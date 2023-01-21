"Écologies des mondes de l’océan Indien" (Revue TrOPICS)

Appel à contribution – Revue TrOPICS : numéro à paraître en juin 2024



Écologies des mondes de l’océan Indien



Numéro dirigé par Léo Abgrall, Daphné Bérenger et Élisa Huet



[English version below]





Pierre Schoentjes déclare dans son ouvrage Ce qui a lieu : l’écriture de la nature n’est jamais essentiellement descriptive, et certainement jamais “objective”, mais […] elle évoque […] volontiers l’histoire du pays, les coutumes des habitants, l’étymologie des lieux-dits, la littérature, les données des sciences naturelles, les mythes et les histoires populaires…Tout cet héritage culturel situe l’expérience de la nature dans le temps et donne une profondeur au regard[1].



Ce lien essentiel que relève Schoentjes entre l’écriture de la nature et un certain rapport au monde est au cœur de cet appel à contribution. De façon plus précise, ce numéro à paraître se donne pour objets de réflexion les écologies des mondes de l’océan Indien dans un contexte colonial et post-colonial. Une des questions qui sous-tend les réflexions des auteurs de cet appel à contribution est celle de l’écologie indiaocéanique. Si le point de départ de la réflexion des rédacteurs du présent argumentaire est d’abord une île créole (l’île de la Réunion) et le sud-ouest de l’océan Indien, les contributions et les travaux que nous appelons à envisager — l’océan Indien que nous invitons à considérer — ne s’y restreignent nullement. Pourront donc être pris pour objets d’études tout espace de et dans l’océan Indien, le bordant ou s’y connectant, ainsi que toute démarche visant à comparer l’écologie, le rapport aux vivants, entre les lieux de cet océan (Madagascar, côte est-africaine, côte du Moyen-Orient, monde indien, Asie du sud-est, Océanie et Australie de l’ouest) et d’autres espaces[2]. Cet appel s’intéresse donc aux recherches traitant des écologies de l’océan Indien. Ce pluriel souhaite ainsi mettre l'accent sur la pluralité des relations à l’environnement dans l’océan Indien, qui ne peuvent certainement pas se limiter à une compréhension univoque. Nous invitons donc, au sein de cet espace océanique, les contributeurs à penser les écologies et l’écocritique, dans la lignée d’Alain Suberchicot, de façon comparée[3].



Dans l’Atlantique, Malcolm Ferdinand propose d’envisager une « écologie décoloniale ». Nous souhaiterions dans ce numéro nous demander comment cette dernière peut se décliner et s’exprimer dans l’océan Indien. Ce numéro se voulant inter/trans/pluridiciplinaire au sein des sciences humaines et sociales, plusieurs méthodologies de lecture pourront être mobilisées. Toutes les démarches relevant de l’écopoétique, de l’écoféminisme et notamment de l’écocritique entrent dans la ligne de réflexion du présent argumentaire. Cette relation centrale des humains, notamment par l’imaginaire et les pratiques, à la nature pourra être interrogée par le paysage. Pour Yves Lughinbul, ce dernier est « avant tout une image élaborée à partir des souvenirs, de mythes, de connaissances, bref, de culture[4] ». Augustin Berque, pour sa part, conçoit le rapport au paysage comme une « médiance[5] » d’une société à son environnement. Il sera possible d’étudier les paysages de l'intérieur des terres (insulaires ou pas), des jardins ou encore du seascape. La notion même de « transported landscapes[6] », ces paysages migrant d’un lieu à l’autre, intéresse les réflexions que tend à susciter ce numéro. Dans la volonté d’approfondir la réflexion sur les conséquences de l’action humaine sur la nature dans l’océan Indien, les contributions pourront également se concentrer autour de la notion d’ « ecological grief[7] ». Ainsi, si le « chagrin écologique » désigne la dégradation environnementale, les changements environnementaux, la perte du paysage connu ou la rupture à l’égard d’un certain rapport au paysage, pourra être interrogée la façon dont ce chagrin résonne dans l’océan Indien : que signifie-t-il, par exemple, dans les îles créoles ? de quel rapport au lieu, à l’histoire, aux mémoires parle-t-il ? En littérature, il est possible de s’interroger sur ses représentations : un « grief » habiterait-il les paysages et l’écriture des lieux ? Celui-ci peut être, selon nous, conçu de deux façons : celui qui touche les problèmes contemporains liés à l’environnement (le changement climatique, la dégradation de l’environnement et la relation à l’écosystème) et un chagrin résidant dans des paysages hantés par les spectres des violences, tissés de silences, habités par des récits subalternisés. Les rapports de prédation à l’égard de la nature et des vivants, la filiation entre des modes d’exploitation des humains et du vivant à l’ère post/colonial sont aussi des pistes que nous invitons à explorer.

