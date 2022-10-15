Assistant Professor (French/Francophone Literature) - Department of Romance Languages (Hunter College, New York)

Assistant Professor (French/Francophone Literature) - Department of Romance Languages



The Department of Romance Languages at Hunter College invites applications for a full-time tenure-track Assistant Professor in French beginning Fall 2023. The area of specialization is open, although we are especially interested in candidates with scholarly expertise in Francophone literature, particularly as it relates to the Caribbean, the Maghreb, Sub-Saharan Africa, Quebec, and the Indian Ocean, and with research and teaching interests related to literary and political theory, Marxism, and aesthetics.



Located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Hunter College is the largest school in the network of public institutions that comprise the City University of New York. It maintains a strong commitment to providing a rigorous and affordable education in the liberal arts and sciences to a diverse student body.



RESPONSIBILITIES:



The candidate will be expected to teach three courses per semester, pursue original scholarly research in their field, and participate in the administrative life of the department and the college. They should be prepared to advise majors, minors, and undergraduates in French courses as well as MA students. This position can also entail opportunities for collaboration with Hunter’s Honors Colleges, its Public Humanities initiative, and the CUNY Graduate Center.



QUALIFICATIONS



The successful candidate will have a Ph.D. in French or Comparative Literature (with a specialization in French/Francophone studies) in hand by Summer 2023. They will be well-versed in teaching all levels of an undergraduate and graduate French curriculum, dedicated to working with students from a wide variety of socio-cultural backgrounds, experienced and interested in language pedagogy, and able to demonstrate native or near-native proficiency in French and English.



VACCINE REQUIREMENT:



Candidates will be required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 upon commencing employment. Exemption (medical or religious) requests to this requirement will be considered in accordance with applicable law. Being fully vaccinated is defined for this purpose as being at least two weeks past their final dose of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine regimen. Final candidates must be fully vaccinated as of their first day of employment.



COMPENSATION



CUNY offers faculty a competitive compensation and benefits package covering health insurance, pension and retirement benefits, paid parental leave, and savings programs. We also provide mentoring and support for research, scholarship, and publication as part of our commitment to ongoing faculty professional development.



Assistant Professor - $51,242 - $97,580



HOW TO APPLY



Applications must be submitted online by accessing the CUNY Portal on City University of New York job website www.cuny.edu/employment. To search for this vacancy, click on SEARCH ALL POSTINGS and in the SEARCH JOBS field, enter the Job Opening ID number 25053



Click on the "APPLY NOW" button and follow the application instructions. Current users of the site should access their established accounts; new users should follow the instructions to set up an account.



Please have your documents available to attach into the application before you begin. Note, the required material must be uploaded as ONE document under CV/ Resume (do not upload individual files for a cover letter, references, etc.). The document must be in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .rtf, or text format- and name of file should not exceed ten (10) characters – also DO NOT USE SYMBOLS (such as accents (é, è, (â, î or ô), ñ, ü, ï , –, _ or ç))



Incomplete applications will not be considered.



Please include:



A cover letter that briefly addresses the candidate’s research agenda and teaching philosophy

A CV

A transcript of Graduate coursework

A sample of written scholarship in French or English (no longer than 25 pages)



Upload all documents as ONE single file-- PDF format preferred.



In addition, please have three confidential letters of reference e-mailed by the recommenders to Frenchsearch@hunter.cuny.edu



One of these letters should address the candidate's teaching experience.



CLOSING DATE



The search will remain open until the position is filled.



CUNY encourages people with disabilities, minorities, veterans and women to apply. At CUNY, Italian Americans are also included among our protected groups. Applicants and employees will not be discriminated against on the basis of any legally protected category, including sexual orientation or gender identity. EEO/AA/Vet/Disability Employer.