Les corps de Guillaume Dustan (Sorbonne Nouvelle & American University of Paris)

(english version below)

« Je suis devenu très conscient de mon corps, de son extérieur comme de son intérieur » écrit Dustan dans son premier récit publié, Dans ma chambre (1996), inaugurant une œuvre où le corps aura une place centrale.

Comme objet littéraire, qui implique une reconfiguration des formes du récit de soi, si l’on considère que l’écriture part de l’expérience du corps ; comme objet culturel, qui valorise certaines pratiques minorisées pour en faire un possible modèle universalisable (l’homosexualité comme style de vie, la danse en boîte de nuit, la consommation de drogues, etc.) ; comme objet épistémique, dans la lignée des techniques de soi foucaldiennes, car le soin du corps engage un processus de subjectivation et de connaissance de soi.

Dans le contexte de la réédition des œuvres littéraires de Guillaume Dustan chez P.O.L., accompagnées d’un appareil critique établi par Thomas Clerc (Œuvres I, 2013 ; Œuvres II, 2021), et de la diffusion inédite de ses films restaurés par l’espace Treize (2019), ce colloque se propose d’appréhender la démultiplication du corps dustanien voire des corps dustaniens, en envisageant ses dimensions théoriques, littéraires, politiques, à partir des pistes de réflexion suivantes :



1. Le corps politique. L’écriture du corps sert, du moins dans la trilogie « autobiopornographique », à définir une masculinité « pédée », qui s’inscrit dans les années SIDA, à rebours de l’auto-élégie guibertienne. À partir des livres « bordelmonstrepartout », l’écriture dustanienne, ancrée dans les politiques de l’identité, décrivant les corps du « ghetto », tend aussi vers l’horizon utopique d’un dépassement des binarismes de genre et de sexualité – ce qui ouvre la voie aux réceptions queer de l’œuvre (voir Testo Junkie de Paul B. Preciado, par exemple). La présence d’un discours théorique, qui s’autonomise peu à peu des contraintes narratives, interroge l’existence d’une pensée du corps qui évoluerait d’un livre à un autre.



2. Le corps érotique. Le corps masculin, sujet et objet du désir, fonde chez Dustan un lyrisme hyper-sexuel. L’écriture de la sexualité vise l’appropriation collective de techniques du corps, et définit, en ce sens, les contours d’une communauté. L’œuvre dustanienne fait de la liberté des corps et des désirs le substrat d’une possible émancipation politique, jusque dans ses aspects les plus controversés.



3. Le corps, moteur narratif. L’écriture de Dustan renouvelle les formes de l’écriture à la première personne : par l’utilisation ponctuelle du monologue autonome, indexant la perception sur les états du corps ; par l’hybridité générique explorée à partir de Nicolas Pages ; par l’attention prêtée à la matérialité du langage et à la possibilité d’en déconstruire les usages. Le récit de soi est alors détourné par un discours théorique digressif, voire par un ensemble de fragments textuels disparates – cet éclatement délibéré des formes trouvant aussi une traduction dans ses films.



4. Le corps auctorial. Le corps auctorial apparaît comme le medium et le résultat d’une performance (littéraire, filmique, télévisée), invitant à le considérer comme sujet expérimental à partir duquel s’élabore l’œuvre. Cette réinvention performative de soi interroge les limites définitionnelles de l’autofiction, l’éthos de l’auteur, et soulève aussi l’enjeu d’un style ancré dans la relation au corps.



5 Le corps de l’œuvre. La notion de corps peut être étendue à l’œuvre même – un corpus de textes littéraires – dans lequel les textes juridiques ne sont généralement pas pris en compte, qui se construit dans une diversité générique (fictions, essais, films) et parallèlement à la constitution d’un corpus autre qu’est celui de la collection « Le Rayon » éditée par Dustan chez Balland.

—

Les propositions de communication, accompagnées d’une notice bio-bibliographique, sont à soumettre avant le 20 janvier 2023 (300 mots maximum) à : colloquedustan@gmail.com

Les réponses seront données dans le courant du mois de février.

Les communications pourront être faites en français ou en anglais et dureront 20 minutes.

La publication des actes de colloque est envisagée.

Le colloque se tiendra les 8 et 9 juin 2023 à l’université Sorbonne Nouvelle et à l’American University of Paris.



—



Guillaume Dustan’s body of writing



“I became very aware of my body, its exterior as well as its interior”, wrote Dustan in his first published work of fiction, Dans ma chambre (1996), initiating the construction of a body of writing in which the body would have a central role:

- As a literary object - insofar as writing begins in the experience of the body, this implies a reconfiguration of the forms of self-writing;

- As a cultural object, this writing opens possible universalizable models from minority practices, by legitimating a minority body culture, tied to gay sexual practices and styles of life, clubbing, and drug consumption;



- As an epistemic object, in the tradition of Foucauldian techniques of the self, because, in its care for the body, it performs an analysis of the subjectivation process through which self-knowledge emerges.



In the new context provided by the republication of Guillaume Dustan’s literary writing by P.O.L, framed by the critical work of Thomas Clerc (Œuvres I, 2013, also translated by Daniel Maroun and published by Semiotext(e)/Native Agents in 2021; Œuvres II, 2021), and by the distribution of his rarely-seen films at the Espace Treize (2019), this conference considers the multiplicity in the body of Dustan’s writing – a multiplicity of Dustan’s bodies – through theoretical, literary, and political focuses, opening the following fields of reflection:



- The political body. Body writing – at least in Dustan’s ‘autobiopornographic’ trilogy – contributes to the construction of a ‘pédée/faggot’ masculinity, which is also the masculinity of the body in the time of HIV/AIDS. It writes itself in reaction against the auto-elegy of Herve Guibert, for example. From the “brothelmonstereveywhere’ books onwards, Dustan’s writing, anchored in the politics of identity, and tracing the bodies of the gay ‘ghetto’, reaches also towards a utopian deconstruction of gender and sexuality. That excess over binaries opens a pathway for the queer reception of Dustan’s writing (in Paul B. Preciado’s Testo Junkie, for example). The co-presence of a theoretical corpus, gradually freeing itself from narrative demands, sits questioningly against the thought of a body which develops from one book to the next.



- The erotic body. The masculine body in Dustan, subject and object of desire, is the site of a hyper-sexualised lyricism. The writing of sexuality envisages the possibility of a collective use of these techne of the body, and thus traces the contours of a community. Dustan’s corpus builds a possible political emancipation on the foundation of bodily freedom and the freedom of desire, and drives the image of that emancipation towards its most controversial and unsettling limits.



- The body as narrative engine. Dustan’s writing renews the forms of first-person writing: pointed use of autonomous narration attaches perception to bodily states; generic hybrids are explored in and after Nicolas Pages; attention is lavished on the matter of language and the possibility that emerges there of deconstructing its uses. The writing of the self is undermined and opened up by a digressive theoretical discourse and by a stream of disparate material textual fragments. This careful explosion of form finds itself visually translated in his films.



- The Author’s body – The authorial body appears as the medium and as the product of literary, filmic, or televisual performance. We are offered this body as an experimental subject from which the work develops. This performative re-invention of the self insists critically at the limits of the definition of fiction, asserts and undermines authorial ethos, and raises the stakes for a style that is anchored in its relation to the body.



- The body of writing – The idea of Dustan’s body can be extended to his literary corpus, from which his legal writings are generally excluded, and which is built in a movement of generic diversity (fictions, essays, films). This body exists in parallel to another corpus constructed in the collection, “Le Rayon” that Dustan edited, published by Balland.



