Étendue centrale à cet espace, connectant les lieux et les humains, l’espace maritime indiaocéanique appartient aux éléments que le présent argumentaire souhaite permettre d’envisager et de discuter. S’essayant à penser les écologies et le rapport des humains avec les vivants non-humains, aussi bien physiquement que par les imaginaires et l’écriture (dans le cas de la littérature), une réflexion sur l’océan Indien ne saurait faire l’économie de cet espace (notamment ses fonds marins et son écosystème). Les études pourront s’attacher à cet espace de la liminalité par excellence qu’est le littoral, mais également aux pensées « coastal » et aux « amphibian[8] » poétiques. En somme, l’intérêt des contributeurs pourra porter sur la pensée océanique des sociétés de l’océan Indien. Le corpus considéré pourra se composer de textes littéraires, de récits de voyages, de données iconographiques, de cartes… La diversité des approches et du corpus répond à un des objectifs de ce numéro, qui est de proposer de saisir l’océan Indien de façon « multifaceted[9] » ou comme le dirait Bertrand Westphal de façon « multifocale[10] ». Une autre des visées dudit numéro est d’ouvrir les recherches sur l’océan Indien tant sur le plan géographique que disciplinaire en y proposant des articles de disciplines variées (littérature, géographie, histoire, anthropologie…) traitant des différents territoires de l’espace indiaocéanique. Enfin, bien qu’un numéro spécial sera consacré à la question des animaux, un travail sur l’écologie ne pouvant se concevoir sans prendre en considération ces vivants non-humains, ce numéro est aussi ouvert aux contributions portant sur la faune.



Deux principaux axes sont à investir :



Axe 1 : Écologies des espaces



Dans ce premier axe, sont privilégiées les réflexions portant sur des phénomènes climatiques tels que le cyclone (son impact sur les îles, leur nature, leurs habitants et sa place dans l’écriture), la mousson (phénomène particulier à l’océan Indien), l’écologie des sols (enfouissement, impacts des produits chimiques) ou encore les rapports des humains et de leur imaginaire au végétal. Il sera par exemple intéressant de réfléchir à la place implicite et prépondérante du végétal dans le langage et les représentations, la (re)végétalisation des espaces urbains tout comme la « renaturation » (Laslaz et Guyot) de zones marginalisées… Les humains et leurs activités ont un impact croissant sur la flore aussi bien maritime que terrestre et toutes propositions d’études sur celle-ci seront les bienvenues. Toutefois, nous ne souhaitons nullement réduire les réflexions à l’impact de l’humain sur la nature mais bien plutôt proposer d’envisager la manière dont ces “vivants non-humains” façonnent, travaillent, modifient et parlent les humains. Si Alexandre Van Humboldt proposait, dans un autre contexte, l’existence d’une « géographie des plantes », dans une perspective différente, nous souhaiterions que celle que nous invitons à penser, corresponde aux itinéraires qu’ont effectués les végétaux entre les lieux, les espaces, les pratiques et à la façon dont ils permettent de repenser à la fois le rapport entre les espaces mais aussi les rapports au monde. Il s’agirait, en somme, d’une géographie que (re)traceraient les plantes par l’écoute et l’étude attentive de leur langage, de leur discours.



