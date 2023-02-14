Reclaiming Spaces. Spatiality and the (Re)occupation of Spaces in the French and Francophone World (ASMCF Annual Conference 2023, London & Hybrid)

Call for Papers



ASMCF Annual Conference 2023



Reclaiming Spaces: Spatiality and the (Re)occupation of Spaces in the French and Francophone World



7-8 September 2023 (London & Hybrid)



*Version en français ci-dessous



The 2023 ASMCF annual conference will seek to explore the concept of spatiality: the physical and social dimensions of space and how they shape our experiences, identities, and cultures. The theme builds on last year’s conference on “presence, absence, hybridity” and interrogates the occupation of spaces as a means to understand modern and contemporary French and Francophone cultures and identities. This is of particular importance at a time when people are (re)occupying spaces that had been restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic and reflecting on the new relation to space brought about by this crisis.

To mark this reoccupation of spaces and the first in-person conference since the pandemic, the 2023 conference will take place in London - a hub of Anglo-French relations. For centuries, London has been a haven of revolutionary émigrés and governments in exile and the site of a thriving francophone community. Drawing on the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with regard to accessibility and environmental impact, hybrid modes of participation will also be possible.

Henri Lefebvre notes that “[e]very social space is the outcome of a process with many aspects and many contributing currents, signifying and non-signifying, perceived and directly experienced, practical and theoretical. In short, every social space has a history.” Space is therefore not only socially constructed, but it is also a relational category, capable of shaping beings and identities through the notions of mobility, belonging and place. While this has been evident in many domains of French and Francophone Studies (post-colonial studies and International Relations, for example), the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic could lead the whole community into a reflection on the meaning of space and the different ways of occupying it, especially for those who had to engage with new modes of teaching and accessing primary materials. Teaching without a classroom and researching without a library, for example, have rendered space a central theme for French and Francophone Studies. Conversely, the pandemic has shed light on different spatialities (peoples in occupied territories, for example, have been in lockdown since long before 2020). The conference will therefore examine the multiple ways in which meaning is attributed to the notion of “spatiality”, as well as the pertinence of a separation between “central” and “marginal” or “peripheral” spatialities. We therefore invite contributions relating to, but not limited to the following topics:



Occupying and defining hubs: Centre vs. periphery in synchronic and diachronic perspectives​.

Ecocriticism: landscapes and their construction, alienation from natural spaces, lived spaces, ecospatial imaginations, urban and rural spaces.

Occupying spaces, occupying places of power.

Activism and embodied politics: how can we better understand the interplay between activism and the occupation of urban and rural spaces?

Reclaiming places and spaces: migration, minorities, space and spatiality, producing inclusive spaces, ​evolution of ideologies of inclusion/ exclusion, spatial assimilation and residential segregation and gentrification.

Contested spaces: transnational and regional identities in the French and Francophone world, reclaiming territories and the past.

Spaces of cultural exchange and artistic effervescence throughout history.

Space in film studies: making and occupying spaces​ and places in cinema, reclaiming cinematographic spaces.

Virtual spaces: reality, virtual reality and digital cultures redefining space.



We would welcome proposals for these and other topics post-1789 (in history, literary, cultural and post-colonial studies, architecture, film and media studies, and the political and social sciences) relevant to the theme of spatiality and occupying spaces. Contributions can be in either French or English. Contributions from postgraduate students are especially welcome.



The Association encourages proposals for complete panels (of 3 or 4 speakers). These should include the names, affiliation and e-mail addresses of all speakers. One individual involved should be clearly designated as the proposer with overall responsibility for the proposed session. As well as a 250-300 word abstract for each speaker, proposals should contain a 300 word outline of the rationale for the proposed panel.



Please send abstracts (250-300 words) for panels or individual papers by 31 March 2023 by e-mail to the conference support officers, Sara Mechkarini and Julia Ribeiro Thomaz on espaces2023asmcf@gmail.com.



The ASMCF is delighted to offer a Postgraduate Essay Prize for the best paper given at the annual conference. Postgraduate presenters are invited to write up their presentation in article form for consideration, due 8 weeks after the conference closes. The prize consists of a £100 cheque and an invitation to submit the winning paper to the Association's journal, Modern & Contemporary France. All articles submitted to the journal go through the full peer-review process. For more information, please contact the Prizes Officer, Jamie Steele, at j.steele@bathspa.ac.uk.

—

Appel à communications



Conférence annuelle ASMCF 2023



Récupération des espaces : spatialité et (re)occupation d'espaces en France et dans le monde francophone



7-8 septembre 2023 (Londres et hybride)



La conférence annuelle de l'ASMCF 2023 cherchera à explorer le concept de spatialité : les dimensions physique et sociale de l'espace et comment elles façonnent nos expériences, nos identités et nos cultures. Ce thème s'appuie sur la conférence de l'année dernière autour de « présence, absence, hybridité » et s’interroge sur l'occupation des espaces pour comprendre les cultures et identités françaises et francophones modernes et contemporaines. Cela est particulièrement pertinent à un moment où les gens réoccupent des espaces qui ont été restreints pendant la pandémie de COVID-19 et réfléchissent à la nouvelle relation à l'espace engendrée par cette crise.

