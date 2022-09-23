Assistant Professor of French & Francophone Studies (California State Univ.)

Job Number : 519118



Position : Assistant Professor of French & Francophone Studies



Effective Date : August 17, 2023 (Fall Semester)



Salary Range : Commensurate with qualifications and experience



Application Deadline: Review of applications to begin November 1, 2022.

Position opened until filled (or recruitment canceled).





College of Liberal Arts



Department of Romance, German, Russian Languages and Literatures



Required Qualifications :



- Ph.D. in French and Francophone Studies, with specialization in any area of Medieval, Renaissance, 17th and/or 18th century French Studies. Degree at time of application or official notification of completion of the doctoral degree by August 1, 2023.

- Ability to teach at undergraduate and graduate levels in French

- Demonstrated potential or evidence of effective teaching at the college level

- Demonstrated potential or evidence of successful research and publication

- Commitment to and/or expertise in educating an ethnically, culturally, academically, and economically diverse student population through inclusive teaching practices

- Demonstrated commitment to working successfully with a diverse student population



Preferred Qualifications :



- Evidence of academic training in one or more of the following specializations: transnational studies; intersectional approaches to race, gender and/or ethnicity, ecocriticism and environmental studies; literature and politics; material culture; cultural studies, migration studies; performance studies; Atlantic studies; digital humanities; or other cognate fields.

- Evidence of ability to effectively teach one or more current University course offerings in French language, literature and culture at the undergraduate level (e.g., survey courses, GE courses) and graduate seminars in research methods, on a century, author or theme

- Evidence of ability to develop new and creative course offerings in French and Francophone Studies that engage issues of diversity

- Commitment to student recruitment and program development

- Evidence of support for and/or experience related to the University’s strong commitment to the academic success of its diverse student body

- Evidence of ability to engage in research leading to conference participation and peer-reviewed publication

- Evidence of interest in or experience with department, college, university, or community service



We invite applications from candidates whose teaching finds dynamic ways of translating these fields of study to undergraduate students. The successful candidate will be able to teach classes at all levels in French. We seek flexible teacher-scholars willing to work across disciplines, innovate and update curricula in collaboration with faculty from other language areas in the department. The ideal candidate will mentor students and build our program through outreach and excellence in teaching. Our search prioritizes applicants who will contribute to a climate that values diversity in all its forms.



Duties :



- Teach and develop courses in French and Francophone Studies at the undergraduate and graduate levels. [Mode of instruction may include in-person, hybrid, online, and/or any combination thereof].

- Advise and mentor students, including the supervision of Master’s students taking comprehensive exams

- Engage in research leading to conference participation and peer-reviewed publications

- Participate in faculty governance

- Participate in service to the department, college, university, and community



CSULB seeks to recruit faculty who enthusiastically support the University’s strong commitment to the academic success of all of our students, including students of color, students with disabilities, students who are first generation to college, veterans, students with diverse socio-economic backgrounds, and students of diverse sexual orientations and gender expressions. CSULB seeks to recruit and retain a diverse workforce as a reflection of our commitment to serve the People of California, to maintain the excellence of the University, and to offer our students a rich variety of expertise, perspectives, and ways of knowing and learning.



Information on excellent benefits package available to CSULB faculty is located here:

https://www2.calstate.edu/csu-system/careers/benefits/Documents/employee-benefits-summary.pdf



How to Apply - Required Documentation:



An Equity and Diversity Statement about your teaching or other experiences, successes, and challenges in working with a diverse student population (maximum two pages, single-spaced). For further information and guidelines, please visit: http://www.csulb.edu/EquityDiversityStatement

Letter of application addressing the required and preferred qualifications

CV

Three references (to be contacted for confidential letters of recommendation finalist stage)

Writing sample related to the candidate’s area of research (in French or English)

Evidence of effective teaching, if applicable (i.e. student evaluations)

Finalists should be prepared to submit an official transcript (e-transcript preferred, if available)

How to Apply: Click Apply Now icon to complete the CSULB online application

https://careers.pageuppeople.com/873/lb/en-us/job/519118/assistant-professor-of-french-and-francophone-studies



Requests for information and process should be addressed to:



California State University, Long Beach



Department of Romance, German, Russian Languages and Literatures



Attn: Alessandro Russo



1250 Bellflower Boulevard



Long Beach, CA 90840



+001-562-985-4318 or alessandro.russo@csulb.edu



Requests for information about the position should be addressed to:



Dr. Aparna Nayak, Department Chair, aparna.nayak@csulb.edu



EMPLOYMENT REQUIREMENTS :



A background check (including a criminal records check and telephone reference check with most recent employer) must be completed satisfactorily before any candidate can be offered a position with the CSU. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the application status of applicants or continued employment of current CSU employees who apply for the position.



The person holding this position is considered a “mandated reporter” under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in CSU Executive Order 1083 Revised July 21, 2017 as a condition of employment.



CSU Vaccination Policy :

CSU requires faculty, staff, and students who are accessing campus facilities to be immunized against COVID-19 or declare a medical or religious exemption from doing so. Any candidates advanced in a currently open search process should be prepared to comply with this requirement. The systemwide policy can be found at https://calstate.policystat.com/policy/9779821/latest/ and questions may be sent to fahr@csulb.edu.



CSULB is committed to creating a community in which a diverse population can learn, live, and work in an atmosphere of tolerance, civility and respect for the rights and sensibilities of each individual, without regard to race or ethnicity (including color or ancestry), nationality, religion or religious creed, gender (or sex), gender identity (including transgender), gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, disability (physical or mental), medical condition, genetic information, age, veteran or military status. CSULB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.