Axe 2 : Écologies (sous-)marines et aquatiques



Déplaçant la perspective, afin de ne plus considérer le monde et la question des écologies dans une « earth-centred approach[11] », ce deuxième axe tournera le regard vers la mer[12]. Pour envisager l’écologie de ce monde maritime, il faut en comprendre, ou du moins tenter d'appréhender, ses actants. Ainsi les études pourront porter sur le monde marin, le littoral, les espaces sous-marins, les écosystèmes marins… Nous tenterons de voir si se dessine, en littérature, une façon d’« écrire avec la mer » dans les productions de l’océan Indien. Les études pourront porter autant sur les représentations de cet océan dans les littératures que sur la façon dont la présence de cette étendue marine conditionne les imaginaires et les écritures. Ainsi, comprendre les fonds marins et ses “créatures” sera central à cet axe qui a pour visée de penser, non plus la rupture, mais la suture entre le monde marin et les humains. Le rapport à la mer aussi bien des actants (marins, pêcheurs, animaux marins, créatures des abysses…) que des acteurs de la zone sera intéressant à développer. Dans le même ordre d’idée, les travaux portant sur les acteurs économiques et touristiques seront à envisager dans cet axe. L'évolution de cet espace, et donc de son écologie, ayant été fortement touchée par les activités humaines, les propositions traitant de l’écologie marine et les questionnements sur le rapport de l’humain à cet océan seront fort appréciés.

Cet axe aquatique sera aussi ouvert à tous travaux traitant des cours d’eau, rivières, fleuves, et autres zones d’eau douce. Pourront être développées des études sur l’écologie de ces différents espaces et leur place aussi bien en géographie, en histoire qu’en littérature. L’apport énergétique et les questionnements liés à la mise en place d’infrastructures fluviales intéresseront les réflexions de cet axe.

Soumission des propositions :



La date limite d’envoi des propositions (un titre et résumé un résumé entre 300 et 500 mots, accompagnés d’une brève notice bibliographique) est fixée au 30 avril 2023, à l’adresse suivante : ecologiesmondesOI@gmail.com



Les contributeurs seront informés de l’acception de leur proposition le 30 mai 2023.



Après acception des propositions, le retour des articles est attendu pour le 1er février 2024. Ceux-ci d’une longueur comprise entre 25.000 et 35.000 signes, espaces et notes comprises, hors bibliographie) seront ensuite soumis à l’attention de notre comité de lecture en double aveugle.

—





[1] Pierre Schoentjes, Ce qui a lieu. Essai d’écopoétique, Paris, Éditions Wildproject, coll. « tête nue », 2015, pp.206-207.



[2] La notion d’« îlot de nature » aussi bien dans le sens de monde insulaire indianocéanique, lieu duquel émane cet appel à communication, que dans celui d’ « îlot naturel » dans un océan anthropique peut ici être invoquée (l’écofragmentation et les mises en parc ayant créé de réelles enclaves de “nature” sur un territoire conçu comme appartenant à l’humain).



[3] Alain Suberchicot, Littérature et environnement. Pour une écocritique comparée, Paris, Honoré Champion, 2012.



[4] Yves Luginbuhl, Paysages. Textes et représentations du paysage du siècle des Lumières à nos jours, La manufacture, coll. « Les beaux livres de La Manufacture », 1989, p.11.



[5] Augustin Berque, Médiance de milieux en paysages, Montpellier, Reclus, coll. « Géographiques », 1991.



[6] Edgar Anderson, « I. Man and His Transported Landscapes », Plants, Man and Life, Berkeley, University of California Press, 1952, pp. 1-15.



