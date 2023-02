Octave Mirbeau : vie et fiction, théâtre, critique d'art et amitiés / Octave Mirbeau. Life and Fiction, Drama, Art Criticism, and Friendships (2023 Rocky Mountain Modern Language Association Convention, Denver, Colorado)

CALL FOR PAPERS / Appel a contributions



2023 Rocky Mountain Modern Language Association Convention



Deadline for Abstracts: April 1, 2023

Conference Dates: October 11-14, 2023

Conference Location: Denver, Colorado



Octave Mirbeau: Life and Fiction, Drama, Art Criticism, and Friendships / Octave Mirbeau : vie et fiction, théâtre, critique d'art et amitiés



Frederic Leveziel, University of South Florida, fleveziel@usf.edu



Description: Welcomes proposals of 50 to 100 words on Mirbeau’s Fiction, Drama, Art Criticism, and Friendships. Please 5-100 word proposals in French

or English. Please include name, affiliation, address, telephone, and email.