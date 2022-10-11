MA and PhD programs - Department of French Studies (Western University, Canada)

The Department of French Studies at Western University is currently recruiting candidates for graduate study towards the MA and PhD in French Studies in literature or linguistics.

Western University is recognized as one of the leading research universities in Ontario (U15 consortium). As one of Canada’s top centres of research and scholarship both in French and Francophone literatures and in theoretical and applied linguistics. Our graduate programs offer the following opportunities to incoming students:

The opportunity to study with internationally recognized faculty members specializing in diverse areas and time periods of French Studies;

Faculty member led research projects provide excellent immersive training through research assistantships, multi-university collaborations, and conference participation;

Funding available for eligible Canadian and International students: minimal annual funding of 13 000$ for our 4 year PhD program, and one year MA program. Travel bursaries are also available for student conferences and other student research initiatives;

Teaching experience through Graduate teaching assistantships in French Studies;

Excellent pedagogical training opportunities offered by Western’s Centre for teaching and learning;

Conferences and networking events organized by the department such as forums, workshops, poster sessions.

Deadline to receive applications: Feb. 1st 2023

https://www.uwo.ca/french/graduate/admission/index.html

Information sessions (with Prof. De Viveiros, Graduate Chair in French Studies):

December 8, 2022, at 2:30PM Eastern Time (Toronto)

January 19, 2023, at 2:30PM Eastern Time (Toronto)

Zoom meeting: https://westernuniversity.zoom.us/j/95161350881

For more information on the available funding: http://www.uwo.ca/french/graduate/finances/index.html.

For more information on our faculty’s research interests and projects:

https://www.uwo.ca/french/people/faculty/index.html

https://www.uwo.ca/french/research/projects.html

For more information on PhD and MA dissertations completed at the Department of French Studies:

https://www.uwo.ca/french/graduate/thesis/index.html

Graduate Chair: Prof. Geneviève De Viveiros

Program assistant: frgrpr@uwo.ca