Pour marquer cette réoccupation des espaces et la première conférence en format présentiel depuis la pandémie, la conférence 2023 aura lieu à Londres, centre des relations anglo-françaises. Depuis plusieurs siècles, Londres est un havre d'émigrés révolutionnaires et de gouvernements en exil, ainsi que le site d'une communauté francophone florissante. Prenant en considération les leçons apprises pendant la pandémie de COVID-19, en particulier en ce qui concerne l'accessibilité et l'impact environnemental, des modes de participation hybrides seront également possibles.



Henri Lefebvre affirme que « tout espace social résulte d’un processus à multiples aspects et mouvements : signifiant et non-signifiant, perçu et vécu, pratique et théorique. Bref, tout espace social a une histoire ». L'espace n'est donc pas seulement construit socialement, mais il est également une catégorie relationnelle, capable de façonner les individus et les identités à travers les notions de mobilité, d'appartenance et de place. Bien que cela soit évident dans de nombreux domaines des études françaises et francophones (études postcoloniales et relations internationales, par exemple), les restrictions imposées par la pandémie de COVID-19 pourraient inciter une réflexion sur le sens de l'espace et les différentes façons de l'occuper, notamment pour ceux qui ont dû s'adapter à de nouveaux modes d'enseignement et d'accès aux sources. L'enseignement à distance et la recherche privée d’accès aux archives et bibliothèques, par exemple, font de l'espace un thème central pour les études françaises et francophones. À l'inverse, la pandémie a mis en évidence différentes spatialités (les peuples dans les territoires occupés, par exemple, connaissent le confinement depuis longtemps avant 2020). La conférence examinera donc les nombreuses manières dont le concept de « spatialité » est interprété, ainsi que la pertinence de distinguer entre les spatialités « centrales » et « marginales » ou « périphériques ». Nous invitons donc les contributions liées, mais pas limitées, aux thèmes suivants :



Occupation et définition des espaces dits centraux : centre vs périphérie dans les perspectives synchrones et diachrones.

Écocritique : paysages et leur construction, aliénation des espaces naturels, espaces vécus, imaginations écospatiales, espaces urbains et ruraux.

Occupation des espaces et des centres de pouvoir.

Activisme et politique incarnée : comment mieux comprendre l'interaction entre l'activisme et l'occupation des espaces urbains et ruraux ?

Reprise des lieux et des espaces : migration, minorités, espace et spatialité, création d'espaces inclusifs, évolution des idéologies d'inclusion/exclusion, assimilation spatiale et ségrégation résidentielle et gentrification.

Espaces contestés : identités transnationales et régionales en France et dans le monde francophone, réappropriation des territoires et du passé.

Espaces d'échange culturel et effervescence artistique dans l'histoire.

Espace dans les études cinématographiques : création et occupation d'espaces et de lieux au cinéma, reprise des espaces cinématographiques.

Espaces virtuels : réalité, réalité virtuelle et cultures numériques redéfinissant l'espace.



Nous vous invitons à soumettre vos propositions de communications s’inscrivant dans cette thématique et portant sur la France et la Francophonie post-1789. Les domaines d’intérêt de l’Association relèvent des études littéraires et artistiques, études culturelles, études postcoloniales, du cinéma et des études des médias, des sciences politiques et sociales. Les communications pourront se faire en anglais ou en français. Nous encourageons particulièrement les propositions des étudiants en thèse ou en master.

Nous vous encourageons à soumettre des propositions de tables rondes complètes (de trois ou quatre intervenant.e.s). Veuillez accompagner vos propositions des noms et des coordonnées (institution, adresse électronique) de tou.te.s les intervenant.e.s ainsi que de la personne responsable de la table ronde. Les propositions seront également accompagnées des résumés de chaque intervention (250-300 mots par communication), et d’un paragraphe (300 mots) résumant les objectifs du panel proposé.

Veuillez soumettre vos propositions de panel ou vos propositions de communications individuelles (250-300 mots env.) à Sara Mechkarini et Julia Ribeiro Thomaz à espaces2023asmcf@gmail.com avant le 31 mars 2023.



L’ ASMCF a le plaisir d’offrir le Postgraduate Essay Prize pour la meilleure communication donnée lors de son congrès annuel. Les étudiants de master ou de doctorat sont invités à rédiger leur communication sous forme d’article et de le soumettre dans un délai de huit semaines après la clôture du congrès. Le.la lauréat.e reçoit un chèque de 100GBP ainsi qu’une invitation à publier l’article dans la revue de l’association Modern and Contemporary France où l’article passe par une évaluation à l’aveugle par les pairs. Tout article soumis à la revue est sujet à une évaluation à l’aveugle. Pour de plus amples informations veuillez contacter Jamie Steele, le responsable des prix de l’Association : j.steele@bathspa.ac.uk.



