Appel à communications



Colloque interdisciplinaire « Lire, décrire, interpréter : Louis Marin entre texte et image »



UCLouvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, 16-17 novembre 2023



Le philosophe Louis Marin (1931-1992) a été surtout identifié comme un théoricien de l’image. Autour de 1990, Norman Bryson le rapprochait de la « New Art History » anglophone et Thomas Mitchell le citait parmi ceux qui auraient secoué l’histoire de l’art de son « sommeil dogmatique ». En France, Marin a été la source importante d’un renouvellement de l’histoire de l’art, surtout parmi ceux qui ont voulu se démarquer de l’autorité par exemple d’André Chastel. On trouve cependant également son influence dans d’autres domaines, à commencer par la littérature, à travers ses travaux sur Pascal et Port-Royal, Montaigne, Stendhal, Perrault ou La Fontaine, pour ne citer que quelques exemples. On constate toutefois que dans ce domaine aussi, c’est en quelque sorte l’image qui est au cœur de ses préoccupations, jetant les bases finalement d’une reconsidération radicale ce qu’on appelle de manière souvent figée « les relations texte-image ». Des auteurs comme Bernard Vouilloux ou Bertrand Rougé inscrivent ainsi leurs travaux dans ce sillage.



Si cette reconsidération des relations entre texte et image est si radicale, c’est que Marin a été un théoricien moins de l’image que de la figure (pour utiliser un terme largement employé par lui-même, ressortissant aussi bien à la rhétorique qu’à la théorie de l’art et à la théologie), c’est-à-dire le théoricien du lieu où s’entrecroisent l’image et la parole, la perception et le langage, le regard et l’écriture – le lieu de leur « concrétion », pour reprendre son vocabulaire. C’est d’un autre rapport entre ces deux plans essentiels du sens dont il est question dans ses écrits ; autre, du moins, que celui postulé par une histoire de l’art dont Erwin Panofsky est souvent présenté, à tort ou à raison, comme le patriarche : une historiographie où le texte se situe en amont de l’œuvre d’art, comme son explication, comme le code de sa lecture, alors que ce qui s’affirme chez Marin est une configuration où l’œuvre et le discours (ou le texte et l’image à l’intérieur d’une œuvre) renvoient l’une à l’autre sans qu’une véritable priorité ne puisse jamais s’établir. Il rejoint par là un programme que Roland Barthes avait ouvertement formulé pour la critique littéraire au moins dès 1963 : remplacer l’analogie entre des parties d’une œuvre et des documents extérieurs à celle-ci par l’homologie entre la totalité de l’œuvre et d’autres totalités (discursives, sociales, historiques, psychiques…).



Ce colloque voudrait explorer les apparitions et transformations de ce jeu du texte et de l’image chez Marin et leur reprise dans d’autres disciplines, mais aussi les situer dans une multiplicité de tentatives contemporaines de reconfigurer les liens entre image et texte, œuvre et discours, art et littérature. Il aura lieu les 16-17 novembre 2023 à l'UCLouvain (Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgique).



Les propositions en français ou en anglais (2500 caractères max.) et un court CV sont à envoyer pour le 28 février 2023 à agnes.guiderdoni@uclouvain.be et giacomo.fuk@uclouvain.be



Ce colloque est organisé dans le cadre du projet de recherche « Statut et fonctions de la description chez Louis Marin : une conception inchoative de la représentation », financé par le F.R.S.-FNRS (PDR T.0102.22).

Call for papers



Interdisciplinary conference “Reading, describing, interpreting: Louis Marin between text and image”



UCLouvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, 16-17 November 2023





The philosopher Louis Marin (1931-1992) has been mainly identified as a theoretician of the image. Around 1990, Norman Bryson linked him to the English-speaking “New Art History” and Thomas Mitchell cited him as one of those who shook art history from its “dogmatic slumber”. In France, Marin was an important source of renewal in art history, especially among those who wanted to distance themselves from the authority of André Chastel, for example. However, his influence can also be found in other fields, starting with literature, through his work on Pascal and Port-Royal, Montaigne, Stendhal, Perrault, or La Fontaine, to name but a few. However, in this field too, it is the image that is at the heart of his preoccupations, laying the foundations for a radical reconsideration of what is often referred to as “text-image relationship”. Authors such as Bernard Vouilloux or Bertrand Rougé have thus placed their work in this wake.



If this reconsideration of the relationship between text and image is so radical, it is because Marin was a theoretician not so much of the image as of the figure (to use a term widely employed by himself, which comes from rhetoric as well as art theory and theology), that is to say, the theoretician of the place where image and speech, perception and language, gaze and writing intersect – the place of their “concretion”, to use his vocabulary. It is a different relationship between these two essential levels of meaning that is at issue in his writings; different, at least, from that postulated by an art history of which Erwin Panofsky is often presented, rightly or wrongly, as the father: a historiography in which the text is situated upstream of the work of art, as its explanation, as the code of its reading, whereas what is affirmed in Marin’s work is a configuration in which the work (of art) and the discourse (or the text and the image within a work) refer to each other without a real priority ever being established. In this way, he is in line with a programme that Roland Barthes had explicitly formulated for literary criticism at least as early as 1963: to replace the analogy between parts of a work and documents external to it by the homology between the totality of the work and other totalities (discursive, social, historical, psychic...).



This conference would like to explore the manifestations and transformations of this interplay between text and image in Marin’s writings and thought, and their resurgence in other disciplines, but also to situate them in a multiplicity of contemporary attempts to reconfigure the links between image and text, work (of art) and discourse, art and literature. It will take place on 16-17 November 2023 at UCLouvain (Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium).



Proposals in French or English (max. 2500 characters) and a short CV should be sent by 28 February 2023 to agnes.guiderdoni@uclouvain.be and giacomo.fuk@uclouvain.be



This conference is organised within the framework of the research project “Status and functions of description in Louis Marin: an inchoative conception of representation”, funded by the F.R.S.-FNRS (PDR T.0102.22).