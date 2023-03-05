Anuario de Letras Modernas :  'Commemorating the twenty-fifth Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone'

DOSSIER Anuario de Letras Modernas Vol. 26, No. 2

After all this time: Commemorating the twenty-fifth Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone



June 2022 marked the twenty-fifth anniversary of the publication of the first volume of the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, released in the United States as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. We believe this occasion is a timely opportunity to examine the reception of J. K. Rowling’s works, their legacy in fantasy literature and film, and their politics of representation. The seven novels set in Hogwarts School of Magic and Wizardry were formative for a whole generation of readers, and their cultural relevance among a young audience has not yet been surpassed. Although Rowling has, in recent years, made remarks that lead to polarization and division, we contend that a critical approach to her novels foregrounds reading as a process of negotiation, where univocity and rigid categories are questioned. Therefore, it is possible to conduct insightful analyses that focus on the literary work as a phenomenon whose existence is relatively autonomous and contribute to a nuanced reflection on the stories that we resort to in order to understand and act upon reality.



This thematic dossier is designed with a focus informed by cultural studies. This means that the literary and filmic works consumed and enjoyed by millions of people are worthy of academic attention, given that they are sites in which ideologies and meanings can reinforce existing systems or be subject to subversive rereadings. Similarly, affect and emotion theories provide innovative tools to approach these discussions, as these fields have advocated for a recovery of the elements that move, enthrall, and bewitch us in our encounters with literary texts.



Taking this background into account, Anuario de Letras Modernas invites professionals in the fields of literature, arts, and humanities to contribute to the second issue of the 26th volume with original, unpublished research articles dealing with the Harry Potter series.



The following are some possible subtopics:





Literary influences and genres: myth, fantasy, mystery, coming-of-age stories, heroic narratives.

Adaptation and intermediality

Translating Harry Potter

Harry Potter, academia, and the literary canon

Gender, sexuality, class, and race: politics of representation in the novels and films

Representing British identity and otherness: international affairs, muggles, and magical creatures

Fandom and the online life of the series

Affect, escapism, and nostalgia: the impact of Harry Potter on popular culture





This volume will prioritize submissions related to the thematic dossier. Nevertheless, papers and reviews concerning modern languages and literature, literary theory, and the teaching of languages and literature, along with unpublished literary translations, will also be considered.



Research papers and translations must be 5000-7000 words long, including footnotes and a bibliography. Reviews must be 1800 words maximum and must include the bibliographical information of the work being reviewed. The name of the author of the review will be written at the end, mentioning their institution.



Submissions that comply with the journal’s Author Guidelines will be submitted to double-blind peer review. Anuario de Letras Modernas is published during the first ten days of the months of May and November every year. Submissions are accepted throughout the year, but the deadline to be included in Volume 26, Issue 2, is May 19th, 2023. This issue will be published in November 2023.

---------

DOSSIER Anuario de Letras Modernas Vol. 26, No. 2

After all this time: A 25 años de Harry Potter y la piedra filosofal



En junio de 2022 se cumplieron 25 años de la publicación en inglés de la primera novela de la saga de Harry Potter, Harry Potter y la piedra filosofal; por ello, consideramos necesario abrir espacios enfocados en examinar la recepción de la obra de J. K. Rowling, su legado en la literatura y el cine de fantasía y sus políticas de la representación desde una perspectiva actual. Los siete libros ambientados en la Escuela Hogwarts de Magia y Hechicería formaron a una generación de lectores/as y tuvieron una relevancia cultural entre el público lector joven que a la fecha no ha sido superada. Si bien durante los últimos años Rowling ha expresado posicionamientos que conducen a la polarización y a la división, consideramos que aproximarnos en forma crítica a sus novelas es una manera productiva de traer al primer plano la lectura como un proceso de negociación donde se cuestionan la univocidad y las categorías rígidas; por lo tanto, es posible realizar análisis enriquecedores que privilegien la obra como un fenómeno con existencia hasta cierto punto autónoma y que contribuyan a una reflexión matizada sobre las historias a las que recurrimos para comprender e intervenir en la realidad.



Este dossier se concibe desde una perspectiva inspirada por los estudios culturales, considerando que los productos literarios y cinematográficos que son consumidos y valorados por millones de personas ameritan atención académica dado que son espacios en los que las ideologías y los significados pueden respaldar los sistemas existentes, o bien movilizarse de maneras subversivas. De manera similar, los estudios sobre la afectividad y las emociones pueden aportar puntos de vista innovadores a esta discusión, pues también han abogado por una recuperación de lo que nos conmueve, atrapa y hechiza en el encuentro con los textos literarios.



Considerando lo anterior, para el segundo número del volumen 26, el Anuario de Letras Modernas convoca a especialistas en el área de la literatura, las artes y las humanidades a enviar artículos de investigación inéditos y originales relacionados con la saga del joven mago.



Algunas de las aproximaciones posibles son:





Influencias y géneros literarios: mitología, fantasía, misterio, historias de crecimiento, tramas de heroísmo

Adaptación e intermedialidad

Las traducciones de Harry Potter

Harry Potter y su relación con el canon y la academia

Género, sexualidad, clase, racialización: políticas de la representación en las novelas y películas

Representaciones de la identidad británica y de la otredad: relaciones internacionales, muggles y criaturas mágicas

Fandom y la vida online de la serie

Afecto, escapismo y nostalgia en Harry Potter: el impacto de la serie en la cultura popular





Aunque en este número privilegiaremos las contribuciones en torno al tema del dossier, continuaremos con la recepción de artículos de investigación y reseñas en torno a las literaturas en lenguas modernas, teoría literaria y didáctica de la lengua y la literatura, así como traducciones inéditas.



Los artículos de investigación y las traducciones tendrán un mínimo de 5000 y un máximo de 7000 palabras, incluyendo bibliografía y notas. Las reseñas tendrán un máximo de 1800 palabras y deberán indicar la ficha bibliográfica de la obra reseñada. El nombre del autor de la reseña se incluirá al final de ésta, indicando la institución a la cual está adscrito.



Los trabajos que se ajusten a las directrices para autores y autoras establecidos por la revista serán evaluados mediante un sistema de dictaminación doble ciego por académicos especializados. Anuario de Letras Modernas se publica durante los primeros 10 días de mayo y los primeros 10 días de noviembre de cada año. Aunque consideraremos las colaboraciones que lleguen durante todo el año, la fecha límite para quedar incluidas en este número es el 19 de mayo de 2023. La publicación del número está prevista para noviembre de 2023.