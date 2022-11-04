Lecturer in French (University of Maryland)

The Department of Modern Languages, Linguistics and Intercultural Communication (MLLI) at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) invites applications for a Lecturer and language coordinator in French, beginning August 2023. This is a three-year, non-tenure track renewable appointment.



The qualifications for the Lecturer include having at least an M.A. (Ph.D. preferred) in French or Francophone Studies, and a native or near-native fluency in French and English. The selected candidate will also have extensive and successful experience in teaching university language courses using a communicative methodology, as well as upper-level content courses; a strong background in curricular development and the ability to teach a diverse student population at all levels of French; an active interest in developing study abroad or exchange programs, and experience in integrating technology in classroom instruction (including blended and hybrid language teaching). In addition to teaching, scheduling, and supervising courses in the FREN 101–202 sequence, the Lecturer will teach other courses, such as FREN 301: Advanced French I, FREN 302: Advanced French II, FREN 320: Interconnections: Trade, Technology, and Globalization, French courses at the 400 level and other MLL courses in the candidate’s specialty. Other duties include advising the French Club, the Intercultural Living Exchange French cluster, and the French Conversation Hour. The normal annual teaching load is eight courses.



UMBC is a Carnegie Research 1, minority-serving institution focused on inclusive excellence, and is a dynamic and growing public research university located in the Baltimore-Washington corridor. The university has a student population of 13,640 graduate and undergraduate students. US News and World Report regularly ranks UMBC in the top 10 of most innovative universities, and the Chronicle of Higher Education recognizes UMBC as one its “Great Colleges to Work For” in categories including cooperative governance, compensation, teaching environment, and work-life balance. UMBC is especially proud of the diversity of its student body, and we seek to attract an equally diverse applicant pool for this position. Our faculty and campus community have a strong commitment to equity and social justice, as do our students. For more information about the MLLI Department, please visit: https://mlli.umbc.edu



To apply, please provide a cover letter, a statement of teaching philosophy, a statement of commitment to diversity and inclusiveness, a CV, two sample course syllabi, and three reference letters by November 18, 2022. Please address questions to Dr. Zakaria Fatih, Search Chair, Department of Modern Languages, Linguistics and Intercultural Communication, mogador@umbc.edu with the subject line “MLLI-French Lecturer Search.” Required application materials and submission instructions are available at http://apply.interfolio.com/116048.



UMBC is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. Minorities, women, veterans, and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. See https://oei.umbc.edu for more information.



Employment is contingent upon the candidate’s obtaining and maintaining appropriate visa status, if applicable.