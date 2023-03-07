Traduction et résistances (La Main de Thôt n°12, 2024)

(english version below)

La pratique de la traduction invite sans cesse à une confrontation avec la notion de résistance, et ce sur plusieurs plans. Qu’il s’agisse du choix du texte que l’on traduit ou de la stratégie mise en place par la personne qui le traduit, ou encore des conditions de travail auxquelles elle est confrontée, cette résistance se fait sentir à toutes les étapes du processus, et s’applique également à la réception du texte traduit ainsi qu’à la visibilité ou à l’invisibilité des traducteurs et traductrices et de l’acte traductif lui-même. Ainsi, les stratégies d’invention et de renouvellement des formes dans le but de faire “parade à l’intraduisible” (Georges L. Bastin) constituent l’une des illustrations de cette notion à travers laquelle se dessinent les rapports entre texte qui résiste et traducteurs et traductrices qui affrontent cette résistance.



Quels que soient la forme, le genre, ou encore la portée du texte à traduire, les résistances se font sentir dans la prise en compte de ses traits stylistiques ou culturels, certains textes présentant davantage de difficultés liées, par exemple, à la présence d’une identité culturelle et/ou linguistique dite “non-standard”. Là où se présentent des résistances, le premier réflexe est de tenter de trouver une solution qui ne heurte pas le lecteur, une porte d’entrée dans la langue d’arrivée pour tenter de fournir au lecteur un accès à la spécificité, à l’étrangeté du texte, à l’Autre. Cependant, le recours à des formes dites équivalentes (sur le plan linguistique ou culturel) est susceptible de donner lieu à des réticences importantes en raison de la part d'inattendu qu'elles recèlent et qui peuvent être de nature à dérouter lectorat, éditeur(s), voire, le cas échéant, auteur du texte source lui-même.



Dans le sillage des théories proposées par Antoine Berman, Lawrence Venuti a posé les termes d'une polémique il y a une vingtaine d'années, soutenant que la domestication (ou, en d’autres termes, l'échec à dépasser une résistance du texte) était majoritaire dans les pratiques anglo-américaines de traduction alors que l'étrangeté/défamiliarisation aurait été minoritaire, symptôme direct des forces de l'impérialisme culturel anglo-américain. Cette réflexion se poursuit et se diversifie, notamment à propos du continuum entre la domestication et la préservation d'une relative étrangeté qui est intrinsèque à l'acte de traduire (voir Boyden 2006). Le débat tend également à se concentrer sur les différentes façons d’appréhender les normes de traduction et/ou les normes linguistiques en usage dans la langue d’arrivée.



Certains traducteurs et traductrices vont jusqu’à se lancer dans des projets de traduction engagée, visant à remettre au centre du texte un genre ou une appartenance culturelle ou communautaire. De telles approches ont souvent pour but de tenter de résister à l'invisibilisation de voix minoritaires, laissant de côté des questions plus pragmatiques liées à la lisibilité et à la fluidité du texte traduit. La pratique de la retraduction de textes plus anciens peut par ailleurs constituer une manière de présenter le texte source résistant à la lumière d’une nouvelle époque, de nouvelles idées et stratégies de traduction, et de trouver le cas échéant de nouvelles solutions.



Les conditions matérielles de la traduction peuvent être conçues comme une contrainte productive, mais aussi comme une résistance opposée à l’acte de traduire. On peut notamment prendre en compte les contraintes et possibilités inhérentes à la traduction audiovisuelle et au sur-titrage, ainsi que les choix typographiques et l’utilisation de certains outils technologiques. Ce type de questionnement peut également inclure la place ancillaire occupée par la traduction dans certaines conceptions (la traduction se trouvant parfois réduite, notamment dans le domaine pédagogique, à une simple mise en application de compétences grammaticales ou lexicales).



Enfin, à la lumière de débats récents, on pourra envisager les résistances qui se manifestent à l'occasion d'un choix de traducteur ou traductrice ainsi que les facteurs idéologiques, éthiques et affectifs qui peuvent conditionner ces prises de position.



Les pistes ainsi dégagées ne comportent aucun caractère prescriptif ou limitatif. Tous les champs de la traduction sont concernés, sans exclusive (traduction littéraire, technique, scientifique, audiovisuelle, théâtrale, interprétation, auto-traduction, enseignement).



Cet appel à contributions fait suite à une journée d’étude sur le même thème qui s’est tenue à Toulouse le 20 mai 2022, mais élargit les questions abordées à toute sphère linguistique. Les contributions doivent être proposées dans une des langues de la revue (langue des signes française, français, anglais, espagnol, allemand, italien) et s'inscrire dans ses différentes rubriques :



● approches épistémologiques/articles thématiques



● propos de traducteur·rices



● figures de traducteur·rices



● la parole aux étudiant·es



● recensions



Les articles thématiques doivent compter entre 30 000 et 50 000 signes. Les contributions aux rubriques propos de traducteur·rices, figures de traducteur·rices, la parole aux étudiant·es s'inscriront de préférence dans le thème du numéro. La longueur de ces contributions, ainsi que celle des recensions, n’est soumise à aucune exigence particulière.