[7] K. Kevorkian, Environmental Grief : Hope and Healing, Ph.D. diss., Union Institute and University, Cincinnati, Ohio 2004 ; Eaton M., Environmental Trauma and Grief. Esej pro Curriculum for the Bioregion, 2012.



[8] Meg Samuelson, « Coastal form : amphibian positions, wider worlds and planetary horizons on the African Indian Ocean littoral », in Comparative Literature 69.1, 2017, pp.16-24.



[9] Sabine Lauret, “Re-Mapping the Indian Ocean in Amitav Ghosh’s Sea of Poppies”, Commonwealth Essays and Studies [Online], 34.1 | 2011.



[10] Bertrand Westphal, La Géocritique. Réel, fiction, espace, Paris, Les Éditions de Minuit, coll. « Paradoxe », 2007, p.199.



[11] Namrata Poddar, “Postcolonial Ecocriticism, Island Tourism and a Geopoetics of the Beach” International Journal of Francophone Studies 16.1&2 (2013), pp. 51-71.



[12] Le mot mer est ici privilégié car il semble que ce soit ce terme, bien plus qu’océan, qui soit employé dans les sociétés de l’océan Indien.







































Call for papers - TrOPICS journal : issue to be published in June 2024









Ecologies of the Indian Ocean Worlds









Issue edited by Léo Abgrall, Daphné Bérenger and Élisa Huet















Pierre Schoentjes states in his book Ce qui a lieu :







the writing of nature is never essentially descriptive, and certainly never 'objective', but [...] it evokes [...] willingly the history of the country, the customs of the inhabitants, the etymology of the localities, the literature, the data of the natural sciences, the myths and the popular stories...All this cultural heritage situates the experience of nature in time and gives depth to the view[1].







This essential link that Schoentjes points out between the writing of nature and a certain relationship to the world is central to this call for contributions. More specifically, this issue to be published is concerned with the ecologies of the worlds of the Indian Ocean in a colonial and post-colonial context. One of the questions underlying the reflections of the authors of this call for papers is that of indiaoceanic ecology. If the starting point of the reflection of the authors of this call is first of all a Creole island (Reunion Island) and the south-western Indian Ocean, the contributions and works that we call to investigate - the Indian Ocean that we invite to consider - are by no means restricted to it. Any space in and around the Indian Ocean, bordering it or connecting to it, as well as any approach aiming to compare the ecology, the relationship to the living, between the places of this ocean (Madagascar, East African coast, Middle East coast, Indian world, South-East Asia, Oceania and Western Australia) and other spaces[2], can therefore be taken as objects of study. This call is therefore interested in research dealing with the ecologies of the Indian Ocean. This plural thus wishes to emphasize the plurality of relations to the environment in the Indian Ocean, which can certainly not be limited to a univocal understanding. We therefore invite contributors to think about ecologies and ecocriticism within this oceanic space, in the tradition of Alain Suberchicot, in a comparative manner[3].



In the Atlantic, Malcolm Ferdinand proposes to envisage a « decolonial ecology ». In this issue, we would like to ask ourselves how this can be expressed in the Indian Ocean. As this issue is intended to be inter/trans/pluridiciplinary within the human and social sciences, several reading methodologies may be mobilized. All the approaches related to ecopoetics, ecofeminism and especially ecocriticism enter into the line of thought of the present argument. This central relation of the human beings, notably by the imaginary and the practices, to the nature could be questioned by the landscape. For Yves Lughinbul, the latter is « above all an image elaborated from memories, myths, knowledge, in short, culture[4] ». Augustin Berque, for his part, conceives the relationship to landscape as a « mediance[5] » of a society to its environment. It will be possible to study the landscapes of the interior of the land (insular or not), gardens or the seascape. The very notion of « transported landscapes[6] », these landscapes migrating from one place to another, is of interest to the reflections that this issue tends to generate. In the desire to deepen the reflection on the consequences of human action on nature in the Indian Ocean, contributions may also focus on the notion of « ecological grievance[7] ». Thus, if « ecological grief » refers to environmental degradation, environmental changes, the loss of the known landscape or the break with a certain relationship to the landscape, the way in which this grief resonates in the Indian Ocean can be questioned: what does it mean, for example, in the Creole islands ? What relationship to place, to history, to memories does it speak of ? In literature, it is possible to question its representations: does a « grievance » inhabit the landscapes and the writing of places ? This can be, in our opinion, conceived in two ways: that which touches contemporary problems linked to the environment (climate change, environmental degradation and the relationship to the ecosystem) and a grief residing in landscapes haunted by the spectres of violence, woven of silences, inhabited by subalternized narratives. The relationship of predation towards nature and the living, the filiation between modes of exploitation of humans and the living in the post-colonial era are also tracks that we invite to explore.



