, concerning the dance, of the Fifties and Sixties in the United States and the experiments of the post-modern dancers). Couldn't this way of "stripping" (by default) of the improvising body in dance, which mixes voluntary and involuntary, be, on the contrary, a way of "overflowing" (by excess) of the improvising body in other arts, as in music? Wouldn't there be at least two ways of diverting the codes by the improvised gesture: the way of epoche on the one hand, and the way of drunkenness on the other hand; or again, the voice of a certain form of withdrawal of oneself to make emerge the feeling of a collective on the one hand, and, on the other hand, the voice of a certain form of over-individualization of the ego from the collective? And in what way this second way of overflow would replay otherwise the deconstruction of the binarism between voluntary and involuntary? To emancipate oneself, in fact, from disciplined, trained, constructed bodies by practicing this training, this discipline to the extreme, in the attempt finally to appropriate it and to reverse its force of constraint in a force of liberation, doesn't it lead to want the involuntary in another way? Moreover, within the framework of music, does this not also lead to a re-interrogation of the opposition between the human "body" and the "body" of the instrument? If, indeed, the musician, by dint of practice, ends up domesticating the instrument by reversing the "obligatory" force of his gestures into a force of "emancipation", this could only be possible insofar as he manages to be one, to "become one" with his instrument. And can this possibility of "becoming one" between the "body" of the musician and the "body" of the instrument, which would no longer be assimilated to a simple passive object but would become an "actant" in the proper sense of the word, be extended to the "bodies" of the other musicians in the group and to the "bodies" of their instruments?

Axis 3: Going beyond the "individual body"/"collective body" binary

When Steve Paxton, initiator of Contact Improvisation in 1972, says: "Solo dancing does not exist", what does he mean? That "the dancer dances with the floor: add another dancer and you have a quartet: each dancer with each other, and each with the floor". That is to say that the improvisation, including in "solo", could not be stricto sensu "solus", alone, or individual, and could not, on the contrary, make disappear any singularity. Consequently, it could be always only "trans-individual" (as the Canadian philosopher Erin Manning underlines it in particular), by making indissociable, following the works among others of Gilbert Simondon, at the same time the psychic and the social, the singular personalization of the individuals and the social becoming of the group, without sinking neither in a pure social nor in an aggregate of artificially united individuals. The "trans"-individuality would underline at the same time the overcoming and the prolongation of a form of individuation where the "I" and the "We" would mutually co-constitute themselves. In short, the rupture of the binarisms between voluntary and involuntary, between inside and outside, could lead the individual practice of improvisation to be always only transited by a collective, in an association made possible between the one and the multiple, that this collective or that this multiple is the relation of the improviser to the ground, to the gravity (or to the power of the earth), to the space, to his surroundings, or even to the other improvisers and to the public. Specifically, de-centering the subject, through a stripping or de-bordering (axis 2), leads to a recusal of the self-centeredness of the subject in the history of ideas to promote a hetero- or extero-centeredness of the subject experienced through the body in the improvised experience (in a manner parallel to, or perhaps conjoined with, the post-modern thoughts of a Deleuze or a Derrida). As a result, the ultimate knowledge that improvisers might draw from these experiential or situated knowledges that are improvisational practices is that the "princeps" support never emanates from a pre-existing self, but always emerges from a "relationship" with the other (in the broad sense), which leads to revise one's body and subjectivity as a process of individuation always in progress, as a pure act of "relating", where things "dance me", where I am both moving and moved (Emma Bigé) within a collective flow. This "relationship" which allows to open to the indeterminacy, to the unpredictable, in short to the creation in improvisation opens finally to other horizons to finish specifying the danced or the improvised musical making. This opens in particular to a new experience of temporality which is not founded any more on a formal and linear conduct of the time to come, but which is rooted in a presence (in the present and in the space), in a "presentification" being able to be the object of a "presentation" during a performance, in which one experiences the singularity of a constant opening of the possible (see in particular the epoche of the instant at Erwin Straus, or the state of recording - aufnahmezustand - of which Mauricio Kagel speaks). This consequently opens up a new apprehension of space, which has become multi-directional or omni-englobal (Erwin Straus) and which is one with the bodies of the practitioners. And this "sharing" of time and space, in relationships of co-presence in the present, in movements of co-duration, in short in new spatio-temporal contexts, is also finally what could allow us to glimpse improvisation as favoring new "doing together", new "practical ecologies": a new ethics (in the sense of an experience shared by many), or even a new politics (in the sense of the feeling of a communion and of a making of the community). In short, these analyses on the lived experience of the improvised gesture, and among other things on the rejection of the binarism between the individual and the collective, would allow to reintegrate, but perhaps differently, the enterprise of the Cultural studies studied by the Anglo-Saxon countries to refer to the practices of performance and improvisation.