Les propositions de contribution (de 500 mots) sont à envoyer conjointement aux deux éditrices du numéro, Tiffane Levick (tiffane.levick@univ-tlse2.fr) et Nathalie Vincent-Arnaud (nathalie.vincent-arnaud@univ-tlse2.fr) avant le 30 juin 2023.

Calendrier indicatif :



● diffusion de l’appel : mars 2023



● envoi de la proposition : 30 juin 2023



● notification d’acceptation : septembre 2023



● envoi de la contribution (30 000 - 50 000 signes) : 1 mars 2024



● notification d’acceptation / demande de corrections pour les articles acceptés : 30 juin 2024



● renvoi des articles corrigés : 15 septembre 2024



Mise en ligne du numéro : décembre 2024

—

The practice of translation lends itself to a continued conversation around the notion of resistance, on a number of levels. Whether it be in terms of the text chosen for translation or the strategy deployed by the person translating it, or indeed the conditions in which the project is undertaken, this resistance can be perceived at every stage of the process. It also applies to the reception of the translated text as well as to the (in)visibility of the translator and of the translation process itself. As such, the use of inventive and innovative strategies in an attempt to parry the untranslatable (cf. Georges L. Bastin) constitutes one illustration of this notion, creating a dialogue between “resisting” texts and translators facing this resistance.



Regardless of the form, the genre, or the scope of the text to be translated, resistance arises when considering its stylistic or cultural features, with some texts presenting more challenges related, for example, to the presence of a so-called "non-standard" cultural and/or linguistic identity. Wherever resistance is encountered, the translator's immediate reflex tends to lie in identifying a solution that does not compromise readability, thus providing a gateway into the target language and offering access to the specificity and foreignness of the text, to the Other. However, the use of supposedly equivalent forms (from a linguistic or cultural point of view) may seem unexpected or unsuitable, potentially troubling the reader, the editor(s), and perhaps even the author of the source text itself.



Drawing on theories proposed by Antoine Berman, Lawrence Venuti sowed the seeds of controversy some twenty years ago when he argued that domestication (or, in other words, a failure to overcome textual resistance) was prevalent in Anglo-American translation practices, with the use of foreignizing strategies being rare. He affirmed that this was a direct result of the forces of Anglo-American cultural imperialism. Discussions relating to foreignizing and domesticating practices have continued into the 2020s and a wider range of questions have made their way into the debate, particularly with regard to the continuum between the perceived desire to domesticate translated texts and the preservation of a relative foreignness in the text which is actually intrinsic to the act of translation (see Boyden 2006). The debate also tends to place emphasis on different ways of grappling with the strength of translation and/or linguistic norms in the target language.



Some translators go so far as to embark on translation projects of a more activist nature, aiming to place a particular gender or cultural or community affiliation at the center of the translated text. Such approaches are often intended to resist the invisibilization of minority voices, sidelining more pragmatic issues related to the readability and the fluidity of the translated text. The practice of retranslating older texts can also provide a means of presenting the resistant source text in light of a new era, new ideas, or translation strategies, and of finding new solutions in accordance with these developments.



The material conditions of translation may be understood as a productive form of constraint, but also as a resistance to the very act of translation. In particular, we can take into account the constraints and possibilities inherent in audiovisual translation and surtitling, as well as typographic choices and the use of certain technological tools. Such questioning can also include the subsidiary status of translation in certain contexts, with translation sometimes reduced, particularly in the educational field, to a means of developing grammatical or lexical skills.



Finally, in the light of recent discussions, we may consider the resistance that arises when choosing a translator, as well as the ideological, ethical and emotional factors that can condition specific stances.



The lines of enquiry outlined above are by no means exhaustive or prescriptive. All fields of translation will be considered, including (but not limited to) literary, technical, scientific, audiovisual, theatrical, interpreting, self-translation, and teaching.



This call for papers follows a one-day conference on the same theme held in Toulouse on May 20, 2022, but extends considerations to any linguistic sphere. Contributions must be proposed in any of the journal’s languages (English, French sign language, French, German, Italian, Spanish) and fall within one of the following sections:



● epistemological approaches/thematic articles



● translator statements



● translator profiles



● student contributions



● reviews



Thematic articles should be between 30,000 and 50,000 characters. Contributions to the sections "Translator statements", "Translator profiles" and "Student contributions" should correspond preferably to the theme of resistance and translation. The length of these contributions, as well as that of the reviews, is not subject to any particular restrictions.



Proposals (500 words) should be sent jointly to the two editors of the issue, Tiffane Levick (tiffane.levick@univ-tlse2.fr) and Nathalie Vincent-Arnaud (nathalie.vincent-arnaud@univ-tlse2.fr), before 30 June 2023.



Estimated publication schedule:



● circulation of the call: March 2023



● submission of proposals: June 30, 2023



● notification of acceptance: September 2023



● submission of contributions (30,000 - 50,000 characters): March 1, 2024



● notification of acceptance / request for corrections: June 30, 2024



● submission of corrected articles: September 15, 2024



● online publication of the issue: December 2024