Central to this space, connecting places and humans, the Indian Oceanic maritime space belongs to the elements that the present argument wishes to consider and discuss. Trying to think about ecologies and the relationship between humans and non-human living beings, both physically and through the imaginary and writing (in the case of literature), a reflection on the Indian Ocean could not do without this space (especially its seabed and its ecosystem). The studies will be able to focus on this space of liminality par excellence that is the coastline, but also on « coastal » thoughts and poetic « amphibians[8] ». In short, the interest of the contributors will be focused on the oceanic thought of the societies of the Indian Ocean. The corpus considered could be composed of literary texts, travel accounts, iconographic data, maps... The diversity of approaches and corpus responds to one of the objectives of this issue, which is to propose to grasp the Indian Ocean in a « multifaceted[9] » way, or as Bertrand Westphal would say, a « multifocal[10] » way. Another of the aims of this issue is to open up research on the Indian Ocean both geographically and in terms of discipline by proposing articles from various disciplines (literature, geography, history, anthropology...) dealing with the different territories of the Indian Ocean space. Finally, even if a special issue will be devoted to the question of animals, a work on ecology cannot be conceived without taking into consideration these non-human living beings, this issue is also open to contributions concerning fauna.









Two main axes are to be invested :









Axis 1 : Ecologies of spaces



In this first axis, the focus is on reflections on climatic phenomena such as the cyclone (its impact on the islands, their nature, their inhabitants and its place in writing), the monsoon (a phenomenon specific to the Indian Ocean), the ecology of soils (burial, impacts of chemicals) or the relationship of humans and their imagination to plants. It will be interesting, for example, to study the implicit and preponderant place of vegetation in language and representations, the (re)vegetation of urban spaces as well as the "renaturation" (Laslaz and Guyot) of marginalized areas... Humans and their activities have an increasing impact on both marine and terrestrial flora and all proposals for studies on the latter will be welcome. However, we do not wish to reduce the reflections to the impact of humans on nature, but rather propose to consider the way in which these "non-human living beings" shape, work, modify and speak to humans. If Alexandre Van Humboldt proposed, in another context, the existence of a "geography of plants", in a different perspective, we would like that which we invite to think, corresponds to the itineraries that the plants carried out between the places, the spaces, the practices and to the way in which they allow to rethink at the same time the relation between the spaces but also the relations to the world. In short, it would be a question of a geography that plants (re)trace by listening to and carefully studying their language, their discourse.







Axis 2 : (Sub)marine and aquatic ecologies



Shifting the perspective, so as to no longer consider the world and the question of ecologies in an « earth-centred approach[11] », this second axis will turn its gaze towards the sea[12]. To consider the ecology of this maritime world, we must understand, or at least try to understand, its actors. Thus, the studies may focus on the marine world, the coastline, underwater spaces, marine ecosystems... We will try to see if a way of "writing with the sea" is emerging in literature in the productions of the Indian Ocean. The studies will focus as much on the representations of this ocean in literature as on the way in which the presence of this marine expanse conditions the imaginary and the writings. Thus, understanding the ocean floor and its "creatures" will be central to this axis, which aims to think, not the rupture, but the suture between the marine world and humans. The relationship to the sea of both the actors (sailors, fishermen, marine animals, creatures of the abyss...) and the actors of the area will be interesting to develop. In the same way, the works concerning the economic and tourist actors will be considered in this axis. The evolution of this space, and thus of its ecology, having been strongly affected by human activities, proposals dealing with marine ecology and questions on the relationship of humans to this ocean will be highly appreciated.



