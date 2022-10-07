Drapers Professorship of French, University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge invites applications for the Drapers Professorship of French (closing date 14 November 2022).

This post will fall vacant on 30 September 2023 upon the retirement of Professor Michael Moriarty FBA, the current occupant. The Drapers Chair is one of the flagship established chairs of the university’s School of Arts and Humanities and one of the pre-eminent chairs in French in the UK.

The Faculty of Modern and Medieval Languages and Linguistics seeks a world-class academic with the ability to engage in ground-breaking research and to inspire the next generation of students and colleagues.