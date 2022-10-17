Bourse d'Attaché Temporaire d'Enseignement et de Recherche pour la préparation d'un Master ou d'un Doctorat irlandais en Etudes françaises (University of Limerick)

MA or PhD Teaching Assistantship in French Studies



The Department of French Studies at Mary Immaculate College, University of Limerick is pleased to announce that an assistantship is currently available for a MA or a PhD in French Studies on any topic related to either 18th-, 19th-, 20th- or 21st-century French literature, culture, politics, education, second-language acquisition or history of ideas.



The successful candidate will receive a fee waiver (approx. €4,400 per year for EU students and up to approx. €8,800 for non EU students) for the normal duration of her/his programme of studies (2 years for a MA or 3 years for a PhD) and will be awarded, for each year, a sum of €6,900 in return for undergraduate teaching and/or other College duties to a maximum 120 hours per academic year. Fees will be waived for a further fourth year if needed (in the case of a PhD). The award of the assistantship will be subject to review at the end of each year and conditional upon satisfactory progress and completion of duties.



To be considered for this assistantship, applicants must send their complete application so that it is received by Monday 5 December 2022, 9am (Irish time) at the latest. It is expected that the successful candidate will be able to begin on 23rd January 2023.



This award is open to Irish, other EU students and non-EU students alike, however non-EU students should note that in order to satisfy visa requirements the stipulation from the Department of Justice & Law Reform is that from 1st April 2011 all non-EU students must have access to €3,000 on an Irish bank account and are required to have private medical insurance.



Applicants must have:



• a good BA (if you are applying to do a MA) or a good MA (in you are applying to do a PhD) in a relevant subject area (French Studies, Comparative Literary Studies, Lettres modernes, or equivalent);



• native or near-native level of competence in French;



• fluency in written and spoken English;



• two academic references.



How to Apply:



Although the MA dissertation or the PhD thesis may be written in French, a detailed research proposal written in English should be sent to:



loic.guyon@mic.ul.ie



Research proposals written in French will not be considered.



The research proposal must include the following headings:



Working title

Aims and objectives

Motivation

Methodology and/or hermeneutical perspective

Substantive outline of the project (with proper references)

Originality and relevance of the project (including location of the project within the current literature)

Ethical implications of your project (if applicable)

Relevant bibliography





The full application dossier (to be received by 5 December 2022, 9am Irish Time at the latest) can be downloaded here:



https://www.mic.ul.ie/faculty-of-arts/programme/ma-phd-in-arts-by-research



Both letters of reference must be sent directly to us by the referees so that they are received by 5 December at the latest (they can be sent by e-mail to loic.guyon@mic.ul.ie).



The successful candidate may have to pass a short literacy exam in French before her/his application receives final approval.