This aquatic axis will also be open to all works dealing with streams, rivers, and other freshwater areas. Studies on the ecology of these different spaces and their place in geography, history and literature will be developed. The energetic contribution and the questions linked to the implementation of river infrastructures will interest the reflections of this axis.









Submission of proposals :



The deadline for submitting proposals (a title and abstract between 300 and 500 words, accompanied by a brief bibliographic note) is April 30, 2023, to the following address : ecologiesmondesOI@gmail.com



Contributors will be informed of the acceptance of their proposal on May 30, 2023.



After acceptance of the proposals, the return of the articles is expected for February 1, 2024. These articles (between 25,000 and 35,000 characters in length, including spaces and notes, excluding the bibliography) will then be submitted to our double-blind reading committee.









[1] Pierre Schoentjes, Ce qui a lieu. Essai d’écopoétique, Paris, Éditions Wildproject, coll. « tête nue », 2015, pp.206-207. « l’écriture de la nature n’est jamais essentiellement descriptive, et certainement jamais “objective”, mais […] elle évoque […] volontiers l’histoire du pays, les coutumes des habitants, l’étymologie des lieux-dits, la littérature, les données des sciences naturelles, les mythes et les histoires populaires…Tout cet héritage culturel situe l’expérience de la nature dans le temps et donne une profondeur au regard ».



[2] The notion of "island of nature" both in the sense of the Indian-oceanic island world, from which this call for papers emanates, and in that of "natural island" in an anthropic ocean can be invoked here (ecofragmentation and parkings having created real enclaves of "nature" on a territory conceived as belonging to the human)



[3] Alain Suberchicot, Littérature et environnement. Pour une écocritique comparée, Paris, Honoré Champion, 2012.



[4] Yves Luginbuhl, Paysages. Textes et représentations du paysage du siècle des Lumières à nos jours, La manufacture, coll. « Les beaux livres de La Manufacture », 1989, p.11.



[5] Augustin Berque, Médiance de milieux en paysages, Montpellier, Reclus, coll. « Géographiques », 1991.



[6] Edgar Anderson, « I. Man and His Transported Landscapes », Plants, Man and Life, Berkeley, University of California Press, 1952, pp. 1-15.



[7] K. Kevorkian, Environmental Grief : Hope and Healing, Ph.D. diss., Union Institute and University, Cincinnati, Ohio 2004 ; Eaton M., Environmental Trauma and Grief. Esej pro Curriculum for the Bioregion, 2012.



[8] Meg Samuelson, « Coastal form : amphibian positions, wider worlds and planetary horizons on the African Indian Ocean littoral », in Comparative Literature 69.1, 2017, pp.16-24.



[9] Sabine Lauret, “Re-Mapping the Indian Ocean in Amitav Ghosh’s Sea of Poppies”, Commonwealth Essays and Studies [Online], 34.1 | 2011.



[10] Bertrand Westphal, La Géocritique. Réel, fiction, espace, Paris, Les Éditions de Minuit, coll. « Paradoxe », 2007, p.199.



[11] Namrata Poddar, “Postcolonial Ecocriticism, Island Tourism and a Geopoetics of the Beach” International Journal of Francophone Studies 16.1&2 (2013), pp. 51-71.



[12] The word sea is privileged here because it seems that this term, much more than ocean, is used in the societies of the Indian Ocean.





















